Swedish word of the day: alla hjärtans dag
Swedes refer to February 14th as "alla hjärtans dag" ("All Hearts' Day"), rather than Valentine's Day. What is the history behind the tradition, and how did Swedes enchant each other throughout history?
Published: 14 February 2023 11:25 CET
Keep reading to find out how Swedes used to make people fall in love with them (don't try this at home). Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Swedish word of the day: grannsämja
Today's word of the day will teach you how to love thy neighbour, or at least try not to annoy them too much.
Published: 13 February 2023 11:07 CET
