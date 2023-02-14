Read news from:
Swedish word of the day: alla hjärtans dag

Swedes refer to February 14th as "alla hjärtans dag" ("All Hearts' Day"), rather than Valentine's Day. What is the history behind the tradition, and how did Swedes enchant each other throughout history?

Published: 14 February 2023 11:25 CET
Swedish word of the day: alla hjärtans dag
Keep reading to find out how Swedes used to make people fall in love with them (don't try this at home). Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Valentine’s Day has its roots in medieval England, where February 14th was believed to be the day when birds coupled off and found their partners. This is perhaps where the term “lovebirds” comes from, to refer to a loved-up new couple. In Swedish, turturduvor or turtle doves are seen as a symbol of love as they are monogamous and mate for life.

February 14th is sometimes referred to as Valentindagen in Swedish, although this meaning refers more specifically to the name day of St. Valentine, a priest in ancient Rome who died a martyr’s death in 270 AD for marrying young couples against the will of the emperor, making him the patron saint of all young couples.

The tradition of giving flowers on Valentine’s Day also stems from St. Valentine, who supposedly gave these young couples flowers from the church’s garden. He also is said to have smuggled a card out of prison to the jailer’s daughter, who he was secretly in love with.

Alla hjärtans dag, the Swedish term for Valentine’s Day, was imported to Sweden relatively recently by the Nordiska Kompaniet (now more often referred to as NK) department store in Stockholm in 1956, who described it as a “fun American Valentine tradition”.

NK no doubt saw a great opportunity to boost their sales by encouraging young couples to buy each other gifts and cards as a token of their love.

Although Valentine’s Day is a new tradition in Sweden, myths about love have existed throughout Swedish history, ranging from spells to make the object of your unrequited love fall for you, as well as spells to end a suspected enchantment someone had placed on you. Here are a few examples from the Swedish Institute for Language and Folklore (we can’t vouch for how effective they are).

  • If the person you love does not love you back, cut a lock of hair from their head while they sleep and take it to a “wise person” who will make them return your affections.

  • Put rowan berries in the pocket of the person you love and they will fall in love with you.

  • Stroke the back of the person you love with a frog’s leg downwards and they will fall head over heels in love with you. This was believed to work as you pulled the love of the person whose back you stroked towards you. Important to note here is that it works both ways: if you stroked the frog’s leg upwards you stroke their love away from you, meaning they would never fall in love with you.

  • One young woman in the 1800s claimed that she could make a man fall in love with her by putting her menstrual blood in his coffee (we wouldn’t recommend you try any of these tips, but really, please, don’t try this one).

  • If a boy fell in love with a girl who did not return his affections, he should go to a wise man who would perform the following spell (pay attention, this one is complicated). On a Thursday night at midnight, the boy must walk three times around a large circle made of willow which had been chopped and bound on a Sunday in Lent. Then, on the first full moon, the boy must go to the girl’s home with the wise man and sit next to her. The wise man should then, without the girl seeing him, join the seam of the girl’s blouse to the boy’s coat sleeve with a thread or “nest”. Then he would cut off the nest, pull out the end of the thread and give it to the boy. The boy must then wear the thread constantly, night and day, until the girl fell in love with him. If he lost the thread, the love would disappear, taking all the boy’s belongings with it.

  • And finally, a tip for breaking a love spell someone has placed on you. Put on a pair of new shoes, walk until your feet begin to sweat, then take the shoes off. You must then fill the shoes with beer or wine, slosh it around (presumably to mix it with your foot sweat, delicious), and drink it. From then on, you will not be able to look at the person who enchanted you.

If you’re planning to woo a Swede this Valentine’s Day, however, it’s probably best to stick to buying some flowers or chocolate to show your affection, rather than enlisting the help of a wise man, cutting their hair while they sleep, or drinking sweaty beer from a shoe. That would probably just put them off.

Example sentences: 

Älskling, ska vi inte göra något roligt på alla hjärtans dag?

Darling, should we do something on Valentine’s Day?

Alla hjärtans dag är bara en kapitalistisk högtid importerad till Sverige för att sälja kort och blommor.

Valentine’s Day is just a capitalist holiday imported to Sweden to sell cards and flowers.

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local's Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local's journalists, is available to order.

It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

Swedish word of the day: grannsämja

Today's word of the day will teach you how to love thy neighbour, or at least try not to annoy them too much.

Published: 13 February 2023 11:07 CET
Swedish word of the day: grannsämja

The word of the day today is grannsämja, a compound word made up of the Swedish word granne (“neighbour”), and sämja, which can roughly be translated as “harmony”, as in att leva i sämja, “to live in harmony”. 

Sämja is in turn related to the Swedish word sams (“in agreement”), with the negative being osams (“in disagreement”).

The best English translation of grannsämja would probably be “good-neighbourliness”, but it essentially just means getting on well with your neighbours.

Swedes have cared about getting on with their neighbours since 1487, when the first use of the word grannsämja (then spelt gransämia) was recorded. It can also be used to refer to other kinds of neighbours, such as grannsämja between neighbouring countries.

EDITOR’S PICK:

Swedes consider grannsämja to be very important. Most will generally go out of their way not to disturb their neighbours, and will expect you to do the same.

In fact, irritating neighbours are one of the few things which will get a Swede riled up, as those of you who have read our bumper list of 33 different ways to offend a Swede will no doubt have realised.

Grannsämja is so important that many housing foundations or rental companies will have their own grannsämja policy document, outlining all the ways in which you are expected to visa hänsyn (show consideration) to your neighbours.

This is likely to include not making too much noise during certain times (usually around 9pm to 7am on weekdays and all day on Sundays), which means no building Ikea furniture or putting up shelves in this time, and waiting until waking hours to put on your dishwasher or washing machine if it’s particularly noisy.

It also means there’s usually a ban on using the laundry room outside of certain hours, and an expectation that you clean up after yourself and don’t do anything that would annoy others.

This doesn’t mean you can never have people over or host a party on a weekend – just warn your neighbours in advance with a note in the stairwell, providing your phone number so they can send you a text if you need to turn the noise down.

If your neighbour is being loud, hosting wild parties every weekend or leaving rubbish outside their apartment, try to raise it with them first rather than going straight to your housing association to complain.

Swedes generally dislike conflict, so it’s good to be as neutral as possible the first time you raise the complaint with your neighbour, as they may genuinely not have realised that what they’re doing is annoying you.

A good tip here is to check the rules and regulations (stadgar) in your housing association and use them to back up your complaint rather than framing it as an opinion.

For example, instead of saying “you make too much noise late at night”, you can lean on the rules instead, saying something like “the housing association rules state that it should be quiet by midnight on Saturdays, but last night you were still playing music at 2am. Can you make sure to put a note in the stairwell in advance next time you host a party and make sure to turn off the music by midnight?”.

If you don’t feel comfortable doing this face to face, or you’re not sure which apartment the noise was coming from, you can complain in true Swedish fashion by leaving a note in the stairwell airing your grievances.

It’s also a good idea to be aware of the rules yourself, so you don’t accidentally end up breaking them and getting complaints from your neighbours. If one of your neighbours does complain about something you do and you don’t agree with the complaint, check the stadgar to make sure it’s actually something the housing association’s rules cover.

Your neighbours can’t expect your apartment to be completely silent at all times: you are allowed to play music, have friends over for dinner or watch TV at an acceptable volume, for example, and being woken up by your neighbour’s crying baby at 3am is unfortunately just part of living in an apartment.

If you can’t come to an agreement about how to solve the issue between yourselves, you may need to get the housing association or rental company involved.

In the worst-case scenario, repeated complaints could result in evicting the anti-social neighbour, so understanding good grannsämja – and calling out your neighbours if they don’t do so themselves – can be really important.

Example sentences:

Det är viktigt att alla bidrar till god grannsämja.

It’s important that everyone contributes so that we all get on well as neighbours.

Vi har bra grannsämja i min förening, vi höll en gårdsfest förra året tillsammans som var jättetrevlig.

We get on well with each other in my housing association, we held a garden party last year together which was really nice.

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local's Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local's journalists, is now available.

It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

