Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Uppsala student caught cheating with help of ChatGPT

A student at Uppsala University was caught cheating using ChatGPT, the first known chat bot cheating case in Sweden, reports trade union magazine Universitetsläraren.

After being confronted by a university official, the student confessed to having used the AI model to answer three questions. The discipline committee chose to give the student a warning instead of suspending them, because the assignment had in total 13 questions.

Malmö University told Universitetsläraren that they too are investigating suspected cheating incidents linked to ChatGPT, a tool that made global headlines in 2023.

Here’s an article The Local’s journalists wrote with the help of ChatGPT, if only to prove to our editors they shouldn’t replace us with chat bots, at least not yet: Nine terrible AI-generated jokes about Swedish things.

Swedish vocabulary: to cheat – att fuska

The meteorite is mine! No, it’s mine!

Who does stuff that falls from space belong to? A Swedish appeals court is set to decide, in a unique case for which there is no precedent in Swedish legal history, writes ATL.

In 2021, a meteorite was found near Enköping in central Sweden, as The Local reported at the time.

Uppsala District Court ruled that the rock belonged to the two meteorite hunters who found it, but the land owner appealed, arguing that it should count as his property.

Swedish criminal law states that you may not take rocks from someone else’s land, but there’s special legislation for ancient finds. Meteorites, however, are not mentioned.

The case will now be heard by the Svea Appeals Court.

Swedish vocabulary: legal history – rättshistoria

‘No evidence’ of gang crime links to Botkyrka vote

An internal investigation of the Social Democrats in Botkyrka, south of Stockholm, has found no evidence of gang criminals infiltrating the party to oust the council’s mayor.

When mayor Ebba Östlin was voted out with a slim majority earlier this year, some of her supporters alleged that people with links to a known network of gang criminals had joined the party shortly before the meeting just to be able to cast a vote against her.

One member risks being expelled from the party for “not having contributed to the inquiry in the way that the party demands”, reports Swedish news agency TT. But otherwise the inquiry found no evidence that the vote had been unduly influenced.

Swedish vocabulary: a council – en kommun

Head of Sweden’s criticised Migration Agency forced out

The Swedish government will not extend Mikael Ribbenvik’s contract after a stormy seven years as the director-general of the Migration Agency, which has faced criticism in recent years for failing to decisively crack down on long waiting times for permits.

Ribbenvik himself told Swedish media he had wanted to stay, but Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that “a new pair of eyes” was needed to carry out the “paradigm shift” the government has vowed to introduce in Swedish migration policy.

Swedish government agencies operate more or less independently, but their directors are appointed by the government.

Swedish vocabulary: a director-general – en generaldirektör

Swedish border police prepare to deport bedbound British grandmother

News of Kathleen Poole, who has been ordered to leave Sweden as she lost her right to residence following Brexit, has now reached the UK.

Poole, who arrived in Sweden 18 years ago to be closer to her son and his family, suffers from Alzheimer’s and receives around-the-clock treatment in a care home. Her British passport expired in 2018, which meant that she could not get post-Brexit residence status, Swedish local newspaper Bohusläningen were first to report last year.

The Local asked Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard in an interview last week whether it could be a sign that the immigration system is not working. She said: “Well, in general, I think that the system in this regard is working, meaning that we have an independent authority that looks into every specific case individually.”

In Sweden, government ministers are not permitted to try and influence the actions of Swedish agencies or authorities, meaning that Malmer Stenergard was unable to provide specific comments on Poole’s case. “This is a completely individual decision made by the authorities, and I cannot say anything about the specific case, that would be against the law, in fact,” she said.

“For all the grand words of the UK and the EU, this is a shocking and egregious case of the misapplication of the withdrawal agreement,” David Milstead, from the Brits in Sweden Facebook group, told British newspaper The Guardian.

Swedish vocabulary: residence status – uppehållsstatus