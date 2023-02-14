Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish universities have caught their first ChatGPT cheater, a unique meteorite case is set to go before a Swedish appeals court, and much more in the latest news today.

Published: 14 February 2023 06:33 CET
File photo of an AI writing tool. Photo: AP Photo/Peter Morgan

Uppsala student caught cheating with help of ChatGPT

A student at Uppsala University was caught cheating using ChatGPT, the first known chat bot cheating case in Sweden, reports trade union magazine Universitetsläraren.

After being confronted by a university official, the student confessed to having used the AI model to answer three questions. The discipline committee chose to give the student a warning instead of suspending them, because the assignment had in total 13 questions.

Malmö University told Universitetsläraren that they too are investigating suspected cheating incidents linked to ChatGPT, a tool that made global headlines in 2023.

Here’s an article The Local’s journalists wrote with the help of ChatGPT, if only to prove to our editors they shouldn’t replace us with chat bots, at least not yet: Nine terrible AI-generated jokes about Swedish things.

Swedish vocabulary: to cheat – att fuska

The meteorite is mine! No, it’s mine!

Who does stuff that falls from space belong to? A Swedish appeals court is set to decide, in a unique case for which there is no precedent in Swedish legal history, writes ATL.

In 2021, a meteorite was found near Enköping in central Sweden, as The Local reported at the time.

Uppsala District Court ruled that the rock belonged to the two meteorite hunters who found it, but the land owner appealed, arguing that it should count as his property.

Swedish criminal law states that you may not take rocks from someone else’s land, but there’s special legislation for ancient finds. Meteorites, however, are not mentioned.

The case will now be heard by the Svea Appeals Court.

Swedish vocabulary: legal history – rättshistoria

‘No evidence’ of gang crime links to Botkyrka vote

An internal investigation of the Social Democrats in Botkyrka, south of Stockholm, has found no evidence of gang criminals infiltrating the party to oust the council’s mayor.

When mayor Ebba Östlin was voted out with a slim majority earlier this year, some of her supporters alleged that people with links to a known network of gang criminals had joined the party shortly before the meeting just to be able to cast a vote against her.

One member risks being expelled from the party for “not having contributed to the inquiry in the way that the party demands”, reports Swedish news agency TT. But otherwise the inquiry found no evidence that the vote had been unduly influenced.

Swedish vocabulary: a council – en kommun

Head of Sweden’s criticised Migration Agency forced out

The Swedish government will not extend Mikael Ribbenvik’s contract after a stormy seven years as the director-general of the Migration Agency, which has faced criticism in recent years for failing to decisively crack down on long waiting times for permits.

Ribbenvik himself told Swedish media he had wanted to stay, but Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that “a new pair of eyes” was needed to carry out the “paradigm shift” the government has vowed to introduce in Swedish migration policy.

Swedish government agencies operate more or less independently, but their directors are appointed by the government.

Swedish vocabulary: a director-general – en generaldirektör

Swedish border police prepare to deport bedbound British grandmother

News of Kathleen Poole, who has been ordered to leave Sweden as she lost her right to residence following Brexit, has now reached the UK.

Poole, who arrived in Sweden 18 years ago to be closer to her son and his family, suffers from Alzheimer’s and receives around-the-clock treatment in a care home. Her British passport expired in 2018, which meant that she could not get post-Brexit residence status, Swedish local newspaper Bohusläningen were first to report last year.

The Local asked Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard in an interview last week whether it could be a sign that the immigration system is not working. She said: “Well, in general, I think that the system in this regard is working, meaning that we have an independent authority that looks into every specific case individually.”

In Sweden, government ministers are not permitted to try and influence the actions of Swedish agencies or authorities, meaning that Malmer Stenergard was unable to provide specific comments on Poole’s case. “This is a completely individual decision made by the authorities, and I cannot say anything about the specific case, that would be against the law, in fact,” she said.

“For all the grand words of the UK and the EU, this is a shocking and egregious case of the misapplication of the withdrawal agreement,” David Milstead, from the Brits in Sweden Facebook group, told British newspaper The Guardian.

Swedish vocabulary: residence status – uppehållsstatus

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

How high is the risk of an energy shortage in Sweden, new stats out on cash and air travel, and avalanche warnings. Here's the latest news.

Published: 13 February 2023 06:31 CET
How much cash did Swedes withdraw last year?

Swedes withdrew 33 billion kronor from cash machines operated by Bankomat in the last six months of 2022 – or in other words 523 kronor per person every month.

What makes that figure stand out is that it is almost unchanged compared to the same period the year before, which marks a break to a trend of declining cash withdrawals.

Concern over Russia’s war on Ukraine could be a factor behind Swedes’ newfound – if not love, then at least tolerance – of cash. But Bankomat also says that it appears that fewer people are still using cash, but they want to have some at home in the case of an emergency.

Swedish vocabulary: cash – kontanter

Risk of energy shortage ‘low’ in Sweden

The risk of Swedish households and businesses getting disconnected from the electricity grid due to an energy shortage has fallen, according to Svenska kraftnät. The risk was formally upgraded from “low” to “real” last summer, but is now back down to “low”.

Some of the reasons, reports newswire TT, are that Swedes have decreased their energy usage, and that access to electricity is considered good.

Swedish vocabulary: electricity grid – elnät

Swedish air travel not back to pre-pandemic levels

A total of 25.3 million passengers flew to and from Swedish airports last year, according to the Transport Agency – far more than during the years of Covid, but still only 67 percent of the flights made in 2019 before pandemic restrictions impeded travel.

“There is a strong link between household finances and travel, but interestingly we saw lower demand as early as 2018, especially for domestic flights. So it’s not only an effect of war and pandemic and other kinds of misery, but it could also be a change in behaviour down to both digital habits and climate reasons,” Simon Posluk, a head of department at the Transport Agency, told TT.

According to the Transport Agency’s forecast for 2022-2028, air travel will generally return to pre-pandemic levels by 2028. But one in four passengers are expected to stay on the ground rather than flying domestically compared to 2019.

Swedish vocabulary: a flight – ett flyg

Avalanche warning as February ski break gets under way

It’s windy and snowy in the Swedish mountains on the first day of the February school breaks, which start this week in cities such as Gothenburg, Jönköping and Borlänge (Malmö pupils are off next week, followed by Stockholm the following week).

The avalanche risk is “considerable” in Södra Jämtlandsfjällen, Västra Vindelfjällen and Abisko/Riksgränsfjällen on the north-western border to Norway, and “moderate” in Västra Härjedalsfjällen and Södra Lapplandsfjällen, according to official forecasts.

You can keep up to date with avalanche warnings in Sweden here.

Swedish vocabulary: an avalanche – en lavin

