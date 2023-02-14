For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swedish universities have caught their first ChatGPT cheater, a unique meteorite case is set to go before a Swedish appeals court, and much more in the latest news today.
Published: 14 February 2023 06:33 CET
File photo of an AI writing tool. Photo: AP Photo/Peter Morgan
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
How high is the risk of an energy shortage in Sweden, new stats out on cash and air travel, and avalanche warnings. Here's the latest news.
Published: 13 February 2023 06:31 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments