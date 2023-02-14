Uppsala University student caught cheating with the help of ChatGPT

A student at Uppsala University was caught cheating using ChatGPT, reports trade union magazine Universitetsläraren.
After being confronted by a university official, the student confessed to having used the AI model to answer three questions.
The discipline committee chose to give the student a warning instead of suspending them, because the assignment had in total 13 questions.
Malmö University told Universitetsläraren that they too are investigating suspected cheating incidents linked to ChatGPT, a tool that made global headlines in 2023.
