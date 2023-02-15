Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Nato leader vows to ‘push’ for Sweden and Finland as members

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg pledged on Wednesday to push Turkey on ratifying Sweden's bid as well as Finland's to join the military alliance during an upcoming visit to offer support after the earthquakes.

Published: 15 February 2023 14:43 CET
Nato leader vows to 'push' for Sweden and Finland as members
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

Stoltenberg is set to fly to Ankara on Thursday and also head to the region devastated by the quakes last week.

Turkey’s Nato counterparts have been pleading with Ankara to sign off on Sweden and Finland’s stalled bid to become members.

Parliaments in all 30 members of the military alliance must formally ratify Finland and Sweden before they can be admitted. Turkey and Hungary are the only two Nato members not to have done this.

Ankara has suggested it could greenlight Finland’s bid without accepting Nordic neighbour Sweden into the alliance.

Stoltenberg said the ball was in Turkey’s court to move forward with the process.

“It is for Turkey to decide whether they ratify both and I have recommended that,” Stoltenberg said.

“The sequencing is not the most important thing. The most important thing is that both Finland and Sweden and soon become members of the alliance and I’ll push hard for that.”

Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join Nato in May last year in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey has been upset by Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects that Ankara links to outlawed Kurdish fighters and a failed 2016 coup attempt.

Ankara reacted with fury to a decision by the Swedish police to allow a protest at which a far-right extremist burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm last month.

Diplomats at Nato are still hopeful that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could wave through the ratifications if he secures re-election at the polls in May.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Nato chief: Sweden and Finland joining alliance at same time ‘not main question’

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said that ratifying Finland and Sweden at the same time was not the 'main question', but stressed the importance of both countries joining as soon as possible.

Published: 14 February 2023 11:53 CET
Nato chief: Sweden and Finland joining alliance at same time 'not main question'

Parliaments in all 30 members of the military alliance must formally ratify Finland and Sweden before they can be admitted. Turkey and Hungary are the only two Nato members not to have done this.

Stoltenberg’s comments come after Turkey suggested it could greenlight Finland’s bid to join without accepting Sweden into the alliance.

“So the main question is not whether Finland and Sweden are ratified together. The main question is that they are both ratified as full members as soon as possible,” Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of Nato allies.

“I’m confident that both will be full members and we are working hard to get both ratified as soon as possible,” the Nato secretary general added.

Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join Nato in May last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Turkey has so far refused to ratify the two countries’ membership bids, primarily because of Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects that Ankara links to outlawed Kurdish fighters and a failed 2016 coup attempt.

Ankara reacted with fury to a decision by the Swedish police to allow a protest at which a far-right extremist burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm last month.

EXPLAINED:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has drawn a clear distinction between the positions taken by Sweden and Finland in the past few months and said “we can give a different response” to Helsinki.

Finland insists its “strong desire” remains to join Nato together with Sweden. But a majority of Finns said in a poll this month that they wanted to join Nato even if Sweden’s membership was delayed.

SHOW COMMENTS