Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Nato application gives Swedes newfound appreciation for Finland

Just over half of Swedes think that the process of joining Nato together with Finland has made them see their eastern neighbour in a more positive light, a new poll suggests.

“What we have noticed in previous surveys is that [Swedes’ knowledge of Finland] has been fairly superficial and unfortunately also rather old-fashioned. There’s still quite a lot left to do to modernise the image of Finland, that it’s an innovative and modern country where people don’t just sit in the sauna drinking Koskenkorva,” Anders Eriksson, head of the Finland Institute, was quoted by the TT newswire as saying.

READ ALSO:

The institute carried out the survey together with the Finnish embassy in Stockholm, the Cultural Fund for Finland and Sweden, the Magma think tank and pollsters Novus.

In total, eight out of ten Swedes told the poll they have a positive view of Finland.

Swedish vocabulary: just over half – drygt hälften

Thousands of people warned of layoffs in Sweden

Almost 13,000 people were warned by employers of potential layoffs in Sweden in the first two weeks of February alone, according to preliminary figures from the Public Employment Agency. The corresponding figure for all of last year was just over 30,000.

But John Hassler, macroeconomics professor at Stockholm University, told TT that the high figure does not indicate that Sweden is heading towards a major financial crisis.

“There’s meant to be a weak recession and most things indicate that we won’t have a crash,” he said. The Swedish Central Bank recently hiked the interest rate to bring inflation down, which means that the current downturn is by and large intentional.

READ ALSO:

A recent EU Commission report, which The Local covered here, predicted that Sweden will be the only country in the union in 2023 whose economy shrinks rather than grows.

Swedish vocabulary: a recession – en lågkonjunktur

Murdered convicted by Sweden’s Supreme Court

Sweden’s Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to prison over a fatal shooting in Märsta, north of Stockholm, in 2020. The shooting happened in broad daylight and in front of witnesses, but none of them saw the gunman’s face.

The man was convicted by a district court, but then cleared by an appeals court, which argued that it could not be ruled out that the murder could have been committed by another person. But the top court in Sweden has now convicted him, effectively setting a new precedent for the use of circumstantial evidence.

Some of that evidence included a jacket with traces of the victim’s blood which was found in the 25-year-old’s home, and the suspect’s DNA on cartridge cases found at the scene.

The 25-year-old did not participate in the Supreme Court trial, writes TT. He is thought to have left Sweden after being freed by the appeals court.

Swedish vocabulary: Supreme Court – Högsta Domstolen

High interest rates hit foreigners in Sweden

Many foreigners living in Sweden bought their houses or apartments recently, closer to the market peak. The Local spoke to some of them about how recent hikes in interest rates have hit their finances.

“I’m holding out for some relief,” one of them told us.

Read the full interviews here.

Swedish vocabulary: interest rate – ränta