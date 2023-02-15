For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Swedish layoffs skyrocket in February, cleared gunman convicted by Supreme Court, and why Swedes suddenly like Finland more. Here's the latest news.
Published: 15 February 2023 06:50 CET
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Swedish universities have caught their first ChatGPT cheater, a unique meteorite case is set to go before a Swedish appeals court, and much more in the latest news today.
Published: 14 February 2023 06:33 CET
