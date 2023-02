The economic situation in Sweden is “unstable”, experts from Nordea bank say in a new report, due in part to high prices, increasing interest rates and an uncertain global situation.

“Projections have been lowered for all Swedish regions, and the downturn in the Swedish economy will be noticeable in all parts of the country,” Susanne Spector, Nordea’s head of macroeconomic analysis, said in a statement.

“The Central Bank is also planning on raising interest rates further in April and there is usually at least a year’s delay before the full effect of energy price shocks is noticeable on the economy,” she added.

“All in all, major risks remain.”

Even in northern Norrland, which saw a gross regional product (GRP) growth of 3 percent last year, making it the best-performing region in Sweden, the regional economy is expected to contract in 2023 by 2 percent.

Despite large investments planned in the Norrland region, many of these are still waiting for the green light, and export companies are reporting low numbers of orders expected in the near future.

Northern Norrland is often a bellwether when it comes to fluctuations in the economy, meaning that the situation in the region could indicate risks for other regions heavily reliant on exports as well as global trade, Nordea warns.

“The most stable economic outlook is in the Stockholm region, despite the fact that there are many households with high debts there,” Spector said.

Nordea predicts a 1 percent contraction in Stockholm’s GRP this year, citing the more positive outlook for the region’s construction companies and the sizeable white-collar sector as two reasons behind this.

Of all regions, “Småland and islands” is predicted to shrink the most in 2023, with a GRP of -3 percent predicted this year.

“In the Småland region the downturn has already begun and unemployment is increasing faster than anywhere else in the country,” the report states.

The bank warns that 2023 and 2024 could likely be “lost years” in terms of growth.

Labour market

Although Swedish unemployment stood at 6.5 percent in January, its lowest level since February 2009, the bank predicts that Sweden's labour market will weaken later this year.

All regions are reporting an increase in layoffs alongside a decrease in planned new hires over the next year, which could have a knock-on effect on the finances of Sweden's regions and municipalities, as they support laid off workers.

There is also a risk of increased unemployment in the public sector despite a labour shortages, due to increased costs which also affect this sector.

"At the same time, there is still a high labour shortage, which could mean a large amount of companies hold onto their staff despite lower production," Spector said.

Many companies experienced difficulties in finding staff with the right skills during the pandemic, and may weigh the importance of having staff with the right skills in the long-term higher than having too many staff during a long-term economic downturn.

This could partly ease the downturn on the labour market, especially in the northernmost parts of Sweden where companies have struggled the most to find staff, partly due to the lower populations in these areas.

The regions are defined as follows:

Western Sweden: Västra Götaland and Halland

Southern Sweden: Skåne and Blekinge

Småland and the islands: Jönköping, Kronoberg, Kalmar and Gotland counties

Stockholm: Stockholm county

Eastern central Sweden: Uppsala, Västmanland, Södermanland, Örebro and Östergötland counties

Northern central Sweden: Gävleborg, Dalarna and Värmland counties

Central Norrland: Jämtland and Västernorrland counties

Northern Norrland: Västerbotten and Norrbotten counties