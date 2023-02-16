Read news from:
Nato chief: ‘The time is now to ratify both Finland and Sweden’

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to finally ratify Sweden and Finland's applications to join the military alliance.

Published: 16 February 2023 12:00 CET
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici

Stoltenberg arrived in Ankara 10 days after Turkey was hit by a massive earthquake that has claimed nearly 40,000 lives across the country’s southeast
and parts of Syria.

“In your time of need, Nato stands with Turkey,” Stoltenberg said.

But he also stressed the urgency of Ankara dropping its resistance to the Nordic neighbours’ bids to join the Western defence alliance.

“I continue to believe that the time is now to ratify both Finland and Sweden,” Stoltenberg said after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join the US-led defence alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only members of the 30-nation alliance that have failed to ratify the two bids by votes in parliament.

All 30 states must approve a new country’s membership. The Hungarian legislature is expected to approve both bids by March.

Turkey has signalled it is ready to receive Finland into the alliance – but not Sweden.

“We could evaluate Finland’s Nato membership process separately from Sweden,” Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

“Turkey’s position on the membership of the two countries has been clear and unambiguous from the beginning.”

Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan’s main complaint has been with Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects that Ankara links to outlawed Kurdish groups and a 2016 coup attempt.

“Both can be ratified now,” Stoltenberg said. “But the main issue is not that they are ratified together. The main issue is that they are ratified as soon as possible.”

Nato leader vows to ‘push’ for Sweden and Finland as members

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg pledged on Wednesday to push Turkey on ratifying Sweden's bid as well as Finland's to join the military alliance during an upcoming visit to offer support after the earthquakes.

Published: 15 February 2023 14:43 CET
Nato leader vows to 'push' for Sweden and Finland as members

Stoltenberg is set to fly to Ankara on Thursday and also head to the region devastated by the quakes last week.

Turkey’s Nato counterparts have been pleading with Ankara to sign off on Sweden and Finland’s stalled bid to become members.

Parliaments in all 30 members of the military alliance must formally ratify Finland and Sweden before they can be admitted. Turkey and Hungary are the only two Nato members not to have done this.

Ankara has suggested it could greenlight Finland’s bid without accepting Nordic neighbour Sweden into the alliance.

Stoltenberg said the ball was in Turkey’s court to move forward with the process.

“It is for Turkey to decide whether they ratify both and I have recommended that,” Stoltenberg said.

“The sequencing is not the most important thing. The most important thing is that both Finland and Sweden and soon become members of the alliance and I’ll push hard for that.”

Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join Nato in May last year in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey has been upset by Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects that Ankara links to outlawed Kurdish fighters and a failed 2016 coup attempt.

Ankara reacted with fury to a decision by the Swedish police to allow a protest at which a far-right extremist burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm last month.

Diplomats at Nato are still hopeful that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could wave through the ratifications if he secures re-election at the polls in May.

