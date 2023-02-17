Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MELODIFESTIVALEN

A Canadian at Melodifestivalen: Laurell Barker on Sweden’s biggest stage

Back in 1988, a 20-year-old by the name of Celine Dion won the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland. Will Vancouver-born Laurell Barker this year be the second Canadian to win?

Published: 17 February 2023 16:40 CET
A Canadian at Melodifestivalen: Laurell Barker on Sweden's biggest stage
Will Vancouver-born Laurell Barker be the second Canadian to win this year? Photo: Janne Danielsson/SVT

The 43-year-old singer and songwriter is no stranger to musical success back home in Canada, winning “Best Pop Album of the Year” at the Western Canadian Music Awards, and a JUNO for “Dance Recording of the Year”.

She was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, to parents who originally came from Liverpool in the United Kingdom, and since being brought to Sweden by love five years ago, she’s been gradually making her mark this side of the Atlantic.

This Saturday, Barker will be competing as one of the seven acts in the third heat of Melodifestivalen. If she wins, she could represent Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest, performing her song in front of an estimated 170 million viewers worldwide.

This will not be Barker’s first rodeo in Melodifestivalen, nor even in the Eurovision Song Contest. If you saw last week’s show, you might have noticed her in the green room alongside 18-year-old Ukrainian Maria Sur, Barker being one of the songwriters behind Maria’s song ‘Never Give Up’.

Despite this being the first time Barker has performed on the Melfest stage, this song is her ninth entry as a songwriter in the competition, and she has written or co-written six songs in the Eurovision Song Contest, including Switzerland’s fourth place entry in 2018.

She told The Local that this year felt like the moment to try her hand as an artist in Sweden’s most watched TV entertainment competition, with her entry ‘Sober’, a party-pop number with lots of energy she describes as being “playful, trippy and very bratty”.  

“I think I am kind of all of those things,” she laughed in the interview. ‘Sober’ is about a big night out with friends, where even though the party has not started yet you meet a person that gets you to feel a bigger buzz than anything you have felt before.”

In a true only-at-Eurovision moment Barker is being joined on stage by four dancers with mice mascot heads bobbing around her among LED screens showing psychedelic patterns.

Apart from her love for her new hometown, Malmö, Barker believes one of the great benefits to moving to Sweden has been access to the Swedish music industry, an export powerhouse of pop music.

Her 2021 hit ‘Habit’ now has over 51 million streams on Spotify

Barker believes that there are numerous factors behind Sweden’s success, including “world class production quality” and songwriters she believes are more open to modulate and use interesting chords in their music.

Plus she describes the Swedish population as “beautifully musical”, adding “everyone here knows how to sing.”

“I think there is a level of excellence and the willingness to sit with a song and make it the best it can be. It’s about carving out and crafting a song, songs are re-written over and over again here and that’s why so many great songs are written in Sweden.”

And of course it is these great songs that make Melodifestivalen such an annual success on TV, but also in the Swedish charts.

On Saturday, Barker will be competing against six other acts for just two automatic spots in the final on March 11th at Friends Arena.

The overwhelming favourites to take one of the final spots are the Norwegian twins Marcus and Martinus, but it is anticipated that over half a million viewers on Saturday night will vote (many using the free Melodifestivalen app), and it is up to the people to decide the winner.

Melodifestivalen’s third heat is being held in the Sparbanken Lidköping Arena and will be broadcast on SVT 1 from 8pm on Saturday.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

INTERVIEW

‘My song is about resilience’: The Ukrainian in Sweden’s Mello song contest

Maria Sur, 17, arrived in Sweden in March after a journey of hundreds of kilometres through Ukraine and Poland from Zaporizhzhia, her home town. She tells The Local's Yuliia Kyzyk of what she hopes to gain from taking part in the Melodifestivalen song contest.

Published: 27 December 2022 14:22 CET
'My song is about resilience': The Ukrainian in Sweden's Mello song contest

THE LOCAL: After weeks of war, a long journey, and emigration to Sweden, you still found the strength to participate in charity concerts in your first month here in Sweden. Tell us about your journey to Melodifestivalen. 

Maria Sur: The next day after I arrived in Sweden from Ukraine, I started looking for opportunities to work. It was obvious that whining and suffering would not help anyone, so I had to do something that would give me strength and help other people.

Since my passion is singing, I decided to continue working on it. I literally wrote to a lot of popular Swedish singers to find a way of making my dream come true and eventually, one of them helped to take part in my first charity singing festival for Ukraine.

As a result, we collected €8 million to help Ukraine. A few days after the festival, I got spotted by Warner Music Sweden. After a meeting and talk about my goals and skills, we started cooperating with them, and after a few months of hard work, we decided to take part in Melodifestivalen.

Maria Sur had been a participant in Ukraine’s version of The Voice. Photo: Maria Sur
 
Before the start of the Russian invasion, I was already working on a singer career in Ukraine. I took part in national singing competitions, and I was quite successful. It seemed like the best time in my career was approaching. I lived, dreamed, and acted, and then one day someone just came and took it all away. Everything just broke down. And suddenly I found myself in a situation where I needed to start all over again.

Now I live for today. Now I know that no one in the whole world can know what awaits us all tomorrow. Of course, I continue to dream, it helps, but I can no longer plan, or live in illusions. And it’s scary that young people like me think this way. That we live one day at a time.

My first goal at Melodifestivalen is to do a really quality performance that I will be proud of. I want to feel after the performance, “I did everything I could. I did the best I could. It was honest. People felt it.”.

That is more important for me than results. 

Maria Sur on stage in Ukraine’s version of The Voice. Photo: The Voice Ukraine

THE LOCAL: Your song for Melodifestivalen is called “Never give up”. What is the message your song has for listeners?

Maria Sur: “Never give up” is a song about my way, about my personal fight. This is my motto. You have to go forward no matter what. This is about my experience before the war, when I fought for a long time to end up singing on a big stage in Ukraine. And this is about my road now, when despite the war, separation from relatives and home, I still go on. With this message, I want to encourage Ukrainians and everyone in the whole world who needs to know it, to continue fighting on his own path. I don’t want to be pitied or win sympathy. My song is about resilience. My story is sad, but it is about strength.

Maria Sur (centre), surrounded by the team backing her at the Swedish arm of Warner Brothers. Photo: Maria Sur
 

THE LOCAL: Russia’s full-scale invasion caught us Ukrainians sleeping. What were the first weeks of life in the new reality in Ukraine like? And how do you see your journey as a refugee shortly afterwards?

Maria Sur: I remember February 24th clearly. Early in the morning, I had online lessons at school, I was going to go to an English class, and in a few hours it became obvious that the war had started. It was very unexpected for me personally. We hadn’t had any conversations in our family about it before it happened. 

I remember very well how many people I saw panicking, at the same time air raid sirens were sounding continuously and everyone ran to the basement. My family could not believe that all those things were happening. We were convinced that everything would be over in a few days. That is why we didn’t want to leave Ukraine. 

My family always stick together. However, in two weeks it became clear. We must leave my city, Zaporizhzhia. For three days we could not pack for the journey. Whenever we attempted to do it, we sat down and cried. Eventually, Dad stayed at home, and Mom and me were forced to go. 

I remember the train station in my city at that time – huge queues, a lot of people and everyone crying, saying goodbye to each other. The trains were completely packed with children and women. It was impossible to cross the carriage of the train because of the hundreds of people inside.

My city is located in the southeast of Ukraine, so we were evacuated to Poland by travelling almost through the whole of Ukraine. It took a very long time. At the border with Poland, they did not want to let the train pass, because it was completely full of people.

So we were sent back to Lviv, a city in the west of Ukraine. Still, a few days later we got to Poland. Later in March we flew to Sweden to my aunt. 

Maria Sur is interviewed on stage by the Norwegian TV host Fredrik Skavlan. Photo: Zap Group
 

How you have changed in the months that have passed since the war started? 

Maria Sur: I have grown up very quickly. I started to appreciate things that I used to ignore. I started to support my parents and my friends. I look differently at things such as happiness. For instance, I was happy when I got the news that I had been selected for Melodifestivalen. But it was not the same joy as I felt before the war, especially since, five minutes previously, I had talked to my dad, who is now in Ukraine, and told me everything that is happening there now.

Despite everything, we must go on living. If we have this chance to live, we should take everything from it to the maximum. That’s what I’m trying to do, and that’s what I’m singing about.

Today, we must not stop talking about the war in Ukraine, we must continue to organise charity concerts, as well as make music to support people.

SHOW COMMENTS