Finland to join Nato without Sweden if Turkey gives go ahead

According to a report in Finland’s Iltalehti tabloid, Sauli Niinistö told Finnish journalists that if Turkey and Hungary ratify Finland’s membership of Nato before that of Sweden, then Finland will automatically become a member.

“We do not want to and cannot withdraw our application,” Niinistö said at a security conference in Munich, arguing that Finland can not stop the process once it is approved by all Nato members states.

While Turkey, he said, understands that Finland wants to become a member together with Sweden, “Turkey’s attitude towards our wishes are only and exclusively in Turkey’s hands”.

The foreign policy committee in Finland’s parliament on Friday voted in favour of the country joining Nato, saying that Finland should join as soon as possible, preferably together with Sweden.

According to Finland’s national broadcaster Yle, the parliament as a whole will begin to debate the bill on Finland’s Nato membership next week, with a vote on the new law expected on February 28th.