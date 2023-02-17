Read news from:
NATO

Finland to join Nato without Sweden if Turkey gives go ahead

Finland's president has said that his country will have to join Nato before Sweden if Turkey opts to only ratify Finnish membership of the security alliance.

Published: 17 February 2023 14:14 CET
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto speaks at a Summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) in Riga, Latvia, in December 2022. Photo: AP/Roman Koksarov

According to a report in Finland’s Iltalehti tabloid, Sauli Niinistö told Finnish journalists that if Turkey and Hungary ratify Finland’s membership of Nato before that of Sweden, then Finland will automatically become a member. 

“We do not want to and cannot withdraw our application,” Niinistö said at a security conference in Munich, arguing that Finland can not stop the process once it is approved by all Nato members states. 

While Turkey, he said, understands that Finland wants to become a member together with Sweden, “Turkey’s attitude towards our wishes are only and exclusively in Turkey’s hands”. 

The foreign policy committee in Finland’s parliament on Friday voted in favour of the country joining Nato, saying that Finland should join as soon as possible, preferably together with Sweden. 

According to Finland’s national broadcaster Yle, the parliament as a whole will begin to debate the bill on Finland’s Nato membership next week, with a vote on the new law expected on February 28th. 

NATO

Nato chief: ‘The time is now to ratify both Finland and Sweden’

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to finally ratify Sweden and Finland's applications to join the military alliance.

Published: 16 February 2023 12:00 CET
Stoltenberg arrived in Ankara 10 days after Turkey was hit by a massive earthquake that has claimed nearly 40,000 lives across the country’s southeast
and parts of Syria.

“In your time of need, Nato stands with Turkey,” Stoltenberg said.

But he also stressed the urgency of Ankara dropping its resistance to the Nordic neighbours’ bids to join the Western defence alliance.

“I continue to believe that the time is now to ratify both Finland and Sweden,” Stoltenberg said after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join the US-led defence alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only members of the 30-nation alliance that have failed to ratify the two bids by votes in parliament.

All 30 states must approve a new country’s membership. The Hungarian legislature is expected to approve both bids by March.

Turkey has signalled it is ready to receive Finland into the alliance – but not Sweden.

“We could evaluate Finland’s Nato membership process separately from Sweden,” Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

“Turkey’s position on the membership of the two countries has been clear and unambiguous from the beginning.”

Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan’s main complaint has been with Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects that Ankara links to outlawed Kurdish groups and a 2016 coup attempt.

“Both can be ratified now,” Stoltenberg said. “But the main issue is not that they are ratified together. The main issue is that they are ratified as soon as possible.”

