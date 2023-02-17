Storm Otto halts all train traffic between Gothenburg and Malmö

“We are expecting extremely strong winds in this area and some of the tracks have not been tree-proofed, which means that there is a risk of trees falling onto the tracks and power lines,” Felicia Danielsson, a press spokesperson for the administration told TT. “We don’t want to risk any trains ending up without power on the tracks during the storm, as it might be hard to evacuate passengers.”

As a result of the closure, the rail operator SJ has cancelled eight departures, four on Friday and four on Saturday.

“We understand the frustration that this might cause,” Jonas Olsson, a press spokesperson for the company told Swedish broadcaster SVT. “This is about safety. I don’t think even buses are going to be driving in these areas while the storm is raging.”

Swedish state weather forecaster SMHI has issued an orange warning all the way up the west coast from the southern tip of Skåne up to Uddevalla, with winds expected to reach 31 metres per second on Friday night, close to hurricane strength.

Skånetrafiken and Västtrafik, the transport operators in Skåne and Västra Götaland, have also suspended rail traffic across much of their networks on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The Öresund Bridge has warned that it may close to traffic on Friday evening, with vehicles vulnerable to high winds already warned to avoid the bridge at lunchtime on Friday.

All Skånetrafiken services are suspended between Helsingborg and Eslöv from 4pm on Friday, from Ystad to Simrishamn from 6pm, from Markaryd to Hässleholm from 8pm, and from Kristianstad to Karlskrona from 8.20pm.

From 4pm, all Västtrafik train services between Uddevalla and Strömstad, Öxnered and Borås, Håkantorp and Gårdsjö, and Borås to Varberg are also cancelled.

Services will resume on all these lines from 12pm on Saturday.

In Brønshøj-Husum, a suburb of Copenhagen, residents of three tower blocks are being evacuated because the blocks are deemed vulnerable to high winds due to a fault in their construction, Sjællandske Nyheder reported on Friday.

A study has determined that the buildings are only able to withstand wind strengths up to 13 metres per second.