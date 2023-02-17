Read news from:
Storm Otto halts all train traffic between Gothenburg and Malmö

The Swedish Transport Administration has closed the rail tracks between Gothenburg and Malmö on Friday evening and Saturday morning due to the danger from Storm Otto, meaning all services are cancelled.

Published: 17 February 2023 15:33 CET
Västtrafik has also cancelled trains services going up and down Sweden's west coast. Photo: Patrik Engström/SJ AB

“We are expecting extremely strong winds in this area and some of the tracks have not been tree-proofed, which means that there is a risk of trees falling onto the tracks and power lines,” Felicia Danielsson, a press spokesperson for the administration told TT. “We don’t want to risk any trains ending up without power on the tracks during the storm, as it might be hard to evacuate passengers.” 

As a result of the closure, the rail operator SJ has cancelled eight departures, four on Friday and four on Saturday. 

“We understand the frustration that this might cause,” Jonas Olsson, a press spokesperson for the company told Swedish broadcaster SVT. “This is about safety. I don’t think even buses are going to be driving in these areas while the storm is raging.” 

Swedish state weather forecaster SMHI has issued an orange warning all the way up the west coast from the southern tip of Skåne up to Uddevalla, with winds expected to reach 31 metres per second on Friday night, close to hurricane strength. 

Skånetrafiken and Västtrafik, the transport operators in Skåne and Västra Götaland, have also suspended rail traffic across much of their networks on Friday evening and Saturday morning. 

The Öresund Bridge has warned that it may close to traffic on Friday evening, with vehicles vulnerable to high winds already warned to avoid the bridge at lunchtime on Friday. 

All Skånetrafiken services are suspended between Helsingborg and Eslöv from 4pm on Friday, from Ystad to Simrishamn from 6pm, from Markaryd to Hässleholm from 8pm, and from Kristianstad to Karlskrona from 8.20pm. 

From 4pm, all Västtrafik train services between Uddevalla and Strömstad, Öxnered and Borås, Håkantorp and Gårdsjö, and Borås to Varberg are also cancelled. 

Services will resume on all these lines from 12pm on Saturday. 

In Brønshøj-Husum, a suburb of Copenhagen, residents of three tower blocks are being evacuated because the blocks are deemed vulnerable to high winds due to a fault in their construction, Sjællandske Nyheder reported on Friday.

A study has determined that the buildings are only able to withstand wind strengths up to 13 metres per second. 

New rail service planned through Norway, Sweden and Denmark to Hamburg

Plans for a new rail service running from Oslo and stopping in Gothenburg, Malmö and Copenhagen before arriving in Hamburg are in the works, Swedish state-owned rail operator SJ has said.

Published: 2 February 2023 12:57 CET
Sweden’s state-owned SJ, along with Denmark’s DSB and DB of Germany, plans to offer a new international train line which runs between the Norwegian capital Oslo and Hamburg in northern Germany. 

The planned route would run daily, departing from Oslo at 8am before making stops in Gothenburg, Malmö and Copenhagen and arriving in Hamburg at 7pm. A service departing Hamburg and terminating in Gothenburg is also planned.

The 11 hour service would be quicker than the equivalent journey using either a car and ferry connection or existing train services. 

The planned service will enter into operation in 2027. Petter Essén, head of SJ’s vehicle and traffic programme, said the route made sense as it would connect a long stretch which doesn’t have continuous train traffic. 

“Today, there is a great deal of flying between Copenhagen and Oslo and between Oslo and Gothenburg, routes that would be fine by train,” Essén told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter

Currently, the only direct trains from the Norwegian capital to other countries are services to Gothenburg and Stockholm. 

The European Commission has selected the potential line as one of ten pilot projects that will receive support. This does not mean it will receive direct funding from the EU, but it will get backing on regulations and logistics, Essén explained.

“You can get help with various regulations and the process of getting all vehicles approved in all countries,” he said.

Generally, many Swedish and Norwegian trains can only operate within Sweden and Norway, while the majority of Danish and German trains are not cleared to run in Sweden in Norway. 

The Snälltåget line between Stockholm and Berlin has also been selected to receive support from the European Commission. 

SJ also announced plans to increase the number of trains between Gothenburg and Malmö to ten per day and offer the Gothenburg-Copenhagen service all year round. It said that these plans could come to fruition by 2026 or 2027. 

