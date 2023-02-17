Storm Otto to batter western Sweden from Friday afternoon

Swedish weather forecaster SMHI has issued an orange warning for northwest Skåne, southwest Kronoberg, western Halland and southwest Bohuslän, warning that buildings could be damaged, and trees blown down over roads and power lines.

“There’s going to be about three to five hours when it will be at its absolute worst,” Therese Fogman, one of SMHI’s forecasters, told the TT newswire.

People living in western Sweden are being asked to tie down any loose objects in their gardens and to be careful when going outside.

“You should be aware that there could be branches falling and objects blowing around in this wind,” Fogman said.

Several train services in Skåne, Halland and Västra Götaland have been suspended on Friday and Saturday. SMHI is warning that buildings and forests could be damaged.

All services are suspended between Helsingborg and Eslöv from 4pm, from Ystad to Simrishamn from 6pm, from Markaryd to Hässleholm from 8pm, and from Kristianstad to Karlskrona from 8.20pm.

From 4pm, all train services between Uddevalla and Strömstad, Öxnered and Borås, Håkantorp and Gårdsjö, and Borås to Varberg.

Services will resume on all these lines from 12pm on Saturday.