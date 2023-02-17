Sweden’s government to give work permit renewals one-year grace period

Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard told The Local at a press conference announcing the government’s plans for labour migration that foreign workers in Sweden who renew their work permits after the new rules are in place would benefit from a one-year övergångsperiod, or “transition period”, where the current work permit rules – with a minimum salary of just 13,000 kronor a month – would continue to apply.
The current work permit rules will also apply to anyone who has already submitted their application at the time new work permit regulations come into force.
“The rules in place when you send in your application are the ones which apply,” she said. “For extension permits, there will be a transitional period of 12 months where the old rules apply if you already held a work permit,” she said.
READ ALSO: How Sweden wants to limit labour migration but promote highly-skilled migrants
At the press conference, the government also appeared to delegate the decision on the level of the new minimum salary to Ann-Jeanette Eriksson, the judge leading the inquiry, tasking her to propose “a certain salary level for work permits to be granted”.
This means that the higher threshold is not likely to be decided until her inquiry announces its conclusions, the deadline for which has also now been extended to January 2024.
If you add in the one-year grace period, this means that for anyone who already holds a work permit, the higher threshold is likely to not come into force in practice until January 2025.
The government has also tasked Eriksson with deciding on a system which would allow a lower salary threshold for some jobs, while also allowing for some jobs to be barred from receiving work permits under any circumstances.
Johan Pehrson, Sweden’s employment minister, said that the government might even go so far as to exempt some professions from the salary threshold entirely.
“We’re looking at the possibility of completely excluding some groups,” he said. “In that case, it would concern the competencies, experience and skills Sweden needs.”
Member comments