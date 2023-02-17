For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Friday
Storm Otto to hit, no date for electricity compensation in north, employment rate up in January, and Nato chief calls on Turkey to ratify Sweden's membership. Here's the latest news.
Published: 17 February 2023 08:49 CET
Storm Nora battering the coast of Skåne in February 2022. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Swedish prime minister in Kyiv, new forecast predicts GDP set to fall one percent in 2023, and the wolf hunt just ended. Here's the latest news.
Published: 16 February 2023 05:57 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments