Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Friday

Storm Otto to hit Western Sweden on Friday

Storm Otto is due to hit the west coast of Sweden on Friday afternoon, reaching its peak in the evening and night with winds of between 27 and 31 metres per second predicted, just short of hurricane strength.

Swedish weather forecaster has issued an orange warning for northwest Skåne, southwest Kronoberg, western Halland and southwest Bohuslän.

Several train services in Skåne, Halland and Västra Götaland have been suspended on Friday and Saturday. SMHI is warning that buildings and forests could be damaged.

Swedish vocab: skador – damages

No date yet for electricity compensation for northern Sweden

Sweden’s energy and business minister was on Thursday still unable to give a date for when electricity compensation would be paid out to households in northern Sweden.

She has previously said that the money would be paid out some time in the spring, but has so far been unable to give a date.

The payment will be made to households in southern and central Sweden in about a week.

During the election campaign, the government parties promised that compensation for high electricity costs would be “in place” on November 1st in time to rescue household finances before Christmas.

Swedish vocab: att rädda – to rescue

Employment increased in January: Statistics Sweden

The number of people employed in Sweden increased by 114,000 in January compared to the same month last year, while the number of long-term unemployed fell by 34,000 to 122,000, according to new figures from Statistics Sweden.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has fallen slightly to 7.2 percent.

Swedish vocab: sysselsättning – employment

Nato chief: ‘The time is now to ratify both Finland and Sweden

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to finally ratify Sweden and Finland’s applications to join the military alliance.

Stoltenberg arrived in Ankara 10 days after Turkey was hit by a massive earthquake that has claimed nearly 40,000 lives across the country’s southeast

and parts of Syria.

“In your time of need, Nato stands with Turkey,” Stoltenberg said.

But he also stressed the urgency of Ankara dropping its resistance to the Nordic neighbours’ bids to join the Western defence alliance.

“I continue to believe that the time is now to ratify both Finland and Sweden,” Stoltenberg said after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join the US-led defence alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey and Hungary remain the only members of the 30-nation alliance that have failed to ratify the two bids by votes in parliament.

Swedish vocab: att ratificera – to ratify