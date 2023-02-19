Read news from:
Balcony rules, property and dentists: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Property Q&A, what you can do on your balcony in Sweden, dentistry costs, e-scooter rules, what happens when a foreigner is sent to prison and how to get a job as a foreigner... here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 19 February 2023 09:01 CET
Did you know that you may be permitted to use an electric grill on your balcony in Sweden? Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Have house prices stabilised? Is now a good time to buy? Should I buy or rent? What is an ‘avgift‘ and what does it include? We answer your questions here.

Summer might be a way off yet, but it’s good to know what you can do on your balcony so you’re prepared for the warmer months. In this article, we spoke to Henric Gartz, a lawyer who specialises on issues related to housing, to find out how to stay on the right side of the law.

Dental care in Sweden is under a seperate system to most other healthcare, meaning costs can quickly mount up if you need a lot of treatment. How are costs calculated, and are there any subsidies?

Electric scooters or e-scooters are becoming more and more popular in Sweden, but many people still aren’t sure what the rules are for driving them. Here’s a breakdown.

Sweden’s Enforcement Authority is responsible for collecting unpaid debts, fines, and declarations of bankruptcy. So, what happens if an unpaid bill reaches the Enforcement Authority, and can you do anything if you have a black mark on your record?

For seasoned or aspiring cooks who’ve found a new life in Sweden, now might be the perfect time to join the Scandinavian culinary scene, argues Matthew Weaver, a writer and chef based in Malmö. 

Money saving tips to childcare costs: Six essential articles for life in Sweden

From our money saving tips for February to how the cost of childcare in Sweden compares to other countries, here are six must-read articles from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 15 January 2023 09:56 CET
Updated: 13 February 2023 08:53 CET
From maximising your pension to the food that’s in season, here’s The Local’s guide to making your Swedish kronor last through the month of February.

To receive Sweden’s energy price subsidy by February 20th, eligible users must register their account in Swedbank’s payment register. Here’s how to do so, as well as what happens if you don’t have BankID or a Swedish bank account, or if you live abroad.

What authorities do you need to inform before you leave, are you liable to Swedish tax and how can you access your Swedish pension? Here’s a checklist.

From the job-hunt to the interview to the all-important salary negotiation, here are the guides you need to accompany you as you start a career in Sweden.

Parents in Sweden benefit from a cap on childcare costs, with parents paying different fees based on their household’s income. But how does the generous scheme compare to other countries?

With inflation increasing everyone working in the country is in line for a real-terms pay cut. We asked Gunilla Krieg, central ombudsman at the Unionen union, what scope there is to negotiate a salary hike to compensate.

