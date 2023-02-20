Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SAS

Airline SAS taken to court over passenger compensation delays

Several companies are to take SAS to court on behalf of passengers who say the airline owes them money.

Published: 20 February 2023 11:46 CET
Airline SAS taken to court over passenger compensation delays
SAS has been accused by customers of dragging its heels over compensation and refunds related to last year's pilots' strike. Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash

SAS is likely to be taken to court over compensation claims from passengers related to last year’s pilot strikes, Danish national broadcaster DR reports.

One SAS passenger told DR that he was promised a processing time of four weeks on a compensation claim after a delay and diversion on a return flight from Corfu to Denmark resulted in his family arriving home 12 hours behind schedule.

“The first response from SAS said four weeks. I think that sounds very reasonable and if it ended up being a month more, that’s not so bad. But seven months is probably a bit much,” the passenger said.

The passenger in question has since received compensation after speaking to the broadcaster, DR notes. That came after DR contacted SAS with a comment request related to the individual case.

Generally, passengers who reach their EU destination more than three hours later than planned have the right to compensation.

READ ALSO: What are your rights if your flight is delayed or cancelled in Denmark?

But Flypenge, a company specialised in leading customer claims against airlines, said it was preparing around 600 cases to present to courts, all related to compensation arising from the pilot strikes.

The cases are being brought because SAS is yet to pay compensation or refunds to passengers who bought new tickets with other airlines so they could get home.

“This is about a lot of people who couldn’t go on holiday or couldn’t get home. Some also had extra expenses because they had to get home on time to go back to work or school,” the director of Flypenge, Dekan Salar, told DR.

The EU Court has previously ruled that airlines must pay compensation when the cause of a delay or cancellation is a legally notified strike, according to Salar. That EU ruling was also related to the SAS pilots’ strike, she said.

“I think this is unbelievable. I appreciate that SAS has been under huge pressure and we have therefore also chosen to give them a longer deadline to meet our demands,” she said to DR.

She said that a court case with SAS was not desired by her company but that it was on the table because the airline was yet to respond.

A second company, Flyhjælp, told DR it had around 30 ongoing cases against SAS on behalf of the airline’s passengers and expected more to come.

Flyhjælp legal director Benedikte Bolvig Lund said that SAS had paid compensation in some cases, but not in others where passengers had purchased new tickets with other companies.

“We think we have given them plenty of time to review the cases and as the responses come in, and we disagree with SAS’ decision, we will go further with them to court,” she said.

The senior consultant of consumer rights group Forbrugerrådet Tænk, Vagn Jelsøe, called it “incomprehensible” that SAS had taken “more than half a year to conclude some relatively simple refund cases” in reference to cases that involved passengers who still travelled with SAS but were delayed.

He also said that it should not be necessary for passengers to turn to legal companies to receive compensation of this type.

Companies such as Flypenge and Flyhjælp will typically receive part of the compensation fee as payment for taking on the claim for the individual passenger.

SAS did not agree to an interview with DR but said in a written statement that it regrets when “things end up in court” and that “it has taken a very long time” to process the claims.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Storm Otto subsides but travel delayed and thousands left without power

The worst of Storm Otto seems to have subsided on Saturday morning, with some travel tentatively restarting but thousands left without power and icy conditions set to linger on.

Published: 18 February 2023 10:59 CET
Storm Otto subsides but travel delayed and thousands left without power

The worst of Storm Otto, which battered Scandinavia on Friday evening, seems to have passed and will now blow further east and move over the Baltics, according to SMHI, Sweden’s meteorological agency.

The storm, which reached wind speeds of 145km/h (90mph), led to blocks of flats being evacuated in Denmark for fear they might collapse, the closure of the Øresund Bridge between Sweden and Denmark, and the cancellation of Norwegian ferry services.

But by Saturday morning, conditions had improved enough for the SMHI to lift its orange warning and the Øresund Bridge was reopened to traffic just before 03:00, according to the official website. In the early hours of Saturday morning, Denmark’s Meteorological Institute, the DMI, advised that its weather warning for winds had ended.

However, power outages and traffic problems are expected across Sweden and Denmark as icy conditions are set to linger, with air traffic expected to be delayed at Copenhagen Airport throughout the weekend.

Travel

Despite the storm easing across Sweden, several train routes are still canceled in both Skåne and along the west coast.

Öresundstågen writes on its website that according to the forecast, traffic should be able to resume at around noon. Several SJ trains are also canceled on the route between Gothenburg and Malmö.

Train travel also resumed early on Saturday morning. On Skånetrafiken’s website, it reports that the first train from Malmö to Copenhagen Airport departed at 03.33.

The first train from Copenhagen Airport to Malmö departed at 04.02.

On the roads, winds have died down enough that there are no longer any concerns about letting so-called ‘wind-sensitive’ vehicles, namely largely vehicles such as trucks and trailers, travel over the Øresund Bridge.

Air traffic at Copenhagen Airport will be affected for the rest of the weekend as a result of Friday’s storm, according to Lars Lemche, press officer at Copenhagen Airport.

“It will probably affect the whole weekend, but especially Saturday,” Lemche said on Saturday morning.

Several flights scheduled to land in Copenhagen on Friday were instead forced to redirect to Amsterdam or Berlin. As a result, Saturday’s air traffic program has been rescheduled due to a number of aircraft and crews not being where they were scheduled to be on Saturday morning.

“If you are going to travel, you must arm yourself with extra patience and make sure you stay informed,” Lemche added.

Traffic concerns

On the roads in Sweden, though the SMHI has lifted its orange warning it has maintained a yellow warning in parts of northern Götaland and central and southwestern Svealand, as there is a risk of ice on the roads with traffic problems as a result. Fallen trees are also expected to cause delays on the roads.

SMHI has also issued a yellow warning in Halland and the north-western Skåne coast, where strong winds are expected to cause high water levels.

Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
 

Power outages

Thousands in Sweden have been left without power after the storm battered the electricity grid. For some households, power is not expected to return until Sunday.

During the night, over 11,000 households were without power in large parts of Götaland. Shortly after 07:00, approximately 7,800 of Eon’s customers are still without power, according to the energy company. Worst hit is Skåne, where over 5,000 are without power.

“We are in a difficult situation. We hope to be able to fix this during the day. There are many trees that have ended up on wires. We therefore have to remove trees and put up new lines. The goal is for everyone to get power back this evening, but several may be without power tomorrow,” Peter Hjalmar, regional manager for Eon, explained.

Hjalmar also warned the public to stay away from fallen power lines: “If you are out walking and see a downed power line, you should not go near it but report it to us,” he added.

SHOW COMMENTS