ECONOMY

‘Sweden’s economy can’t take much more’: Rate hikes loom as core inflation rises

Although CPI inflation fell in Sweden during January, core inflation actually rose, meaning Sweden's banks are predicting further interest rate hikes throughout 2023.

Published: 20 February 2023 11:47 CET
Further hikes to key interest rates are bad news for Sweden's homeowners. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

CPI inflation down by 1.1 percent in January, but core inflation up

Inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) fell by 1.1 percent to 11.7 percent in January, according to the latest figures from Statistics Sweden, with the inflation rate excluding mortgage interest changes (CPIF) falling by 1.3 percent to 9.3 percent.

“Electricity prices fell by 27.4 percent in the last month, which also contributed to the rate of inflation falling from December to January,” Sofie Öhman from Statistics Sweden, said in a statement.

But this doesn’t mean borrowers in Sweden can breathe a sigh of relief yet.

Lender Swedbank commented on Monday that this is a “setback for the Riksbank”, Sweden’s central bank, as core inflation (CPIF excluding energy) actually rose higher than the Riksbank expected.

More key interest rate hikes possible

The Riksbank has hoped that sharp rises in the key interest rate in recent months would cool down inflation.

Faced with the opposite, a rise in core inflation, Swedbank expects the Riksbank’s board to become even more “hawkish”, that is, even more supportive of raising the key interest rate further to make borrowing more expensive.

The Riksbank has a goal of keeping Sweden at just 2 percent of CPIF inflation per year, far lower than the current 9.3 percent.

Raising the key interest rate is the main way the Riksbank tries to restrain inflation by cooling down the economy and discouraging spending.

On the 9th of February, the bank raised the rate by half a point to 3 percent, while warning it would probably raise the rate again in the spring.

Swedbank now expects the Riksbank to hike the key inflation rate by another 0.5 percent in April and 0.25 percent in June, up from Swedbank’s earlier prediction of two 0.25 percent hikes in April and June respectively.

Swedbank also predicts that the Riksbank could announce an extra key interest rate hike in March, between the normally scheduled decisions in April and June, especially if the Swedish kronor weakens further.

A weak kronor would promote exports and boost the economy, thereby risking a further rise in inflation.

‘Experimenting with ordinary people’s budgets’

On Monday, labour union federation LO published an open letter in newspaper Arbetet decrying rate rises as “experimenting with ordinary people’s budgets”.

The unions argued that since inflation in Sweden is largely caused by high energy prices triggered by the Russian attack on Ukraine, there is little point in trying to deal with it via raising interest rates in Sweden.

During the upcoming negotiations over wages in Sweden the labour unions have agreed to ask for pay rises below the rate of inflation – taking an effective pay cut – in order to avoid driving inflation even higher.

They see the Riksbank’s raising of the policy rate as a “slap in the face”, since it will not only make paying off loans more expensive for LO members, but also worsen the situation for business owners by cooling down the economy.

They accuse the central bank board of being “bean counters” stuck in a “bunker”.

We asked LO economist Peter Gerlach some questions about the state of Sweden’s economy in our Sweden in Focus podcast this week, which you can listen to below.

‘Sweden’s economy can’t take much more of this’

An analysis from major bank Nordea underlines LO’s criticism.

Speaking to Dagens Industri on Monday, Annika Winsth, a chief economist at Nordea, warned that further interest rate hikes could mean trouble.

“I don’t think Sweden’s economy can take much more of this”, she said.

Winsth agrees with the Swedbank analysis that further hikes are likely, but says that this risks hitting consumption so badly that jobs will suffer.

Following Monday’s news of a rise in core inflation, the Swedish krona rose in trading, as did the price of ten-year government bonds. 

Likewise Swedbank’s mortgage wing, one of the biggest lenders on the Swedish market, raised its floating interest rate by half a point, to 5.14 percent.

ECONOMY

‘A lost year’: Where in Sweden will the recession hit the hardest?

Swedens economic downturn will affect all parts of the country this year, with no region predicted to see economic growth in 2023, according to a new report.

Published: 16 February 2023 11:25 CET
Updated: 18 February 2023 08:57 CET
The economic situation in Sweden is “unstable”, experts from Nordea bank say in a new report, due in part to high prices, increasing interest rates and an uncertain global situation.

“Projections have been lowered for all Swedish regions, and the downturn in the Swedish economy will be noticeable in all parts of the country,” Susanne Spector, Nordea’s head of macroeconomic analysis, said in a statement.

“The Central Bank is also planning on raising interest rates further in April and there is usually at least a year’s delay before the full effect of energy price shocks is noticeable on the economy,” she added.

“All in all, major risks remain.”

Even in northern Norrland, which saw a gross regional product (GRP) growth of 3 percent last year, making it the best-performing region in Sweden, the regional economy is expected to contract in 2023 by 2 percent.

Despite large investments planned in the Norrland region, many of these are still waiting for the green light, and export companies are reporting low numbers of orders expected in the near future.

Northern Norrland is often a bellwether when it comes to fluctuations in the economy, meaning that the situation in the region could indicate risks for other regions heavily reliant on exports as well as global trade, Nordea warns.

“The most stable economic outlook is in the Stockholm region, despite the fact that there are many households with high debts there,” Spector said.

Nordea predicts a 1 percent contraction in Stockholm’s GRP this year, citing the more positive outlook for the region’s construction companies and the sizeable white-collar sector as two reasons behind this.

Of all regions, “Småland and islands” is predicted to shrink the most in 2023, with a GRP of -3 percent predicted this year.

“In the Småland region the downturn has already begun and unemployment is increasing faster than anywhere else in the country,” the report states.

The bank warns that 2023 and 2024 could likely be “lost years” in terms of growth.

 

Labour market

Although Swedish unemployment stood at 6.5 percent in January, its lowest level since February 2009, the bank predicts that Sweden's labour market will weaken later this year.

All regions are reporting an increase in layoffs alongside a decrease in planned new hires over the next year, which could have a knock-on effect on the finances of Sweden's regions and municipalities, as they support laid off workers.

There is also a risk of increased unemployment in the public sector despite a labour shortages, due to increased costs which also affect this sector.

"At the same time, there is still a high labour shortage, which could mean a large amount of companies hold onto their staff despite lower production," Spector said.

Many companies experienced difficulties in finding staff with the right skills during the pandemic, and may weigh the importance of having staff with the right skills in the long-term higher than having too many staff during a long-term economic downturn.

This could partly ease the downturn on the labour market, especially in the northernmost parts of Sweden where companies have struggled the most to find staff, partly due to the lower populations in these areas.

 

The regions are defined as follows:

Western Sweden: Västra Götaland and Halland

Southern Sweden: Skåne and Blekinge

Småland and the islands: Jönköping, Kronoberg, Kalmar and Gotland counties

Stockholm: Stockholm county

Eastern central Sweden: Uppsala, Västmanland, Södermanland, Örebro and Östergötland counties

Northern central Sweden: Gävleborg, Dalarna and Värmland counties

Central Norrland: Jämtland and Västernorrland counties

Northern Norrland: Västerbotten and Norrbotten counties

