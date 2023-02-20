For members
ECONOMY
‘Sweden’s economy can’t take much more’: Rate hikes loom as core inflation rises
Although CPI inflation fell in Sweden during January, core inflation actually rose, meaning Sweden's banks are predicting further interest rate hikes throughout 2023.
Published: 20 February 2023 11:47 CET
Further hikes to key interest rates are bad news for Sweden's homeowners. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
For members
ECONOMY
‘A lost year’: Where in Sweden will the recession hit the hardest?
Swedens economic downturn will affect all parts of the country this year, with no region predicted to see economic growth in 2023, according to a new report.
Published: 16 February 2023 11:25 CET
Updated: 18 February 2023 08:57 CET
Updated: 18 February 2023 08:57 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments