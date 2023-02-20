For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Inflation drops, energy price subsidy payments start today, first signs of spring, PM comments Nato process, and more households want to pause mortgage repayments. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.
Published: 20 February 2023 08:13 CET
Traditionally, the first crane returning to Sweden has been seen as an early sign of spring. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Friday
Storm Otto to hit, no date for electricity compensation in north, employment rate up in January, and Nato chief calls on Turkey to ratify Sweden's membership. Here's the latest news.
Published: 17 February 2023 08:49 CET
Updated: 17 February 2023 11:34 CET
