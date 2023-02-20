Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Inflation drops to 11.7 percent

Inflation dropped to 11.7 percent in January according to the consumer price index measurement, compared with 12.3 percent the previous month, Statistics Sweden reports.

This drop was slightly larger than expected, with analysts on average calculating a drop to 11.8 percent, according to a comparison of prognoses by Bloomberg.

Swedish vocabulary: nedgång – decrease

Electricity price subsidy payments start today

Today, Sweden’s Försäkringskassan will start sending out electricity price subsidy payments to everyone who had a registered electricity contract on November 17th last year.

However, many will be left waiting until as late as March 7th before they receive their money, even if they registered their bank account in Swedbank’s register by the February 13th deadline.

That’s because it takes three days to process the payments, so the first recipients will actually get their money on February 23rd, at the earliest, newswire TT reports.

In addition to this, the 4.3 million payments will be sent out in instalments, with Försäkringskassan department head Fredrik Falk telling TT this will take “a few days”.

Those who did not or could not register their bank accounts by the deadline can expect to receive an utbetalningsavi or payment voucher later in March, which they redeem to receive the subsidy.

Swedish vocabulary: elstöd – energy price subsidy

Swedish PM: ‘Don’t split us up’

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is wary of a situation where Turkey ratifies Finland’s application for Nato membership without approving Sweden’s bid.

“It would be bad for Sweden, bad for our neighbours, bad for Nato,” Kristersson told the Financial Times.

He made the comments during an interview with the newspaper at a security conference in Munich yesterday. During the meeting, Sweden and Finland’s Nato applications were a hot topic, with the possibility of Finland joining Nato before Sweden looking more and more likely.

According to Kristersson, this would be a risky situation which could cause challenges.

“The very close military cooperation which Sweden and Finland have now, before we become members, would be extremely difficult if we were split up,” Kristersson said in the interview.

He added that both countries have security contributions which all of Nato could benefit from, including Turkey.

“We started the process together, carried it out together and we want to complete it together,” he said.

“There are very good reasons to ratify us at the same time, before Vilnius,” Kristersson added, referring to Nato’s summit in the Lithuanian capital this summer.

Swedish vocabulary: dela på oss – split us up

More households want to pause their mortgage repayments

Many Swedish households with mortgages are worried about their finances, with interest rates increasing monthly costs on mortgage repayments considerably for many.

“There are significantly more people than previously who are concerned and call us to ask if they can be granted a pause in their mortgage repayments,” Anneli Adler, head of private markets at Danske Bank Sweden, told SVT.

SEB and Swedbank have also seen an increase in applications to pause mortgage repayments, although they would not give a specific figure.

Nordea’s press service told TT in an email that the bank “has during the autumn granted applications to pause mortgage repayments in line with current rules, where the Financial Supervisory Authority has made it clear that this can be done so in situations where costs have increased,” adding that “in general we’re not seeing a big onslaught [of applications].”

In the fourth quarter of 2022, around 6,000 people were granted a pause in their mortgage repayments, the Financial Supervisory Authority said. There are no comparative figures for previous years.

Swedish vocabulary: amortering – amortisation, paying off your mortgage

Sweden sees first signs of spring as cranes arrive

The first crane has been spotted in Västra Götaland by Hornborgasjön lake, Västra Götaland county writes in a press statement, providing Swedes with the first sign that spring is on its way.

Cranes, known in Swedish as tranor (trana in the singular), migrate south for the winter, usually to southern Europe or southern Africa. They leave Sweden between August and October each year and return in large numbers around March.

“This is the third year in the row the first cranes have returned on the 19th or 20th February,” Sofie Stålhand from the Naturum wildlife centre on the Hornborgasjön lake told TT.

“The first ones arriving are the ones which nest here and they want a good spot, kind of like people who claim a good deckchair with their towel,” she said.

Swedish vocabulary: vårtecken – sign of spring