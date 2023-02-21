Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

BONUS EPISODE: How can Sweden do more to help struggling households?

In this bonus episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast we chat to our guest, LO economist Peter Gerlach, about Swedish wage negotiations, international workers, how the government can stimulate the economy to help households, and more.

Published: 21 February 2023 08:59 CET
BONUS EPISODE: How can Sweden do more to help struggling households?

In this special bonus episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast, we hear more from our guest Peter Gerlach, an economist with the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, LO. 

Host Paul O’Mahony is also joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren.

In this episode we continue our chat about the state of Sweden’s economy after an EU Commission report put the country at the bottom of the class. 

We discuss Sweden’s upcoming round of wage negotiations, predictions that Sweden is facing a mild recession and what that will entail, how to tackle high energy prices and rising interest rates, Sweden’s low taxes on capital, whether the government should pause the mortgage payment requirement, what the government can do to stimulate the economy, and how international workers fit into the Swedish model.

You can listen to the episode below:

Or you can find it here:

You can listen to Part 1 here:

Listen & Follow: Apple | Spotify | Google

DON’T MISS:

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Why is Sweden the worst-performing economy in the EU?

In this week's episode of Sweden in Focus: migration agency chief sacked, fears of gang infiltration in Botkyrka, two Swedish towns promote sex (for different reasons), and why is the Swedish economy performing worst in the European Union?

Published: 18 February 2023 08:30 CET
LISTEN: Why is Sweden the worst-performing economy in the EU?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren. Our guest this week is Peter Gerlach, an economist with the Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO).

We kick off with a chat about the Migration Agency and why the government has decided it wants to replace Mikael Ribbenvik, who has headed the agency for the last seven years. 

Then we delve into a story that has had observers scratching their heads for the past couple of weeks. What exactly is going on in Botkyrka? Emma wrote a bit about it in her latest Politics in Sweden column. 

We also look closer at a couple of stories that seem frivolous at first glance but in fact deal with serious societal problems.

In the latest in our series of interviews with ambassadors, we chat to Germany’s Joachim Bertele about the deep historical ties that underpin Sweden’s strong relationship with the largest economy in Europe.

Finally we get analysis from Peter Gerlach on the state of the Swedish economy following an EU forecast that puts Sweden at the bottom of the class. 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. Or you can find it here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 
SHOW COMMENTS