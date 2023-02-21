BONUS EPISODE: How can Sweden do more to help struggling households?

In this special bonus episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast, we hear more from our guest Peter Gerlach, an economist with the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, LO.

Host Paul O’Mahony is also joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren.

In this episode we continue our chat about the state of Sweden’s economy after an EU Commission report put the country at the bottom of the class.

We discuss Sweden’s upcoming round of wage negotiations, predictions that Sweden is facing a mild recession and what that will entail, how to tackle high energy prices and rising interest rates, Sweden’s low taxes on capital, whether the government should pause the mortgage payment requirement, what the government can do to stimulate the economy, and how international workers fit into the Swedish model.

