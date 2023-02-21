For members
Could Sweden’s ‘unique’ Gripen fighters help Ukraine?
The Swedish JAS Gripen fighter jet is one of the planes Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for to “close the sky” and protect Ukraine from Russian air and missile attacks. In this article, Loukas Christodoulou looks at how suitable they are for the job.
Published: 21 February 2023 15:36 CET
A Swedish JAS 39 Gripen jet at a display on Öland. File photo. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
