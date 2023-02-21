For members
VISAS
Sweden to simplify residency permit applications for foreign students
Foreign students and researchers at Swedish universities may soon be able to apply for residence permits in Sweden without having to travel to a Swedish embassy for an ID check first.
Published: 21 February 2023 11:39 CET
Lund University in southern Sweden. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT
For members
WORK PERMITS
EXPLAINED: How has Sweden adjusted its plans for work permit reform?
Sweden's government on Friday refined its plans to limit low-skilled labour migration and encourage skilled foreign workers, as it announced a change in instructions to a government inquiry. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 17 February 2023 12:02 CET
Updated: 19 February 2023 08:02 CET
Updated: 19 February 2023 08:02 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments