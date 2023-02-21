Read news from:
Austria
ENVIRONMENT

Sweden’s green transition head warns of ‘increasing risk’ from sceptics

Svante Axelsson, the man tasked with coordinating Sweden's green industrial transformation, has warned of a "new, increasing risk", from politicians and others driving an agenda opposed to flagship green projects and sceptical of the urgent need to reduce emissions.

Published: 21 February 2023 10:13 CET
Svante Axelsson, as coordinator for Fossil Free Sweden has played a key role in the country's plans to green its heavy industry. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Axelsson, national coordinator for Fossil Free Sweden, said he’d found it “surprising” that politicians, particularly from the Sweden Democrats, and others had begun criticising some of Sweden’s largest and most high-profile green transition projects, given the wide support for them among leading business leaders and unions. 

“You hear the same argumentation all over the world, so it’s not a new message. But it was surprising to see this type of message being sold into this country just now. Because we have so many company leaders that think it’s the wrong analysis,” he said.

As national coordinator, Axelsson has worked with highly polluting industries such as mining, steel, cement, and oil refining to help them draw up ambitious strategies to radically reduce their emissions, helping generate world-renowned initiatives such as the Hybrit green steel project, the Slite CCS project, and Northvolt’s giant battery factories in Skellefteå and Gothenburg. 

The Hybrit demonstration plant will produce approximately 1.2m tonnes of crude steel annually at a new electric arc furnace to be built in Oxelösund, allowing the steel company to close two blast furnaces, preventing the release of about 14.3m tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over ten years. 

The plant will be supplied with fossil free sponge iron made at state mining company LKAB’s mine in Gällivare, using hydrogen produced by a 500MW electrolyser powered by fossil-free electricity. 

But earlier this month, Sweden Democrat party leader Jimmie Åkesson wrote an opinion piece in the Dagens Industri newspaper questioning whether the Swedish Energy Agency should grant the Hybrit project 4.9 billion kronor (€440m) towards building a demonstration plant in Gällivare. 

Magnus Henrekson, an economics professor based at the Research Institute of Industrial Economics, also last week told SVT he believed Hybrit was a hubristic project comparable to the Titanic, the giant ocean liner which sank in 1912. 

“I was really surprised that there has been so much discussion against Hybrit,” Axelsson told The Local. “I’m not afraid for the long-term, because I know that we have a very, very strong commitment from industry leaders, the unions, and even in the parliament. But I’m frustrated, because they don’t need that problem just now.” 

He said that he believed that the Sweden Democrats were seeking a new campaigning issue.

“My analysis is that the Sweden Democrats want to have a new conflict, and need to have a new conflict, and they are using the climate transformation. But I do not think they will succeed, because we have such strong support from companies and the unions.”

He said changes of the scale of Sweden’s ongoing shift to lower or zero-emission industry always generated some anxiety, opening up opportunities for populists. 

“It’s always like this if you do a big transformation in a very short period of time. People are afraid. What will happen? How might it impact my electricity price? And in that situation, you can be populist.”

But the insinuation from the Sweden Democrats and other opponents that the government would have to provide heavy subsidies to the companies investing in the most ambitious green transition projects at taxpayers’ expense was wide of the mark, he said.

“They are getting no money for the full scale-up in their production because this project was bankable from the beginning,” he said of Hybrit. “The market is there. People want to buy 25 percent more expensive steel. It’s the same situation for climate-neutral cement or biofuels. The market is there.” 

The key thing now, he said, was for business leaders to work even harder at communicating the advantages of these ambitious green transformation projects to the Swedish public. 

“We have a very strong story to tell about Sweden becoming the first fossil free welfare nation. It’s not painful to be fossil free. It’s the opposite,” he said. “And I can prove that by all the many different leaders who have said that if they don’t do this, they will have to close their companies in the future.” 

The key now was to increase the communication push at a local level, he said.

“Now we need to communicate even more strongly that the companies where people are employed will be more competitive if they are fossil free. We need to step up our communication, with even mid-sized companies, the companies that deliver products to the big companies, communicating that this is not a problem in every region in Sweden.”

ENVIRONMENT

How jellyfish in Gothenburg’s archipelago reveal impact of climate change

A global increase in jellyfish sparked by climate change is impacting communities in the Gothenburg archipelago, with local restaurants and fishing reporting the effects.

Published: 2 February 2023 09:04 CET
Jellyfish numbers are rising globally because of climate change and human impact on the marine environment, with the worrying trend set to continue.

Researchers report an increase in comb jellies in Swedish waters along with the 2018 arrival of an “alien species” called the clinging jellyfish, which delivers a painful sting.

But they warn there is not enough research to understand the full extent of their impact and further consequences at a local level.

To uncover the extent of the increased amount of jellyfish in the local environment, the writers of this article headed to Vrångö island with Björn Källström, a marine biologist at the University of Gothenburg. We didn’t have to search for long: jellyfish are visible both in the water and on land.

Marine biologist Björn Källström reports that human activity is responsible for the rise in jellyfish. Photo: Peter Seenan

When our team captured an American comb jellyfish, Källström commented: “This is an invasive alien species, which arrived in Swedish waters in 2006. In summer, people in Sweden report thousands of them.”

Aside from reducing the amount of fish in the sea, jellyfish clog nets.

“When fishing mackerel, we can’t catch anything,” Andreas Olsson Wijk, a local fisherman, said. “[The jellyfish] fill the net and it’s impossible to get anything into the boat.”

Fisherman and restaurateur Andreas Olsson Wijk says jellyfish prevent the catching of mackerel. Photo: Peter Seenan

According to Håkan Karlsten, a local hotel owner who has lived on the island permanently since 1991, “small fishing boats have problems because they are not strong enough to take anything. They don’t have tools to take them out, or strong motors to counteract the weight of the jellyfish in the nets.”

Professor Lena Granhag, lecturer of Maritime Studies at Chalmers University, explained that the warming of sea waters, caused by climate change, leads to the presence of the American comb jellyfish in Sweden and the Baltic Sea.

Excessive levels of nutrients in the water, called eutrophication, also contribute to the growth of the jellyfish population. The main nutrients involved in this process are nitrogen and phosphorus, which can be found in farming pesticides and fertilisers.

“More nutrients will lead to more blooms,” she said. “When there are lots of nutrients, algae will bloom. Jellyfish can eat the algae directly, but they actually capture zooplankton – or small shrimp – that in turn have algae on them.”

Källström explained how direct human action is also relevant. Ships can be responsible for introducing other invasive species, like the clinging jellyfish, which “came in 2018 with a big cargo ship to Swedish waters and managed to survive”.

Overfishing is also “a factor leading to more jellyfish”, he added, since fish are one of their main predators.

A jellyfish, or ‘manet’ as they are called in Swedish. Photo: Peter Seenan

Increasing jellyfish are a global trend. Along the coast of Haifa in Israel, jellyfish cause a lot of damage every year, with this increasing in the last few years. The Society of Ecology and Environmental Sciences in Israel points to climate change as a cause, with overfishing and the farming sector part of the reason behind the altered ecosystem.

Jellyfish blooms can also pose practical challenges, such as clogging the cooling water streams of nuclear power plants. Reactors at Sweden’s Oskarshamn nuclear power plant were clogged in 2005 and 2013. It happens regularly at Japan’s nuclear power plants during the summer in a tsunami-stressed energy sector. Nuclear power plants in Scotland face a similar challenge. 

“The problem in Sweden and in many other places is that we don’t have any long-term series of measurements of monitoring jellyfish. It’s actually quite difficult to say for any place in Sweden or many places in the world that jellyfish are in fact increasing. However, there are several signs of increase,” Källström said.

Jellyfish at Vrångö where locals say they are causing problems for fishing. Photo: Peter Seenan

A deeper understanding for the increase of jellyfish and their link with climate change depends on greater economic investment in the collection of data and marine research.

Initiatives on crowd-sourced data, such as the reports by the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management, are one solution to the lack of research about jellyfish numbers and its relation to climate change. “This is citizen science, people are helping scientists,” Källström said. 

Global trends suggest the impact of jellyfish goes beyond stung tourists and clogged nuclear power plants, to affecting local economies, marine ecosystems and local food production – an unsettling indicator of human action and its consequences for our climate that local actors and the international community fail to address.

Article by Gothenburg University students Sandra Daniel, Mireia Jimenez Barcelo, Javad Maleki, Peter Seenan and Marina Panicheva

