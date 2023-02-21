Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MILITARY

Swedish intelligence: Security threat ‘most serious since 1980s’

Sweden's military intelligence said on Monday that the security threat to the Nordic nations and Europe was "the most serious" it has been since the Cold War, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 21 February 2023 08:03 CET
Swedish intelligence: Security threat ‘most serious since 1980s’
Lena Hallin, head of MUST, at a press conference presenting the agency's yearly report. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

“The risks to Swedish security have increased and the threats to Sweden have become broader and more complex,” the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement.

The assessment was presented as part of the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) annual analysis of the situation.

“Today we have an ongoing state of conflict and confrontation between Russia and the West, which risks worsening further,” Lena Hallin, head of MUST, said in a foreword to the report.

Hallin said the security situation in Europe and in Sweden’s immediate area was “the most serious since at least the beginning of the 1980s”.

Sweden, along with neighbouring Finland, dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join Nato last May in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

However Sweden’s application especially has faced opposition from Turkey, which is holding off on ratifying its membership.

New NATO members need to be ratified by all 30 current members to be able to enter the alliance.

Turkey has accused Sweden of providing a safe haven for what it considers “terrorists”, especially members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

In recent weeks, relations have been strained even further as a result of anti-Turkey protests in Sweden. These include the hanging of an effigy portraying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the burning of a Quran in front of Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm.

In MUST’s assessment, Sweden was still “safer after the Nato application had been filed,” arguing that the Nordic country had received bilateral security assurances from several countries while the membership was still pending.

At the same time, MUST believes the “intelligence threat” against Sweden will increase.

“That is in part a result of Russian intelligence gathering about Sweden’s future role within Nato, but also by Russian attempts to circumvent the sanctions against the country,” Hallin said.

This “intelligence threat” consists of both intelligence gathering by individuals and cyber or other technical attacks.

Hallin accused not only Russia of carrying out operations against Sweden, but also China, estimating that both had “the ability to conduct complex operations in attempts to influence Swedish political and economical decisions”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

‘A welcome message’: Turkey open for new Nato talks with Sweden

One month after the Quran was burned outside Turkey's embassy in Stockholm, Turkey has signalled plans to recommence Nato negotiations with Sweden.

Published: 20 February 2023 12:33 CET
'A welcome message': Turkey open for new Nato talks with Sweden

Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billström commented Turkey’s decision on his way into a meeting with EU colleagues in Brussels on Monday.

“Of course I am aware that my colleague, [Turkish] foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has announced that they are ready to restart the discussion with Sweden, and we are obviously ready to do so,” he told Swedish press.

“It is a good and welcome message from Turkey.”

It is not yet clear what the next step will be.

“We will start with restarting [discussions], and that’s the message that’s been given today,” Billström said.

Çavuşoğlu held a press conference earlier on Monday in Ankara with US foreign minister Antony Blinken, who is on a visit to Turkey where he will also meet with president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Negotiations between Sweden and Turkey to get the latter to approve the former’s Nato application stalled in January after the controversial Quran-burning protest took place outside Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm in January. The previous week, an effigy of Erdoğan was hanged in Stockholm, which led to major protests in Turkey.

Following these events, Turkey stated that they saw no issues in ratifying Finland’s membership, with Nato confirming that the two countries’ ratifications don’t necessarily need to occur at the same time in order for either country to join.

Despite this, Billström still hopes that Sweden and Finland will be able to join the alliance together.

“Of course we’re working with the goal that we can join Nato together with Finland,” he said.

“But this is, after all, a question for the Turkish parliament. It’s been a well-known fact from the beginning that this is an issue of sovereign states making sovereign decisions.”

Pekka Haavisto, Finland’s foreign minister, also attended the EU foreign minister meeting in Brussels on Monday.

“We’re in constant discussion with Turkey and I know Sweden also has contacts there,” he said.

“Of course, we hope that both countries can join Nato as soon as possible. I think it’s very important that we have a very close cooperation with Sweden throughout this process,” he said.

In just under a month’s time, there will be an opportunity for a direct discussion between Sweden and Turkey. Sweden currently holds presidency of the EU commission, meaning that Sweden and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will act as hosts for an EU fundraising conference on March 16th to support victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

“The same evening that the earthquake occurred, just before midnight, I was in contact with my colleague in the foreign ministry where I suggested we should host this conference, which was welcomed on their part,” Billström said.

“We count on Turkey, along with all other states, to participate at a high level,” he added.

SHOW COMMENTS