Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Serious security threat, Turkey open for Nato discussions, agents more positive about property market, King recovers from heart surgery and how to find the best semla today. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 21 February 2023 07:51 CET
Today is fettisdagen, the traditional day to eat semlor. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Inflation drops, energy price subsidy payments start today, first signs of spring, PM comments Nato process, and more households want to pause mortgage repayments. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.
Published: 20 February 2023 08:13 CET
