Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Serious security threat, Turkey open for Nato discussions, agents more positive about property market, King recovers from heart surgery and how to find the best semla today. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.

Published: 21 February 2023 07:51 CET
Today is fettisdagen, the traditional day to eat semlor. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

Swedish military intelligence: Security threat ‘most serious since 1980s’

Sweden’s military intelligence said Monday the security threat to the Nordic nations and Europe was “the most serious” it has been since the Cold War, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The risks to Swedish security have increased and the threats to Sweden have become broader and more complex,” the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement.

The assessment was presented as part of the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) annual analysis of the situation.

“Today we have an ongoing state of conflict and confrontation between Russia and the West, which risks worsening further,” Lena Hallin, head of MUST, said in a foreword to the report.

Hallin said the security situation in Europe and in Sweden’s immediate area was “the most serious since at least the beginning of the 1980s”.

Swedish vocabulary: säkerhetshot – security threat

Swedish estate agents more positive about property market

Sweden’s estate agents believe that the number of properties on offer in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö will increase during the first quarter of 2023, according to bank SBAB’s Estate Agent Barometer, which is based off quarterly assessments from agents in each of Sweden’s three largest cities.

Agents also believe that demand for both houses and apartments will increase.

Regarding price, the majority of estate agents believe that prices will remain the same as the previous quarter, with the number predicting a price increase still low, but higher than last quarter. The number of estate agents predicting a further drop in prices has also decreased.

The assessment was carried out in January, before the central bank raised interest rates at the beginning of February and before inflation figures were released yesterday.

Swedish vocabulary: utbudet – supply, efterfrågan – demand

‘A welcome message’: Turkey open for new Nato talks with Sweden

One month after the Quran was burned outside Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm, Turkey has signalled plans to recommence Nato negotiations with Sweden.

Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billström commented Turkey’s decision on his way into a meeting with EU colleagues in Brussels on Monday.

“Of course I am aware that my colleague, [Turkish] foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has announced that they are ready to restart the discussion with Sweden, and we are obviously ready to do so,” he told Swedish press.

“It is a good and welcome message from Turkey.”

It is not yet clear what the next step will be.

“We will start with restarting [discussions], and that’s the message that’s been given today,” Billström said.

Swedish vocabulary: ett välkommet och bra besked – a welcome and good message

Sweden’s king ‘feeling well’ after heart surgery

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf is “feeling well” after a scheduled surgical procedure on Monday morning, the Swedish Royal Court said.

The court announced the procedure last week, describing it as a “laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery in the heart area” that had been advised by the 76-year-old king’s physician.

“The operation has gone according to plan and the king is feeling well,” the court said in a statement on Monday.

It added that the king was thankful for “all the support and warmth shown to him” as he marks 50 years on the throne this year.

The court said last week that the king’s official engagements between the surgery and March 3rd had been postponed to later in the spring.

Swedish vocabulary: att må bra – to feel well

Fettisdagen today: How do I find Sweden’s best semla?

Today is Fettisdagen or Shrove Tuesday, the traditional day for eating semlor, as the last festive food before Lent, a traditional fasting period leading up to Easter. Fettisdagen falls on February 21st this year, so now is the time to indulge in one of the season’s best treats.

The cardamom buns, filled with almond paste and cream, are known as fastlagsbullar in southern Sweden, and – despite their origins – are now commonly available in bakeries from the end of the Christmas season to the start of Easter, rather than just on Shrove Tuesday.

Last semla season, we asked semla-lovers to tell us what you should look for in the ideal semla – here’s what they said.

Swedish vocabulary: fettisdagen – Shrove Tuesday (literally: ‘fat Tuesday’)

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Inflation drops, energy price subsidy payments start today, first signs of spring, PM comments Nato process, and more households want to pause mortgage repayments. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.

Published: 20 February 2023 08:13 CET
Inflation drops to 11.7 percent

Inflation dropped to 11.7 percent in January according to the consumer price index measurement, compared with 12.3 percent the previous month, Statistics Sweden reports.

This drop was slightly larger than expected, with analysts on average calculating a drop to 11.8 percent, according to a comparison of prognoses by Bloomberg.

Swedish vocabulary: nedgång – decrease

Electricity price subsidy payments start today

Today, Sweden’s Försäkringskassan will start sending out electricity price subsidy payments to everyone who had a registered electricity contract on November 17th last year.

However, many will be left waiting until as late as March 7th before they receive their money, even if they registered their bank account in Swedbank’s register by the February 13th deadline.

That’s because it takes three days to process the payments, so the first recipients will actually get their money on February 23rd, at the earliest, newswire TT reports.

In addition to this, the 4.3 million payments will be sent out in instalments, with Försäkringskassan department head Fredrik Falk telling TT this will take “a few days”.

Those who did not or could not register their bank accounts by the deadline can expect to receive an utbetalningsavi or payment voucher later in March, which they redeem to receive the subsidy.

Swedish vocabulary: elstöd – energy price subsidy

Swedish PM: ‘Don’t split us up’

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is wary of a situation where Turkey ratifies Finland’s application for Nato membership without approving Sweden’s bid.

“It would be bad for Sweden, bad for our neighbours, bad for Nato,” Kristersson told the Financial Times.

He made the comments during an interview with the newspaper at a security conference in Munich yesterday. During the meeting, Sweden and Finland’s Nato applications were a hot topic, with the possibility of Finland joining Nato before Sweden looking more and more likely.

According to Kristersson, this would be a risky situation which could cause challenges.

“The very close military cooperation which Sweden and Finland have now, before we become members, would be extremely difficult if we were split up,” Kristersson said in the interview.

He added that both countries have security contributions which all of Nato could benefit from, including Turkey.

“We started the process together, carried it out together and we want to complete it together,” he said.

“There are very good reasons to ratify us at the same time, before Vilnius,” Kristersson added, referring to Nato’s summit in the Lithuanian capital this summer.

Swedish vocabulary: dela på oss – split us up

More households want to pause their mortgage repayments

Many Swedish households with mortgages are worried about their finances, with interest rates increasing monthly costs on mortgage repayments considerably for many.

“There are significantly more people than previously who are concerned and call us to ask if they can be granted a pause in their mortgage repayments,” Anneli Adler, head of private markets at Danske Bank Sweden, told SVT.

SEB and Swedbank have also seen an increase in applications to pause mortgage repayments, although they would not give a specific figure.

Nordea’s press service told TT in an email that the bank “has during the autumn granted applications to pause mortgage repayments in line with current rules, where the Financial Supervisory Authority has made it clear that this can be done so in situations where costs have increased,” adding that “in general we’re not seeing a big onslaught [of applications].”

In the fourth quarter of 2022, around 6,000 people were granted a pause in their mortgage repayments, the Financial Supervisory Authority said. There are no comparative figures for previous years.

Swedish vocabulary: amortering – amortisation, paying off your mortgage

Sweden sees first signs of spring as cranes arrive

The first crane has been spotted in Västra Götaland by Hornborgasjön lake, Västra Götaland county writes in a press statement, providing Swedes with the first sign that spring is on its way.

Cranes, known in Swedish as tranor (trana in the singular), migrate south for the winter, usually to southern Europe or southern Africa. They leave Sweden between August and October each year and return in large numbers around March.

“This is the third year in the row the first cranes have returned on the 19th or 20th February,” Sofie Stålhand from the Naturum wildlife centre on the Hornborgasjön lake told TT.

“The first ones arriving are the ones which nest here and they want a good spot, kind of like people who claim a good deckchair with their towel,” she said.

Swedish vocabulary: vårtecken – sign of spring

