Spring is here! Sweden’s weather agency just said so

Sweden’s meteorological office, SMHI, defines the season of spring as having arrived once the daily average temperature stays above freezing for a week.
That happened on Wednesday in Sweden’s southernmost region, Skåne, as well as Blekinge, the Gotland and Öland islands, and southern parts of the west and east coast.
According to the official definition, spring cannot arrive until February 15th at the earliest. Before that date it’s either winter, or still autumn.
And those of you living in central and northern Sweden will have to wait even longer.
Last year spring reached the area around Stockholm and northern coastal areas in mid-March, and only arrived in the north-west in April or May.
You can keep up to date with the progress of spring with the help of SMHI’s map of the seasons.
