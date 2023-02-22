For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Swedish trade with Russia in numbers, soldier dies in avalanche and simpler student permit rules in the pipeline. Here's Sweden's latest news.
Published: 22 February 2023 06:46 CET
The Swedish parliament building will be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag this week, to mark one year since Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Serious security threat, Turkey open for Nato discussions, agents more positive about property market, King recovers from heart surgery and how to find the best semla today. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 21 February 2023 07:51 CET
