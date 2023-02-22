Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swedish military intelligence: Security threat ‘most serious since 1980s’

Sweden’s military intelligence said Monday the security threat to the Nordic nations and Europe was “the most serious” it has been since the Cold War, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The risks to Swedish security have increased and the threats to Sweden have become broader and more complex,” the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement.

The assessment was presented as part of the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) annual analysis of the situation.

“Today we have an ongoing state of conflict and confrontation between Russia and the West, which risks worsening further,” Lena Hallin, head of MUST, said in a foreword to the report.

Hallin said the security situation in Europe and in Sweden’s immediate area was “the most serious since at least the beginning of the 1980s”.

Swedish vocabulary: säkerhetshot – security threat

Swedish estate agents more positive about property market

Sweden’s estate agents believe that the number of properties on offer in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö will increase during the first quarter of 2023, according to bank SBAB’s Estate Agent Barometer, which is based off quarterly assessments from agents in each of Sweden’s three largest cities.

Agents also believe that demand for both houses and apartments will increase.

Regarding price, the majority of estate agents believe that prices will remain the same as the previous quarter, with the number predicting a price increase still low, but higher than last quarter. The number of estate agents predicting a further drop in prices has also decreased.

The assessment was carried out in January, before the central bank raised interest rates at the beginning of February and before inflation figures were released yesterday.

Swedish vocabulary: utbudet – supply, efterfrågan – demand

‘A welcome message’: Turkey open for new Nato talks with Sweden

One month after the Quran was burned outside Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm, Turkey has signalled plans to recommence Nato negotiations with Sweden.

Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billström commented Turkey’s decision on his way into a meeting with EU colleagues in Brussels on Monday.

“Of course I am aware that my colleague, [Turkish] foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has announced that they are ready to restart the discussion with Sweden, and we are obviously ready to do so,” he told Swedish press.

“It is a good and welcome message from Turkey.”

It is not yet clear what the next step will be.

“We will start with restarting [discussions], and that’s the message that’s been given today,” Billström said.

Swedish vocabulary: ett välkommet och bra besked – a welcome and good message

Sweden’s king ‘feeling well’ after heart surgery

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf is “feeling well” after a scheduled surgical procedure on Monday morning, the Swedish Royal Court said.

The court announced the procedure last week, describing it as a “laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery in the heart area” that had been advised by the 76-year-old king’s physician.

“The operation has gone according to plan and the king is feeling well,” the court said in a statement on Monday.

It added that the king was thankful for “all the support and warmth shown to him” as he marks 50 years on the throne this year.

The court said last week that the king’s official engagements between the surgery and March 3rd had been postponed to later in the spring.

Swedish vocabulary: att må bra – to feel well