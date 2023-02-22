Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swedish trade with Russia in numbers, soldier dies in avalanche and simpler student permit rules in the pipeline. Here's Sweden's latest news.

Published: 22 February 2023 06:46 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
The Swedish parliament building will be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag this week, to mark one year since Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Sweden’s lynx hunt to get under way next month

Swedish hunters will be permitted to shoot 201 animals in this year’s lynx hunt, reports hunting magazine Svensk Jakt.

The cull will take place in March and keep going until mid-April in some areas.

Sweden is home to 1,443 lynx, according to the latest official count.

Swedish vocabulary: lynx – lodjur

In numbers: Swedish trade with Russia halved in 2022

Sweden traded with Russia to the tune of 18 billion kronor last year – down from 44 billion the year before, following EU sanctions due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Sweden’s imports of Russian aluminium increased last year, as did Swedish exports of pharmaceuticals to Russia, reports Swedish news agency TT, citing figures from the National Board of Trade Sweden.

But imports of enriched uranium completely stopped, and imports of gas, fertilisers and coal decreased significantly, according to the figures.

Swedish vocabulary: trade – handel

Soldier dies in avalanche in northern Sweden

A soldier has died after getting caught in an avalanche during a training exercise on Sweden’s tallest mountain, Kebnekaise, the Swedish Armed Forces confirmed.

The man worked at the Norrland Dragoon Regiment, a northern Swedish army unit specialised in arctic warfare (historically a cavalry unit, hence the name). He was taken by helicopter to Tromsø Hospital in Norway, but his life could not be saved.

Swedish vocabulary: a soldier – en soldat

Sweden to simplify residence permit applications for foreign students

Foreign students and researchers at Swedish universities may soon be able to apply for residence permits without having to travel to a Swedish embassy for an ID check first.

Since November 1st, they have to visit a Swedish embassy or general consulate in person to verify their identity, but many universities have raised concerns over the rules and the education minister described them as having “disproportionate consequences”.

The Migration Agency has now been tasked with proposing solutions to this issue, with Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard suggesting that this could include mobile teams from the Migration Agency visiting certain cities near large universities abroad – in Canada and the USA, for example, where many applicants to Sweden come from – where applicants from visa-free countries can show their passports for checks.

Swedish vocabulary: a residence permit – ett uppehållstillstånd

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Serious security threat, Turkey open for Nato discussions, agents more positive about property market, King recovers from heart surgery and how to find the best semla today. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.

Published: 21 February 2023 07:51 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish military intelligence: Security threat ‘most serious since 1980s’

Sweden’s military intelligence said Monday the security threat to the Nordic nations and Europe was “the most serious” it has been since the Cold War, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The risks to Swedish security have increased and the threats to Sweden have become broader and more complex,” the Swedish Armed Forces said in a statement.

The assessment was presented as part of the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) annual analysis of the situation.

“Today we have an ongoing state of conflict and confrontation between Russia and the West, which risks worsening further,” Lena Hallin, head of MUST, said in a foreword to the report.

Hallin said the security situation in Europe and in Sweden’s immediate area was “the most serious since at least the beginning of the 1980s”.

Swedish vocabulary: säkerhetshot – security threat

Swedish estate agents more positive about property market

Sweden’s estate agents believe that the number of properties on offer in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö will increase during the first quarter of 2023, according to bank SBAB’s Estate Agent Barometer, which is based off quarterly assessments from agents in each of Sweden’s three largest cities.

Agents also believe that demand for both houses and apartments will increase.

Regarding price, the majority of estate agents believe that prices will remain the same as the previous quarter, with the number predicting a price increase still low, but higher than last quarter. The number of estate agents predicting a further drop in prices has also decreased.

The assessment was carried out in January, before the central bank raised interest rates at the beginning of February and before inflation figures were released yesterday.

Swedish vocabulary: utbudet – supply, efterfrågan – demand

‘A welcome message’: Turkey open for new Nato talks with Sweden

One month after the Quran was burned outside Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm, Turkey has signalled plans to recommence Nato negotiations with Sweden.

Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billström commented Turkey’s decision on his way into a meeting with EU colleagues in Brussels on Monday.

“Of course I am aware that my colleague, [Turkish] foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has announced that they are ready to restart the discussion with Sweden, and we are obviously ready to do so,” he told Swedish press.

“It is a good and welcome message from Turkey.”

It is not yet clear what the next step will be.

“We will start with restarting [discussions], and that’s the message that’s been given today,” Billström said.

Swedish vocabulary: ett välkommet och bra besked – a welcome and good message

Sweden’s king ‘feeling well’ after heart surgery

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf is “feeling well” after a scheduled surgical procedure on Monday morning, the Swedish Royal Court said.

The court announced the procedure last week, describing it as a “laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery in the heart area” that had been advised by the 76-year-old king’s physician.

“The operation has gone according to plan and the king is feeling well,” the court said in a statement on Monday.

It added that the king was thankful for “all the support and warmth shown to him” as he marks 50 years on the throne this year.

The court said last week that the king’s official engagements between the surgery and March 3rd had been postponed to later in the spring.

Swedish vocabulary: att må bra – to feel well

Fettisdagen today: How do I find Sweden’s best semla?

Today is Fettisdagen or Shrove Tuesday, the traditional day for eating semlor, as the last festive food before Lent, a traditional fasting period leading up to Easter. Fettisdagen falls on February 21st this year, so now is the time to indulge in one of the season’s best treats.

The cardamom buns, filled with almond paste and cream, are known as fastlagsbullar in southern Sweden, and – despite their origins – are now commonly available in bakeries from the end of the Christmas season to the start of Easter, rather than just on Shrove Tuesday.

Last semla season, we asked semla-lovers to tell us what you should look for in the ideal semla – here’s what they said.

Swedish vocabulary: fettisdagen – Shrove Tuesday (literally: ‘fat Tuesday’)

SHOW COMMENTS