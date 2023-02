The biggest group of immigrants were Swedish-born people returning home, although they were the only group in the top ten where immigration fell compared to 2021, according to number-crunchers Statistics Sweden’s latest data.

A total of 9,869 Swedes moved to Sweden in 2022, down 5.8 percent year on year.

India and Poland made up the rest of the top three, with 8,009 Indian-born people moving to Sweden last year (up 33.1 percent on 2021) and 4,677 people born in Poland (up 47 percent).

These were the other countries in the top ten:

Germany: 4,533 (up 29.5 percent)

Syria: 3,900 (up 10.2 percent)

Pakistan: 3,398 (up 4.9 percent)

Iran: 2,979 (up 21.9 percent)

Afghanistan: 2,732 (up 35.1 percent)

Turkey: 2,595 (up 24.9 percent)

Romania: 2,281 (up 46 percent)

Afghanistan and Romania were the only two countries that weren’t in the top ten the year before, with Afghanistan in 11th place in 2021 and Romania in 15th place.

The statistics show only people who were registered in Sweden’s population register, which means that many new arrivals, especially people moving to Sweden temporarily, are not counted (you can only become a registered resident if you plan on staying for at least a year).

That means that, for example, the 50,280 Ukrainians who fled to Sweden last year under the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive, are not included.

A total of 102,436 people became Swedish residents in 2022, an increase of 11,805 people or 13 percent compared to 2021. According to Statistics Sweden they are the biggest reason behind the population increase in Sweden, cancelling out the lowest birth rate in 17 years.

