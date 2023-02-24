Read news from:
WORK PERMITS

Sweden to hike work permit salary threshold in two stages

Sweden's government now plans to raise the minimum salary threshold for work permits in two stages, with a smaller rise planned for this year followed by a rise to close to the median salary in 2024 or later.

Published: 24 February 2023 17:14 CET
Employment minister Johan Pehrson and immigration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard announce changes to the inquiry into tougher rules for work permits on February 17th. Christine Olsson / TT / kod 10430

Erik Engstrand, press spokesperson for Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, said that because the law passed in November did not give the government the possibility to exempt certain professions from the salary threshold, it had decided to increase it from today’s 13,000 kronor in two stages. 

“First, the government has the possibility to set the salary rate in a first step — we haven’t decided the exact amount yet, but it won’t be as high as the median wage — and then the next step will be the median wage.” 

Sweden’s parliament at the end of November voted through a bill which empowered the government to raise the minimum salary for a work permit at the time of its choosing and to whatever level it chose. 

Malmer Stenergard said at the time that the government would announce the new threshold “as soon as possible”. 

In the Tidö Agreement between the three government parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats, the parties agreed that the new rate should be close to the median wage of some 33,200 kronor. 

But last Friday, the government instead announced that it was instructing an inquiry into work permits launched by the previous Social Democrat governments to instead propose a suitable salary threshold, extending its deadline until January 2024. 

The government also said that anyone renewing a work permit would be given a one-year transition period during which the previous rules, including presumably the 13,000 salary threshold, would apply.  

This appeared to kick the introduction of a higher salary threshold into 2024 at the earliest, but Engstrand said that the government still expected to introduce the first rise this year. 

“The problem with this first stage is that you can’t set up any exceptions from that, so it has to be lower than the median wage. It’s basically because of the way the previous government initiated this. They didn’t give the possibility to insert exceptions from certain work categories.” 

The first raised salary requirement is currently being drawn up by the Swedish government offices, and will then be sent out for consultation before being decided on during 2023. Engstrand said that this new salary level would certainly be higher than the current 13,000 kronor minimum salary level. 

The second salary raise would be set “with the Tidö Agreement as starting point” and “with reference to the median salary”, Engstrand added in an email. 

As part of this raise the government inquiry will also look into exemptions for some job categories, and also whether to make it impossible for some job categories to get work permits. 

While Engstrand blamed the way the previous Social Democrat government had framed the directive voted through in November for the lack of exemptions in the first step, there have also been reports that the government, and in particular the Liberal Party, had failed to agree on which professions should be exempted. 

Johan Pehrson, Sweden’s employment minister and the leader of the Liberal Party, told TT that business leaders and the heads of regional health authorities had told him that a minimum salary of 33,000 for work permits for non-EU citizens would lead to staff shortages. 

He said he was particularly worried about nursing assistants. 

IMMIGRATION

Where do Sweden’s 100,000 new immigrants all come from?

More than 100,000 people became Swedish residents in 2022 but where are they all from?

Published: 23 February 2023 11:03 CET
The biggest group of immigrants were Swedish-born people returning home, although they were the only group in the top ten where immigration fell compared to 2021, according to number-crunchers Statistics Sweden’s latest data.

A total of 9,869 Swedes moved to Sweden in 2022, down 5.8 percent year on year.

India and Poland made up the rest of the top three, with 8,009 Indian-born people moving to Sweden last year (up 33.1 percent on 2021) and 4,677 people born in Poland (up 47 percent).

These were the other countries in the top ten:

Germany: 4,533 (up 29.5 percent)

Syria: 3,900 (up 10.2 percent)

Pakistan: 3,398 (up 4.9 percent)

Iran: 2,979 (up 21.9 percent)

Afghanistan: 2,732 (up 35.1 percent)

Turkey: 2,595 (up 24.9 percent)

Romania: 2,281 (up 46 percent)

Afghanistan and Romania were the only two countries that weren’t in the top ten the year before, with Afghanistan in 11th place in 2021 and Romania in 15th place.

The statistics show only people who were registered in Sweden’s population register, which means that many new arrivals, especially people moving to Sweden temporarily, are not counted (you can only become a registered resident if you plan on staying for at least a year).

That means that, for example, the 50,280 Ukrainians who fled to Sweden last year under the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive, are not included.

A total of 102,436 people became Swedish residents in 2022, an increase of 11,805 people or 13 percent compared to 2021. According to Statistics Sweden they are the biggest reason behind the population increase in Sweden, cancelling out the lowest birth rate in 17 years.

If you are new to Sweden, welcome! We hope you’ll like it here. The Local has plenty of guides, analysis and features aimed at newcomers and long-term residents, and if there’s a topic you’ve got questions about or think we should cover, you’re always welcome to get in touch.

