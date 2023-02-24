Read news from:
Austria
THE AMBASSADORS

The Ambassadors: Swedish-Ukrainian relations ‘getting stronger every day’

One year on from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we speak to Ukrainian ambassador Andrii Plakhotniuk about how the war has altered and strengthened the Swedish-Ukrainian relationship. 

Published: 24 February 2023 15:21 CET
Ukraine's ambassador to Sweden Andrii Plakhotniuk at his desk at the Ukrainian embassy in Stockholm
Ukraine's ambassador to Sweden Andrii Plakhotniuk at his desk at the Ukrainian embassy in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT

Exactly a year ago today the world awoke to a new reality. After eight years of aggression in Crimea and Donbas, Russia amassed its troops on Ukraine’s borders and launched an all-out assault. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin expected the capital Kyiv to fall within days, but fast forward twelve months and the conflict has become a bloody war of attrition of a kind not seen in Europe since the two world wars. 

Andrii Plakhotniuk is visibly moved when he thinks back to February 24th 2022. 

“Everyone should understand that it was early in the morning. All the Ukrainian population was sleeping peacefully, some of them having colourful dreams like children, and all of a sudden we were hit by missiles,” he tells The Local. 

Finding itself on a full war footing overnight, the ambassador explains how Ukrainian society immediately pulled together and adapted to the new reality. 

“It’s like a miracle that our energetic nation, like all of our population – be it military, be it civilians, be it medical and social care workers, be it firefighters and police – they are doing heroic things every day. They are working day and night to help our country to survive during this war of aggression.”

As images spread of Russia wreaking brutal destruction on Ukraine, taboos fell all across Europe – nowhere more dramatically than in Sweden. Decades of opposition to Nato membership melted away within weeks, and the country quickly abandoned its principle of not sending arms to a country at war. 

Ukrainian-Swedish relations, already robust before last year, “are becoming stronger and stronger every day.”

The ambassador points to a joint history going back 1,000 years, and nowhere is the countries’ close relationship more visible than in Ukraine’s Swedish-speaking village, Gammalsvenskby. Located in the Kherson region, which was declared Russian last year by Putin in a sham referendum, the village was occupied by Russian forces before being liberated by the Ukrainian army towards the end of 2022, but still faces “constant shelling”. 

“It’s very important that Swedish society, Swedish people, support the local population there. They have very strong communication lines. They understand the basic needs and they are doing their best, providing generous donations, providing equipment, like energy equipment, and doing a lot of things to make the life of ordinary citizens there easier. And we are very grateful for that,” Plakhotniuk says.

Ambassador Plakhotniuk says he’s also thankful to Sweden for taking in some 50,000 Ukrainian refugees and is confident that Sweden will resolve persistent problems highlighted by charities and rights groups. Despite spiraling inflation, for example, refugees subside on a meagre allowance that hasn’t increased since 1994. And while they are eligible for introductory Swedish from Day One language tuition, the more comprehensive Swedish for Immigrants (SFI) classes remain off bounds. They’re also locked out of BankID, Sweden’s all-important digital identification system, as well as the Swish payment platform.

But the ambassador’s overriding sentiment is one of gratitude.  

“We are so happy that many ordinary Swedes opened their doors and hearts to Ukrainians. This is the experience and this is the emotion that will never be forgotten by ordinary Ukrainians,” says Plakhotniuk. 

At a symbolic level too, Sweden has opened the door to Ukraine as a long-standing advocate of its right to join the EU. And when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visited Kyiv last week for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an eventual Ukrainian accession to the EU was high on the agenda.

“Now, when Sweden holds the presidency in the European Council, we have a lot of expectations that we could enter a new phase in our discussions and in our relations with the European Union,” says Plakhotniuk. 

President Zelenskyy also thanked Sweden for sending some of the weaponry and military equipment it needs to succeed on the battlefield. The Ukrainian leader especially highlighted Sweden’s recent pledge to send Archers, a long-range artillery system that was high on Kyiv’s wish list. 

“Everybody knows in Ukraine that when it comes to artillery systems, the Archer system is one of the most sophisticated,” says Plakhotniuk. 

Similarly, the prowess of Sweden’s Gripen fighter jets is also common knowledge in Ukraine, the ambassador says. He acknowledges the complexities involved but is clear in his desire for more air defence support from coalition partners.

“It’s regarded as one of the very important further steps which will help us to protect our civilian population, because aviation can also be used to down missiles and to intercept missiles and enemy drones.”

Aside from military support, Sweden is also providing humanitarian aid and is “among the top five international suppliers” helping to restore an energy infrastructure repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks. 

At an individual level too, people in Sweden have been generous with donations but Plakhotniuk notes that Ukraine needs the generosity to continue as the war rumbles on with no end in sight. 

For anyone wishing to support Ukraine, the ambassador recommends donating to Ukraine’s official fundraising platform United 24, the Olena Zelenska Foundation with its focus on humanitarian aid, or other international humanitarian organisations.

“This work is very important and we ask all our friends all over to please continue to embrace Ukraine, support Ukraine, and we will soon celebrate our joint victory in Sweden.” 

You can listen to the interview with Andrii Plakhotniuk in this week’s Sweden in Focus podcast, out on Saturday.

THE AMBASSADORS

The Ambassadors: ‘Half the population of Stockholm was German in medieval times’

In the latest article of our Ambassadors series, The Local speaks to German ambassador Joachim Bertele, who says relations between the two countries are “very tight”, today ranging from collaborating on electric cars to Sweden’s Nato bid.

Published: 21 February 2023 15:08 CET


Since August 2021 the post of Germany’s ambassador to Sweden has been held jointly by married couple Dr. Joachim Bertele and Christina Beinhoff.

The Local spoke to Bertele as part of our regular series of interviews with ambassadors in Sweden. You can listen to his interview in the February 18th episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast here.

The embassy helps the tens of thousands of Germans in Sweden with issues like passports, registering children born in Sweden or helping out with emergencies like losing documents or illness.

Germans don’t need to apply for visas or permits to visit or work in Sweden, but the embassy knows there are at least 30,000 Germans living here, as well as “thousands” of German students and tourists.

Bertele expects there are far more Swedes with German roots, because the links go back so far. In 1522, ten ships from Germany were key to winning independence for Sweden, and there were many Germans living in the country at that time.

“In medieval times, half of the Stockholm population was German,” Bertele said.

Back then, the German community in Sweden was above all else a community of rich merchants and skilled artisans.

In 1571 this community, the oldest congregation outside Germany, founded a German church in Stockholm with a spire that still rises high above Gamla stan, with a German school opening in 1612.

Nowadays, Bertele said, German citizens moving to Sweden are more likely to be doctors than merchants or stone masons.

“We have about a thousand people coming to Sweden in 2021 alone,” he said. “So you have a mixture, but I would say that lately medical doctors, people from academia and business are the predominant professional groups that are coming.”

‘Stockholm is one of the nicest cities in the world’

Germans like Sweden for its beauty, and also its equality, Bertele explained.

“A city like Stockholm is one of the nicest cities in the world, between Mälaren and the Baltic Sea,” he said, adding that the Swedish capital is a “very good mixture between very good to live in and a kind of society that is attractive.”

“It’s an interesting society between modernity, rationality, and traditions.”

Bertele described Swedes as being “open” and “respectful”, adding that this openness makes German-Swedish relations run smoothly.

“If we talk to our colleagues on the Swedish side, whether it’s business or diplomacy, then we’ll always find open doors and people who want to help us and that makes our professional life very, very easy.”

Sweden’s largest trading partner

Germany is Sweden’s biggest trading partner with an exchange estimated by the ambassador at 40 billion euros.

Germany is the destination of around ten percent of Sweden’s exports, and the origin of around 17 percent of Sweden’s imports.

Bertele explained that the economic links are broad, ranging from the automobile and chemical industry to medical products and furniture, with cooperation on green projects a particularly clear aspect of the economic relationship.

“If you look at enterprises like [car battery maker] Northvolt, or H2 Green Steel or even [German-owned] Cementa, in all those issues where we are trying to get green, there is a very close Swedish-German cooperation,” he said.

Regarding Sweden’s newly-discovered reserves of rare metals, the ambassador foresees collaboration between the countries but also says patience will be needed to address environmental concerns and the needs of people who live in the local area.

Cross-border cooperation

Bertele tells The Local that he did have some surprises when he came to Sweden.

One was that Stockholm’s rocky terrain has so many hidden mountains – and another was learning about Sweden’s issues with gang criminality.

Sweden and Germany’s cross-border cooperation is also part of tacking that issue, he explained.

“Parts of criminality are national, but the international police have to work together to exchange data and to fight this criminality,” he said.

Another aspect of security cooperation hinges on the military alliance Nato.

“For us now, one of the major issues is Sweden becoming a member of Nato”, Bertele said. “We think that our security is best served with Finland and Sweden coming to the fore.”

“We are also a contact point embassy of Nato here in Sweden, so we try to help as far as we can. We think that Sweden has done lots of steps to implement the memorandum with Turkey and Finland, and we hope that we find a positive solution to that issue very soon.”

Last week German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock travelled to Sweden and Finland for talks to help move along the Nato membership process for the two countries.

And those German ships which fought for Sweden in 1522?

They are now regarded as the genesis of the Swedish navy. In 2022 the head of the Swedish navy, Rear Admiral Ewa Skoog Haslum, returned to Lübeck to make sure Sweden had fully paid for the ships and dispel any rumours that Swedish King Gustav Vasa had stolen them.

As a joke – but also as a sign of the warm ties between Germany and Sweden.

Interview by Paul O’Mahony, article by Loukas Christodoulou

