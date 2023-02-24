For members
THE AMBASSADORS
The Ambassadors: Swedish-Ukrainian relations ‘getting stronger every day’
One year on from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we speak to Ukrainian ambassador Andrii Plakhotniuk about how the war has altered and strengthened the Swedish-Ukrainian relationship.
Published: 24 February 2023 15:21 CET
Ukraine's ambassador to Sweden Andrii Plakhotniuk at his desk at the Ukrainian embassy in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
THE AMBASSADORS
The Ambassadors: ‘Half the population of Stockholm was German in medieval times’
In the latest article of our Ambassadors series, The Local speaks to German ambassador Joachim Bertele, who says relations between the two countries are “very tight”, today ranging from collaborating on electric cars to Sweden’s Nato bid.
Published: 21 February 2023 15:08 CET
