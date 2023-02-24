Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Hungary’s president Orbán says MPs ‘unenthusiastic’ about Sweden Nato bid

Hungary’s president, Viktor Orbán has said that while he, personally, supports Swedish and Finnish accession to Nato, many of the MPs for his Fidesz party are worried because of the way the two countries “spread lies about us”.

In an interview on the Kossath radio channel, Orbán claimed to have been encouraging his MPs to vote in favour of the two countries’ accession.

“The MPs are not particularly enthusiastic,” he said.

He said some MPs were worried that Finland joining Nato would increase Nato’s land border with Russia, while others were reluctant due to Finland and Sweden’s frequent complaints about the undermining of democracy in Hungary.

“We need to have an exchange of words with the Swedes and Finns, because it doesn’t work if these countries are spreading lies about us,” he said.

Swedish vocab: att sprida lögner – to spread lies

Swedish grid operator expects no further power subsidy

Swedish grid operator Svenska Kraftnät is now planning to invest future bottle-neck fees in improving the country’s power grid, after judging that the power prices are now sufficiently low for additional power subsidies to households to be unnecessary.

Last year, the operator earned a record 69 billion kronor in bottle-neck fees, which it gets paid when the price differences between north and southern Sweden are excessive due to a lack of transmission capacity. Much of this money has been used by the government to pay an electricity subsidy to consumers.

This year, the operator only expects around 30 billion kronor in bottle-neck fees.

Swedish vocab: flaskhalsavgifter – bottle-neck fees

Scandinavian airline SAS posts 2.5 billion kronor loss

The Scandinavian airline SAS has posted a loss of 2.5 billion kronor for the last three months ending in January, a slight decline from the 2.6 billion kronor loss in the same period last year. Revenues increased to 7.9 billion kronor from 5.6 billion in the same period last year.

SAS has been in a restructuring process since summer 2022 as part of its SAS Forward plan, and has applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

Swedish vocab: miljardförlust – billion-dollar loss

Warning of heavy snowfall in western Sweden

Sweden’s state forecaster SMHI has warned of heavy snowfall in western Sweden on Friday, issuing a yellow warning for a stretch from southwest Värmland on the border with Norway all the way down past Gothenburg to Halland.

According to the forecaster, the snow will mostly be wet and heavy, as temperatures are hovering around zero degrees, with Gothenburg itself more likely to get rain or sleet.

“Because of the risk of black ice, slush, poor visibility and white-outs, traffic may move more slowly and there is even a risk that busses, trains and planes will be cancelled,” Emma Rosengren, a meteorologist at the agency, told the Göteborgsposten newspaper.

Swedish vocab: snörök – white-outs, literally: “snow smoke”