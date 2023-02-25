Read news from:


LISTEN: Work permits, defence volunteers, and an interview with Ukraine’s ambassador

On this week's Sweden in Focus: What's the story behind the 'sportlov' school holiday? Why Turkey is reopening Nato talks with Sweden, the latest on work permit reform, a look inside Sweden's volunteer Home Guard, and an interview with Ukraine's ambassador to Sweden.

Published: 25 February 2023 09:44 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Becky Waterton and Loukas Christodoulou

This week we talk about why children get a week off school at this time of the year.

We look at why Turkey has softened its stance on Sweden’s Nato application.

After a government press conference last week, we examine what progress Sweden is making on work permit reform.

With defence high on the national agenda we’ll ask Loukas to tell us about the volunteers who bolster Sweden’s armed forces.

Finally, to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we have an interview with the Ukrainian ambassador about how the past twelve months have reshaped Swedish-Ukrainian relations. 

BONUS EPISODE: How can Sweden do more to help struggling households?

In this bonus episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast we chat to our guest, LO economist Peter Gerlach, about Swedish wage negotiations, international workers, how the government can stimulate the economy to help households, and more.

Published: 21 February 2023 08:59 CET
In this special bonus episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast, we hear more from our guest Peter Gerlach, an economist with the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, LO. 

Host Paul O’Mahony is also joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren.

In this episode we continue our chat about the state of Sweden’s economy after an EU Commission report put the country at the bottom of the class. 

We discuss Sweden’s upcoming round of wage negotiations, predictions that Sweden is facing a mild recession and what that will entail, how to tackle high energy prices and rising interest rates, Sweden’s low taxes on capital, whether the government should pause the mortgage payment requirement, what the government can do to stimulate the economy, and how international workers fit into the Swedish model.

