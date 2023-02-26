Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ESSENTIAL SWEDEN

Sámi words and red cottages: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Sámi words, bad jokes about Swedish things, where Sweden's immigrants are from, why red stugor are red, bomb shelters and studying for free... here are six essential articles for life in Sweden.

Published: 26 February 2023 08:48 CET
Sámi words and red cottages: Essential articles for life in Sweden
A traditional red wooden house. Photo: Henrik Holmberg/TT

There are about ten Sámi languages alive today, spoken across the northern parts of Scandinavia and eastern Russia. But they are among the many Indigenous languages around the world that are at risk of disappearing. Here are ten Sámi words you might not have heard before:

Artificial Intelligence programmes such as ChatGPT have made headlines worldwide for writing scarily accurate essays, poems, and even newspaper articles. Last month, we decided to ask ChatGPT to tell us some jokes about Swedish things, and here’s what happened.

More than 100,000 people became Swedish residents in 2022. Here’s an article running through where they all came from.

Have you ever wondered why Sweden has so many red wooden stugor or cottages in the countryside? Find out why they’re that colour in this article.

Obviously, we hope you never need this information, but Sweden has over 65,000 shelters to be used in the event of war. Find out how to find your nearest shelter here, and how you’ll know when to use it.

Whether you want to do a full degree, a shorter academic or vocational course, or learn the Swedish language, there are lots of tuition-free programmes available to different groups in Sweden.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ESSENTIAL SWEDEN

Balcony rules, property and dentists: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Property Q&A, what you can do on your balcony in Sweden, dentistry costs, e-scooter rules, what happens when a foreigner is sent to prison and how to get a job as a foreigner... here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 19 February 2023 09:01 CET
Balcony rules, property and dentists: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Have house prices stabilised? Is now a good time to buy? Should I buy or rent? What is an ‘avgift‘ and what does it include? We answer your questions here.

Summer might be a way off yet, but it’s good to know what you can do on your balcony so you’re prepared for the warmer months. In this article, we spoke to Henric Gartz, a lawyer who specialises on issues related to housing, to find out how to stay on the right side of the law.

Dental care in Sweden is under a seperate system to most other healthcare, meaning costs can quickly mount up if you need a lot of treatment. How are costs calculated, and are there any subsidies?

Electric scooters or e-scooters are becoming more and more popular in Sweden, but many people still aren’t sure what the rules are for driving them. Here’s a breakdown.

Sweden’s Enforcement Authority is responsible for collecting unpaid debts, fines, and declarations of bankruptcy. So, what happens if an unpaid bill reaches the Enforcement Authority, and can you do anything if you have a black mark on your record?

For seasoned or aspiring cooks who’ve found a new life in Sweden, now might be the perfect time to join the Scandinavian culinary scene, argues Matthew Weaver, a writer and chef based in Malmö. 

SHOW COMMENTS