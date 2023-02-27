For members
Booze price hikes and tax deadlines: What changes in Sweden in March?
Alcohol is set to get more expensive and tax declaration season gets under way. Here's more on that and everything else that changes in Sweden in March 2023.
Published: 27 February 2023 15:55 CET
A Systembolaget employee restocks shelves. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
What changes in Sweden in February 2023?
Energy price subsidy payouts, a probable new interest rate hike, new Centre Party leader and Finland's PM Sanna Marin in Stockholm. Here's what changes in Sweden February 2023.
Published: 31 January 2023 12:05 CET
Updated: 5 February 2023 07:54 CET
