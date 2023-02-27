For members
POLITICS IN SWEDEN
Politics in Sweden: Popularity poll spells bad news for new party leader
In the latest edition of our Politics in Sweden column, The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the week in politics, and a new poll sheds light on which party leaders Swedish voters prefer.
Published: 27 February 2023 11:51 CET
Will new Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok be able to fill Annie Lööf's shoes? Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
POLITICS IN SWEDEN
Politics in Sweden: Brexit deportations, gloomy economy and what’s going on in Botkyrka?
Did Sweden do enough to help Brits stay after Brexit, is there trouble on the horizon for the Swedish economy in 2023, and did gang criminals help oust a local mayor? The Local Sweden's editor Emma Löfgren explains the week in politics.
Published: 13 February 2023 14:16 CET
