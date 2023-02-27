Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

POLITICS IN SWEDEN

Politics in Sweden: Popularity poll spells bad news for new party leader

In the latest edition of our Politics in Sweden column, The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the week in politics, and a new poll sheds light on which party leaders Swedish voters prefer.

Published: 27 February 2023 11:51 CET
Politics in Sweden: Popularity poll spells bad news for new party leader
Will new Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok be able to fill Annie Lööf's shoes? Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

There’s one small piece of good news for Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok in Novus’ latest party leader poll: at least two out of three Swedes know who he is.

But voters being aware of your existence is the bare minimum of what any party leader can hope for, and there’s also bad news: only three percent have confidence in him.

That’s the lowest percentage scored by any party leader since Novus started their party leader polls some ten years ago, and will come as a concern for the struggling party.

“Perhaps not totally unexpected when the media coverage has not only covered his assault convictions, but that he didn’t tell the election committee about them,” read Novus’ report about Demirok’s two convictions of assault in his teens and 20s when he got into fights with fellow students at school and university. Demirok revealed the incidents of his own accord, but didn’t disclose them during his early candidacy.

I would add that it may also have something to do with Demirok having pretty big shoes to fill. He steps into the role after Annie Lööf, who led the party for 11 years and whose popularity and ownership of the liberal right’s anti-racism agenda meant that voters had a firm idea of what she represented. They’re not so sure about Demirok yet.

There’s a split within the Centre Party between those who want the party to move further right and abandon their recent friendship with the centre-left Social Democrats, and those who want to maintain a strict front against any collaboration with the current government as long as it is formally supported by the far-right Sweden Democrats.

It’s not yet clear which way Demirok is going to go, but in his first speech he criticised the government for “bending over backwards” for the Sweden Democrats in “some kind of competition in who can be the toughest against people with foreign backgrounds”.

But he also said he wanted to show people “a different path than meddling socialism”.

The party leader who’s enjoying the highest confidence ratings is still – by far – Social Democrat leader and former prime minister Magdalena Andersson. Fifty-three percent say they have high confidence in her, with actual prime minister Ulf Kristersson, leader of the conservative Moderates, trailing far behind at 32 percent in second place.

Loukas Christodoulou earlier this month wrote an article for us about how the only politician who is broadly popular is someone who is not in power. But Andersson’s popularity has failed to translate into a significant leap forward for the Social Democrats, even though they increased their support somewhat in the last election.

In other news

The Swedish parliament last week held a ceremony to mark one year since Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. “This day will for ever be associated with the bravery and strength of the Ukrainian people,” said parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén. Don’t miss The Local’s interview with Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden.

The Left Party wants those approximately 40,000 Ukrainians who’ve fled to Sweden under the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive to be able to get a personnummer – the Swedish identity number that unlocks a range of public services, including easier access to healthcare, Swedish for Immigrants classes and digital identification such as BankID.

The government is going ahead with plans to build offshore wind farms at Öland and Gothenburg. The former includes up to 100 wind turbines located 100 kilometres from the mainland, and the latter 61-94 turbines 40 kilometres north-west of Gothenburg.

The security service last week presented its analysis of threats against Sweden. It called Russia the biggest threat to security, but also said that violent islamists see Sweden as a “priority” target – a warning upgraded from a “legitimate” target following a far-right burning of the Koran and a disinformation campaign about the social services.

Twelve Sweden Democrat politicians in the town of Klippan in southern Sweden were expelled from the party after it emerged that they had elected two former Nazis – who had previously been expelled from the party – to senior official roles.

The politicians now refuse to surrender their council seats just because they’ve been expelled, and will instead keep working as independents – or “political savages” (politiska vildar), the Swedish words for elected representatives not linked to a party.

Politics in Sweden is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in Swedish politics. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive an email alert when the column is published. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

POLITICS IN SWEDEN

Politics in Sweden: Brexit deportations, gloomy economy and what’s going on in Botkyrka?

Did Sweden do enough to help Brits stay after Brexit, is there trouble on the horizon for the Swedish economy in 2023, and did gang criminals help oust a local mayor? The Local Sweden's editor Emma Löfgren explains the week in politics.

Published: 13 February 2023 14:16 CET
Politics in Sweden: Brexit deportations, gloomy economy and what's going on in Botkyrka?

Did Sweden do enough to help Brits stay after Brexit?

That’s what many might be asking themselves right now. As The Local recently reported, Sweden is responsible for half of the deportation orders that have been handed to Brits in the entire EU post-Brexit – stats we’re still trying to get to the bottom of.

The individual stories are now starting to emerge.

The Local’s deputy editor, Becky Waterton, last week interviewed Gregory, a British man who was forced to move back to the UK after Sweden rejected his application for post-Brexit residence status – despite his 21 years of living in the Nordic country.

“Everyone says Sweden is this lovely country. It’s not. It’s one of the cruellest countries I’ve ever known,” he told us about how his mental health has suffered as a result.

There’s also the story of Kathleen Poole, first covered at the end of last year by local newspaper Bohusläningen. She’s a 74-year-old care home resident with Alzheimer’s – who after Brexit no longer has the right to stay in Sweden, according to the Migration Agency.

Her residence status application was rejected because the bedridden woman – who according to her family is unable to speak or feed herself – didn’t own a passport.

Many other non-EU residents in Sweden will be able to relate to these recent stories. After all, they’ve been facing similar treatment for years – we’ve covered many of their stories.

We’ve also written about Brits who missed the deadline to apply for post-residence status, or assumed that they already had the right to stay in Sweden simply because they had been here for so long. It’s easy to say that they should have known better – the information campaigns were extensive – but it’s easier to note how confusing the rules were and how accurately groups like Brits in Sweden predicted some of the legal pitfalls many Brits are now falling victim to.

Is there some light on the horizon? Maybe. Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard told The Local in a recent interview that she would look into it.

And in neighbouring Denmark a large number of British nationals who face having to leave after missing a deadline to renew their permits could have their cases reassessed.

Malmer Stenergard’s Danish counterpart told the Politiken newspaper that they would provide assistance to affected British citizens to enable them to stay in the country. Could Brits in Sweden be granted a similar reprieve? It is not yet clear, but we’ll keep asking the Swedish authorities.

What’s going on in Botkyrka?

I’m kind of already regretting writing that sub-heading, because I don’t think I have an answer.

This is one of the most bizarre (and serious) stories in Swedish politics in the past week.

Social Democrat mayor Ebba Östlin was voted out as local leader of the party and the Botkyrka council, south of Stockholm, at a party meeting last month, after its members with a slim majority found they no longer had confidence in Östlin as mayor.

Then the Expressen and Aftonbladet tabloids reported that she may have been ousted with the help of people with links to gang criminals in the so-called “Vårby network”, who joined the party shortly before the vote, just to be able to vote against Östlin at the meeting.

Her supporters said the vote followed Östlin’s decision to close down youth community centres run by ABF after a report stated among other things that drugs had been found and that people with criminal convictions had been hired to work with youngsters.

Critics of Östlin, however, told Swedish media that she was voted out only because they no longer had faith in her leadership, and that the vote had been carried out correctly.

This has now gone all the way up to the top echelons of the Social Democrats, with party leader Magdalena Andersson promising to get to the bottom of what happened.

Swedish economy to see worst downturn in EU: 2023 forecast

Sweden is the only country in the EU expected to see its economy shrink in 2023, according to new and rather gloomy winter predictions from the EU Commission.

It will climb back in 2024, predicts the report. Meanwhile, inflation is expected to decrease from 6.3 percent this year to 1.8 percent in 2024 – the latter, at least, may come as good news to the Swedish Central Bank which has its eye set on beating inflation.

When he raised the Swedish interest rate in his first such decision last week – which did not come without criticism – the Central Bank’s new governor has come out as more hawkish than anyone feared, The Local’s Nordic editor, Richard Orange, writes.

Politics in Sweden is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in Swedish politics. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive an email alert when the column is published. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

SHOW COMMENTS