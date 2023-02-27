Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Gothenburg arena to be heated by horse manure

Eighty-four tonnes of manure was collected from the 240 horses that attended the Gothenburg Horse Show at the Scandinavium arena in Gothenburg last week.

It will now be used to heat the arena, reports public radio broadcaster P4. It’s part of the organisers’ plan to reduce their carbon footprint. The manure will be converted into heating by a waste management company and will provide heating for four days.

Swedish vocabulary: manure – gödsel

New Centre Party leader struggles to win over voters

Three percent of Swedes have confidence in new Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok, who recently took over from Annie Lööf after her 11 years in the role. It’s the lowest figure reported by Novus in their ten years of polling public opinion on party leaders, reports public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio’s news show, Ekot.

Social Democrat opposition leader and former prime minister Magdalena Andersson (as usual) comes out top at 53 percent, followed by current prime minister and Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson at 32 percent and Jimmie Åkesson, leader of the far-right Sweden Democrat party, at 26 percent.

Swedish vocabulary: confidence in – förtroende för

Get your tissues out – the pollen season is here

Sweden’s pollen season of 2023 is expected to be a tough one for those allergic to alder and hazel, according to experts at the Museum of Natural History.

And the season is already under way. Low levels of alder and hazel have been recorded in southern and central Sweden south of Gävle. In the far south there’s additionally an “elevated risk” of high levels of alder, according to the museum’s forecast for this week.

Swedish vocabulary: alder and hazel – al och hassel

Sweden to hike work permit salary threshold in two stages

Sweden’s government now plans to raise the minimum salary threshold for work permits in two stages, with a smaller rise planned for this year followed by a rise to close to the median salary in 2024 or later.

Erik Engstrand, press spokesperson for Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, said that because the law passed in November did not give the government the possibility to exempt certain professions from the salary threshold, it had decided to increase it from today’s 13,000 kronor in two stages.

Click here to continue to The Local’s article, in case you missed it last week.

Swedish vocabulary: a work permit – ett arbetstillstånd