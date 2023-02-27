Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Why horse manure will heat an iconic Gothenburg arena, a new political poll has bad news for one party leader, and the season a lot of people have been dreading is here. This is Sweden's latest news.

Published: 27 February 2023 06:36 CET
Sweden's Henrik von Eckermann and King Edward, whose manure matters to Gothenburg this week. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Gothenburg arena to be heated by horse manure

Eighty-four tonnes of manure was collected from the 240 horses that attended the Gothenburg Horse Show at the Scandinavium arena in Gothenburg last week.

It will now be used to heat the arena, reports public radio broadcaster P4. It’s part of the organisers’ plan to reduce their carbon footprint. The manure will be converted into heating by a waste management company and will provide heating for four days.

Swedish vocabulary: manure – gödsel

New Centre Party leader struggles to win over voters

Three percent of Swedes have confidence in new Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok, who recently took over from Annie Lööf after her 11 years in the role. It’s the lowest figure reported by Novus in their ten years of polling public opinion on party leaders, reports public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio’s news show, Ekot.

Social Democrat opposition leader and former prime minister Magdalena Andersson (as usual) comes out top at 53 percent, followed by current prime minister and Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson at 32 percent and Jimmie Åkesson, leader of the far-right Sweden Democrat party, at 26 percent.

Swedish vocabulary: confidence in – förtroende för

Get your tissues out – the pollen season is here

Sweden’s pollen season of 2023 is expected to be a tough one for those allergic to alder and hazel, according to experts at the Museum of Natural History.

And the season is already under way. Low levels of alder and hazel have been recorded in southern and central Sweden south of Gävle. In the far south there’s additionally an “elevated risk” of high levels of alder, according to the museum’s forecast for this week.

Swedish vocabulary: alder and hazel – al och hassel

Sweden to hike work permit salary threshold in two stages

Sweden’s government now plans to raise the minimum salary threshold for work permits in two stages, with a smaller rise planned for this year followed by a rise to close to the median salary in 2024 or later.

Erik Engstrand, press spokesperson for Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, said that because the law passed in November did not give the government the possibility to exempt certain professions from the salary threshold, it had decided to increase it from today’s 13,000 kronor in two stages.

Click here to continue to The Local’s article, in case you missed it last week.

Swedish vocabulary: a work permit – ett arbetstillstånd

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Hungarian MPs 'unenthusiastic' about Sweden and Finland Nato ratification, grid operator not planning for more subsidies, new losses for SAS airline, and snow warning in western Sweden. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.

Published: 24 February 2023 08:49 CET
Hungary’s president Orbán says MPs ‘unenthusiastic’ about Sweden Nato bid

Hungary’s president, Viktor Orbán has said that while he, personally, supports Swedish and Finnish accession to Nato, many of the MPs for his Fidesz party are worried because of the way the two countries “spread lies about us”. 

In an interview on the Kossath radio channel, Orbán claimed to have been encouraging his MPs to vote in favour of the two countries’ accession. 

“The MPs are not particularly enthusiastic,” he said. 

He said some MPs were worried that Finland joining Nato would increase Nato’s land border with Russia, while others were reluctant due to Finland and Sweden’s frequent complaints about the undermining of democracy in Hungary. 

“We need to have an exchange of words with the Swedes and Finns, because it doesn’t work if these countries are spreading lies about us,” he said. 

Swedish vocab: att sprida lögner – to spread lies

Swedish grid operator expects no further power subsidy 

Swedish grid operator Svenska Kraftnät is now planning to invest future bottle-neck fees in improving the country’s power grid, after judging that the power prices are now sufficiently low for additional power subsidies to households to be unnecessary. 

Last year, the operator earned a record 69 billion kronor in bottle-neck fees, which it gets paid when the price differences between north and southern Sweden are excessive due to a lack of transmission capacity. Much of this money has been used by the government to pay an electricity subsidy to consumers. 

This year, the operator only expects around 30 billion kronor in bottle-neck fees.

Swedish vocab: flaskhalsavgifter – bottle-neck fees

Scandinavian airline SAS posts 2.5 billion kronor loss 

The Scandinavian airline SAS has posted a loss of 2.5 billion kronor for the last three months ending in January, a slight decline from the 2.6 billion kronor loss in the same period last year. Revenues increased to 7.9 billion kronor from 5.6 billion in the same period last year. 

SAS has been in a restructuring process since summer 2022 as part of its SAS Forward plan, and has applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

Swedish vocab: miljardförlust – billion-dollar loss 

Warning of heavy snowfall in western Sweden

Sweden’s state forecaster SMHI has warned of heavy snowfall in western Sweden on Friday, issuing a yellow warning for a stretch from southwest Värmland on the border with Norway all the way down past Gothenburg to Halland.  

According to the forecaster, the snow will mostly be wet and heavy, as temperatures are hovering around zero degrees, with Gothenburg itself more likely to get rain or sleet. 

“Because of the risk of black ice, slush, poor visibility and white-outs, traffic may move more slowly and there is even a risk that busses, trains and planes will be cancelled,” Emma Rosengren, a meteorologist at the agency, told the Göteborgsposten newspaper. 

Swedish vocab: snörök – white-outs, literally: “snow smoke”

