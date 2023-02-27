For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Why horse manure will heat an iconic Gothenburg arena, a new political poll has bad news for one party leader, and the season a lot of people have been dreading is here. This is Sweden's latest news.
Published: 27 February 2023 06:36 CET
Sweden's Henrik von Eckermann and King Edward, whose manure matters to Gothenburg this week. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Hungarian MPs 'unenthusiastic' about Sweden and Finland Nato ratification, grid operator not planning for more subsidies, new losses for SAS airline, and snow warning in western Sweden. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 24 February 2023 08:49 CET
