CRIME

Why confusion over genitalia word made Swedish court clear man of rape

A Swedish appeals court's decision to clear a man of raping a 10-year-old girl, after the judges could not confirm what a common word for female genitalia actually meant, has sparked a social media storm.

Published: 27 February 2023 15:24 CET
a gavel and a book of laws
The man was found guilty of rape by the district court, but the appeals court tore up the verdict. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

What’s happened?

A 50-year-old man was found guilty by a district court in Sweden of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2021. But the appeals court recently tore up the verdict and cleared him of the charges, as Aftonbladet columnist Oisín Cantwell was first to report.

What did the district court say?

The district court heard that the man had “by sticking his hand inside the plaintiff’s shorts and underwear, holding his hand on the plaintiff’s ‘snippa’ and having a finger inside her ‘snippa’, performed a sexual act” on the girl, in the prosecutor’s words.

The man denied the allegations, but the court found the girl’s testimony credible, supported by the fact that she had told her mother of the incident on the way home.

It sentenced him to three years in jail.

What did the appeals court say?

The appeals court by and large agreed with the district court. It found it had been proven that the man had touched the girl between her legs and put his finger in her snippa, according to the court judgment which has also been read by The Local.

Then it got thorny.

Four of the judges on the appeals court argued that it was not clear what the girl meant by the word snippa and exactly how far the man had inserted his finger.

After consulting a dictionary, they concluded that snippa referred to the external parts of the sexual organs, i.e. the vulva, and was “not synonymous with vagina, which is described in dictionaries as a ‘channel that connects the external genitalia with the uterus’.”

The girl had said that his finger was “far in” but could not explain exactly how far. The court therefore found it could not establish beyond doubt that the man had inserted his finger in her vagina rather than the vulva, a requirement for it to be classified as rape.

Because the prosecutor had only charged the man with rape, the appeals court could not consider other potential lower-grade offences such as sexual abuse or molestation.

One judge abstained.

What does snippa mean?

Snippa was invented by sexual educators in the early 2000s as the female equivalent of a boy’s snopp (similar to the English word willy) – a child-friendly word for genitalia. At the time the Swedish language lacked a word for the female genitalia that was neither crude, sexualised, stigmatising, overly medical or a euphemism.

The word quickly took off and was added to the dictionary in 2006.

Today it is widely used and is typically the word that parents and preschool teach to children. In 2015, public broadcaster SVT produced a video featuring cartoon genitals called snippan and snoppen who danced and sang to help children learn about private body parts.

What are people saying about the court verdict?

It’s safe to say that Cantwell’s column stirred debate.

Feminist influencer Caroline Svelid started a campaign on her Instagram to protest against the verdict, using the hashtag #jagvetvadensnippaär (“I know what a snippa is”). It has been shared thousands of times and was trending on Twitter on Monday.

The abstaining judge said that the girl had demonstrated how it happened and that it could be interpreted in no other way than that the man had penetrated her vagina.

Åke Thimfors, another judge, argued that the prosecutor had not produced sufficient evidence to convict the man.

He told SVT: “It was unclear what was meant by the word snippa and she was not given a clear follow-up question about what she meant or was to describe. We only got these words and it’s then important how it is interpreted.”

Cantwell, who said it was “the most bizarre” judgment he had ever read, noted that snippa is a relatively modern word and the four judges who voted to clear the man were all males with an average age of 66, whereas the only abstaining judge was a woman.

Sweden’s Equality Minister Paulina Brandberg, a former prosecutor, was unable to comment on the specific case when approached by the TV4 broadcaster (Swedish government ministers are not supposed to interfere with independent courts).

But she said that she recognised the judges’ confusion of an ostensibly common word from her time as a prosecutor. “There have definitely been cases where I was surprised. You notice there’s a generational gap and that you live in different worlds,” she said.

What happens now?

The prosecutor has one option left: to appeal to Sweden’s Supreme Court, the top court in the country, which only accepts cases that have the potential to set a precedent.

If the Supreme Court chooses to look into the case, its role will not be to assess the evidence, which has already been done, but rather to examine, for example, how the appeals court treated the fact that it wasn’t sure how to interpret the girl.

Anna Kaldal, a law professor at Stockholm University, told Swedish news agency TT that the appeals court had failed to try to ascertain what the girl meant by snippa.

“They looked in the Swedish dictionary, but there’s so much more you could do when it comes to such an established expression. If we had been talking about a car engine or a data breach, they would probably have brought in an expert,” she said.

“In this case they could have asked the prosecutor to explain what a snippa is. The girl could also have been questioned again, or a children’s psychologist who is used to how children use words could have been called in.”

The Supreme Court could, if it decides to look at the case and finds that the appeals court did not take appropriate steps to understand the girl, for example hear the girl again, call in an expert or send the case back to the appeals court for a retrial.

For members

CRIME

INTERVIEW: ‘Everybody in Sweden who buys cocaine should know the money is used to buy bullets’

The award-winning Swedish crime reporter and author Diamant Salihu features in this Saturday's Sweden in Focus podcast, where he talks about Sweden's shockingly high number of gang shootings, what's behind them, and what to do about it.

Published: 3 February 2023 16:48 CET
Salihu, currently crime reporter for public broadcaster SVT, was scathing about Sweden’s failure to act to deal the factors leading young men into criminality.

“We have very segregated areas, and we have a young generation that we’ve known for many years were at risk of becoming criminals,” he said. “We have failed to stop that from happening, and now they’re armed and dangerous and we’re like, ‘what the heck should we do?'”

Salihu’s first book, Tills alla dör, or “Until everyone is dead”, covers the conflict between the Shottaz and Dödspatrullen gangs, starting with the formation of the two gangs following a dispute between two childhood friends over the robbery of a currency exchange. 

He told the Sweden in Focus panel, however, that the true origin of rising gang violence in the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby, where the two gangs are based, went back at least a decade earlier to the time when Sweden’s authorities started closing local offices in the suburb.

“For decades, the people there have been seeing the official buildings closing. The county offices were closed in 2007, and there were hundreds of people who had been working there, and then in 2014 even the police office closed down,” he said. “So these people felt more and more closed off from the majority society.” 

In his book, he describes how the mainly Somali families of the members of the two gangs tried everything to the stop the conflict, sending some young men to relatives in Somalia, and even trying to pay off families of victims, in the Somali tradition of “blood money”, when one side pays the other a sum to prevent an endless cycle of retribution. 

“They turn to these old traditions that usually would work in Somalia. But these guys are not from Somalia. They are from Sweden, with Somali parents. So they created their own society, this extremely radicalised way of living that neither the parents, nor this society can really fully understand.” 

The situation, he said, was made even worse by the police’s inability to find, arrest, prosecute and jail the people who carried out the shootings. 

“This gave these guys even more motives to continue killing each other for revenge. The bad efficiency of the police and the prosecutors and [the inability] to solve the cases has led to even more murders, and made these young teenagers even more radicalised,” he said. 

Swedish gangster rap then fed off and then added further fuel to the dispute, with rappers posing with gang criminals in their videos, and describing their crimes in their music. 

“At the same time as the conflict was escalating, these teenage rappers were becoming more and more successful,” Salihu explained. “They grew up in this area and they were friends or relatives with some of these guys that were carrying guns, and so they also became a part of the problem.”

“They began to use these guys, the criminals, in their videos and in their lyrics, and this gave the rappers authenticity, and authenticity was what the audience was demanding because they wanted to see or listen to stories from this world that they were not part of.” 

Rappers’ involvement with gangsters came at a price, with several rappers later getting kidnapped by the gangsters and extorted out of some of money they had earned from music. Einar, a white rapper whose mother was a successful actress, was then murdered. 

“Many of the rappers were hanging around with criminals that were armed, which gave them some kind of protection from those kinds of kidnappings or humiliations. But the one that didn’t have the same protection was Einar. He was an easy target with too much money. And that’s why they could do what they did.” 

Nowadays, the centre of gang violence in Stockholm has moved to the southern suburbs, away from Rinkeby in the north, which is relatively calm. 

“Especially the last two weeks, we’ve seen a huge gang conflict between two gangs, and one of the gangs has links to people that allegedly are the targets of what we thought was the Einar conflict,” Salihu said. “We don’t know that really yet.” 

That last year struck a new record for gang shootings in Sweden is, paradoxically, a consequence of the police’s success in arresting and jailing senior criminals following the cracking of Encrochat, an encrypted chat service. 

“When the leaders went to prison, the young guys became leaderless, but they still had guns and they still wanted to earn money on drugs,” Salihu explained. 

When the texts of the chats were made public as part of the court cases, they also showed which gang members were betraying their colleagues, leading to a spate of revenge killings. 

“They found out a lot of information through the encrypted chats, because in Sweden everything becomes official when you prosecute somebody,” Salihu said. “So they can see that this guy and that guy had some kind of relation with one another. There’s been a lot of gossip which has led to shootings.” 

The violence has also spilled out of Sweden’s big three cities into smaller cities like Sundsvall, Kalmar, and Linköping. 

“The police have the more vulnerable areas under watch and there is a huge market in the rest of the country, where the guys know that they can take over and sell their products,” Salihu explains. “And they kill their competitors if they have to.” 

A lot of the shootings in southern Stockholm have been attributed to a battle for control of the drug market in Sundsvall, a city in the north of Sweden, that Salihu said was “like a port to the rest of the northern parts of Sweden, and also to our neighbouring countries”. 

“There is so much drugs smuggled into Sweden that there are leftovers for Norway and for Finland.”

Just in the last decade or so, the volume of drugs being imported into Sweden has increased enormously, he added, with police now regularly busting cargos of kilograms of cocaine. 

Salihu remembered that when he was writing his first book, he was hugely sceptical of one source who claimed to be able to sell 200g of cocaine in a weekend. 

“Then Encrochat came, and you could read that these guys are bringing in like 150 kilos of cocaine in some weeks. There’s so much drugs coming into Sweden.” 

Ten years ago, he said, police used to have a “kilo club” of officers who had made busts of over 1kg. 

“Now nobody speaks about that because it’s so common to get one kilo of drugs, which says something about what’s been happening in Sweden during the last decade.” 

Drug use is more and more normalised in Sweden, he believes, with the use of cocaine, cannabis and other drugs more socially acceptable across social classes. 

“It’s everybody,” he said. “Everybody that buys a gramme of cocaine or cannabis should know that their money is being used to buy the bullets and guns that are killing people in Stockholm.” 

Salihu said that his next book, När ingen lyssnar, or “When no one is listening”, is about the cracking of Encrochat and how it gave police in Sweden and elsewhere a window in real time into what some of the most powerful criminals were discussing. 

One of the things that this hugely successful police operation, which involved police in France, the UK, has shown was how many of the murders in Stockholm and elsewhere had been ordered by gang leaders from afar. 

“The encrypted telephones have made it possible for criminals that have enough money to just order killings from abroad, while lying in the pool or sitting in a bar, and telling young teenagers to do things in the Swedish suburbs. That’s is what’s happening,” he said. 

“So the guys are in Turkey at the moment, because Turkey doesn’t extradite anybody to Sweden. I mean, I did a story quite recently there, where one of the wanted guys described Turkey as a ‘gangster’s paradise’. And one of the main characters in this ongoing battle about the Sundsvall market is the so-called ‘Kurdish Fox’. And he is based in Turkey and has invested in citizenship.” 

So what can Sweden do about its problem with gang crimes? 

Salihu has mixed feelings about the new government’s hardline approach, describing plans for stop-and-search zones as “political bullshit”, which the police have never expressed a need for. He also expressed doubt about how much anonymous witnesses would be used in practice. 

But he does think that Sweden needs youth prisons.  

“There’s an agreement among researchers that we need to incapacitate young criminals, so that when they’re most active, they need to get off the streets, they need to be somewhere where they can get the proper treatment when they are young.”

Older criminals he has spoken to, he added, “think that it’s not the best thing to mix teenagers with adult criminals, because that might lead to even more recruitment.”

“Obviously,” he continued, “they need to be behind bars somewhere somewhere else, maybe for a longer time until they grow up and realise that they can’t kill each other like this.”

