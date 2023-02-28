BONUS EPISODE: Interview with Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden, Part 2

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Becky Waterton and Loukas Christodoulou. We also have an interview with Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden, Andrii Plakhotniuk.

This week we talk about why children get a week off school at this time of the year.

We look at why Turkey has softened its stance on Sweden’s Nato application.

After a government press conference last week, we examine what progress Sweden is making on work permit reform.

With defence high on the national agenda we’ll ask Loukas to tell us about the volunteers who bolster Sweden’s armed forces.

Finally, to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we have an interview with the Ukrainian ambassador about how the past twelve months have reshaped Swedish-Ukrainian relations.

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus