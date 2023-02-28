Read news from:
BONUS EPISODE: Interview with Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden, Part 2

In this special bonus episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast we hear more from Ukraine's ambassador to Sweden, Andrii Plakhotniuk. 

Published: 28 February 2023 09:11 CET
In the second part of the interview, host Paul O’Mahony asks the ambassador, Andrii Plakhotniuk, about how the war has changed the focus of his job as ambassador, what Sweden is doing to facilitate Ukraine’s EU accession talks, how the invasion has affected Ukraine’s Swedish-speaking village Gammalsvenskby, and how Swedish humanitarian aid can help rebuild Ukraine.

You can listen to the episode below:

Or you can find it here:

You can listen to Part 1 here:

LISTEN: Work permits, defence volunteers, and what is Sweden doing to aid Ukraine?

On this week's Sweden in Focus: What's the story behind the 'sportlov' school holiday? Why Turkey is reopening Nato talks with Sweden, the latest on work permit reform, a look inside Sweden's volunteer Home Guard, and an interview with Ukraine's ambassador to Sweden.

Published: 25 February 2023 09:44 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Becky Waterton and Loukas Christodoulou. We also have an interview with Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden, Andrii Plakhotniuk

This week we talk about why children get a week off school at this time of the year.

We look at why Turkey has softened its stance on Sweden’s Nato application.

After a government press conference last week, we examine what progress Sweden is making on work permit reform.

With defence high on the national agenda we’ll ask Loukas to tell us about the volunteers who bolster Sweden’s armed forces.

Finally, to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we have an interview with the Ukrainian ambassador about how the past twelve months have reshaped Swedish-Ukrainian relations. 

