BONUS EPISODE: Interview with Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden, Part 2

In the second part of the interview, host Paul O’Mahony asks the ambassador, Andrii Plakhotniuk, about how the war has changed the focus of his job as ambassador, what Sweden is doing to facilitate Ukraine’s EU accession talks, how the invasion has affected Ukraine’s Swedish-speaking village Gammalsvenskby, and how Swedish humanitarian aid can help rebuild Ukraine.
