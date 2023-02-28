Read news from:
Austria
MOVING TO SWEDEN

READER QUESTION: How can I move to Sweden as a self-employed person?

Are you self-employed and thinking about moving to Sweden? Not sure what to do, or what rules apply to you? Here's our guide.

Published: 28 February 2023 14:23 CET
A man working from home as a self-employed person in Sweden
Considering moving to Sweden to work as a self-employed person? Here's what you should know. Photo: Isabell Höjman/TT

The process for moving to Sweden as a self-employed person varies depending on where you come from. Your citizenship will determine whether you apply to the Tax Agency or the Migration Agency, as well as whether you need to apply for a permit (uppehållstillstånd) or whether you have the right of residence under EU law.

Here’s a rundown of the rules for each different group.

Nordic citizens (Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland)

As a Nordic citizen, you don’t need a residence permit (uppehållstillstånd) or right of residence (uppehållsrätt) to live in Sweden. All you need to do is go to the Tax Agency upon arrival in Sweden and register yourself and any family members as resident in Sweden.

You may need to prove that you are planning on living in Sweden for at least a year in order to be registered in the population register and given a personnummer.

EU/EEA citizens

As an EU/EEA citizen, you have the right to work, study or live in Sweden without a residence permit (uppehållstillstånd), and that this includes starting and running your own company.

You do, however, still need to meet certain criteria in order to fulfil the requirements for right of residence under EU rules (uppehållsrätt).

There are different options for fulfilling the right of residence requirement as a self-employed EU/EEA citizen, and both require registering at the Tax Agency rather than the Migration Agency.

The first is as a self-employed person, which means you’ll have to prove that you have a business which either is currently running in Sweden, or is in the planning stages.

You’ll need to provide documents to back this up, which could include things like proof that you have F-tax (the tax status for self-employed people and freelancers), a marketing plan, a registration certificate for your company, and a copy of the lease for any premises you will be using.

You may also need to prove that you have previous experience and skills relevant to your company or the work you’re planning on doing in Sweden, receipts and invoices for any material you’ve purchased, as well as accounting documents showing how much VAT you have paid or are expecting to pay.

You’ll need to take these to the Tax Agency along with your passport and any documents proving your relationship to any family members you’ll be registering at the same time, such as your marriage certificate or registered partnership certificate for your spouse or partner, and a birth certificate for any children.

The second route is as someone “providing or performing services“, which is the route you should use if you’re self-employed abroad but will be providing a service to a recipient in Sweden, such as as a consultant or freelancer, for a limited time.

Under this route, you’ll need to take your passport and any family documents along to the Tax Agency, as well as a certificate describing the service you’ll be providing in Sweden, where you will be working or carrying out the service, and how long for. This needs to be signed by whoever you’ll be carrying out the service for in Sweden.

Note that you can only be registered in the Swedish population register and given a personal number if you can prove that you’ll be in Sweden for more than a year, but you still need to register your stay in Sweden as an EU citizen if you’re planning on being in Sweden for more than three months.

Non-EU or ‘third country’ citizens

If you’re a non-EU/EEA citizen and you want to be self-employed in Sweden you need to apply for a residence permit at the Migration Agency before you come to Sweden, with a few exceptions.

“You can ‘swap’ from studying to work permit and self-employed under certain conditions. And you can swap between work permit to self-employed and self-employed to work permit,” Robert Haecks, press spokesperson at the Migration Agency, told The Local.

So if you’re already in Sweden as an employee or student you don’t need to leave Sweden to apply for a permit to become self-employed.

For students, your permit to be in Sweden as a student must still be valid, and you must have completed at least 30 credits of your studies or a whole term as a research student.

If you’re planning on working in Sweden for less than three months, you do not need a residence permit, but you may need to apply for a visa depending on your citizenship.

Non-EU citizen working in Sweden longer than three months

If you’re planning on working in Sweden for longer than three months, you’ll need to apply for a “residence permit for people who have their own business”, as there is no specific residence permit for self-employed non-EU citizens.

There are quite a few conditions that need to be met in order for the Migration Agency to be satisfied that you can really run a business in Sweden.

First off, you need a valid passport, and it’s a good idea to make sure this has at least a few years of validity left as you can’t get a permit for longer than your passport is valid.

Applicants will need to prove that they have experience in the industry and previous experience of running their own business, as well as relevant knowledge of Swedish or English (if most of their suppliers or customers will be Swedish, the Migration Agency will expect applicants to speak good Swedish).

You’ll need to prove you run the company and have responsibility for it, provide a budget with plausible supporting documentation and show that you have customer contacts or a network which you can use in your business via contracts or similar.

You will also need to provide a slew of financial and legal documents, such as a registration certificate for your company in Sweden, copies of contracts with customers, suppliers and premises, your two most recent financial statements if your company has already been in operation, and a balance sheet for the current financial year up until the month you apply. See a full list of the required documents here.

Finally, you’ll need to prove that you have enough money to provide for yourself and any family members who will be joining you. The Migration Agency states that this corresponds to “the equivalent of SEK 200,000 for you, SEK 100,000 for your accompanying wife/husband and SEK 50,000 for each accompanying child for a permit period of two years”. So, an applicant moving to Sweden with their spouse and two children will need at least 400,000 kronor in savings in order to qualify.

You will also have to pay a fee of 2,000 kronor in most cases.

The Migration Agency will then carry out an analysis of your plans for a business and decide whether it is good enough to grant you a residence permit.

If you get a permit to stay for six months or longer then your spouse and children may also live in Sweden. They can apply for a residence permit at the same time as you, or afterwards.

If you have a permit to be in Sweden as a self-employed person, your family members moving with you also have the right to work (as long as they are aged 16 or older). However you still must show that you can support them.

If you get a residence permit for Sweden as self-employed you will only be allowed to work in your own business.

Talent visa for non-EU citizens

There is another option for highly-qualified applicants who want to move to Sweden to research setting up a new business, which you may also qualify for if you’re interested in moving to Sweden as a self-employed person.

This is the “talent visa”, more specifically referred to as a “resi­dence permit for highly quali­fied persons to look for work or start a busi­ness”.

This permit allows non-EU citizens with a higher-level degree to apply for a visa of between three to nine months, which they can then use to stay in Sweden while they look for work or research setting up a new business.  

You can read more on how to apply for the talent visa here.

By Loukas Christodoulou and Becky Waterton

RESIDENCY PERMITS

‘A shock’: Brit finds out he’s living in Sweden illegally after nine months

After 11 years in Sweden, James, a British citizen working in the building industry, found out he no longer had residency in Sweden after calling the Migration Agency to ask about a rejected application for parental leave.

Published: 27 February 2023 11:06 CET
James, who asked us not to use his surname, had been successfully receiving parental benefits, child benefits and sick pay for nine months, so didn’t realise until August last year that there were any issues with his residency.

I realised there was an issue when I applied for parental leave around August time,” he told The Local. I was denied it, and I didn’t know why.”

“So then I rang up the Migration Agency to ask if there was an issue at their end with the application for parental leave, and they said ‘you’ve been staying here illegally for nine months’. I was shocked.”

‘I made a huge mistake’

James was well aware of the deadline for applying for post-Brexit residency to secure his rights to live in Sweden under EU law, but he thought his ongoing application for citizenship, which he submitted well in advance of the Brexit deadline, meant he had the right to stay while his application was being processed.

“I made a huge mistake by not renewing my residency,” he said. “I completely understand I made a mistake.”

“I was under the impression that if I applied for citizenship, and the application was in process, that that would be enough. I just assumed that I’m in the system and I’m waiting for an answer. And naively, I did that and it was the wrong decision.” 

Although he is well aware that he made a mistake, James also found it difficult to know exactly what kind of residence document he should have applied for.

“It was hard to get a clear answer what to apply for,” he said.I understand Brexit is new and no one really knows what to do really. But people have told me to apply for one thing, and I speak to another case worker and they say ‘nej, nej‘ apply for this instead.”

‘No one said anything’

James never realised he was staying in Sweden illegally, as he had not had any issues crossing the border or with parental leave and child benefit payments since the Brexit deadline passed.

I’ve gone over the border two or three times while I was an illegal immigrant, not knowingly, but while my permit was no longer valid, but no one said anything,” he said. “I was at the passport queue and they just checked it and said ‘varsågod’, no questions.”

In fact, the Migration Agency only realised he was living in the country illegally when James called them. 

He was advised by one member of staff at the Migration Agency to “go off the radar”, while his residence permit application was processing, he said, and was warned that he would be unable to re-enter Sweden if he did return to the UK.

“I just thought ‘if I continue to work and crash the car, what rights do I have?’.”

“All all these thoughts are going in my head like ‘what can I do?’ I need to earn money, but I shouldn’t work and I’ve got no rights and I’m still paying for insurance. Does that still apply if I have an accident, but no rights to be here?”

The Local has contacted Sweden’s Migration Agency for comment, but has not yet received a response.

May no longer qualify for citizenship

Brits staying in Sweden under EU rules prior to Brexit had to apply for post-Brexit residence permits to secure their rights to live in Sweden, even if they had already applied for citizenship.

The Migration Agency wrote the following on its website, under “Residence status for British citizens”: “If you have applied for Swedish citizenship but have not yet received a response, you need to legalise your stay in Sweden. You can do this by applying for a permit on some other basis, while waiting for a response in your citizenship case.”

It further states that: “If you have applied for residence status before December 31st, 2021, but have not yet received a response to this case, you have the right to live, work and study in Sweden until your case is concluded”.

Now, James’ confusion over the rules for post-Brexit residency could mean that his application for citizenship is denied, despite him fulfilling all the requirements when he applied.

“I can’t have citizenship without permanent residency,” he said. “So once I no longer had that, I had to put a pause on the citizenship.”

Luckily for James, his partner is Swedish, so he was able to apply for a non-EU residence permit (uppehållstillstånd) to move to Sweden and live with a Swedish citizen. 

EDITOR’S PICK:

After our interview, James found out that he had been granted a two-year temporary residence permit, meaning he will first be eligible for a permanent residence permit under the current rules in just under four years, at the earliest.

This means, if no changes to requirements for citizenship are made within the next four years, he will have been in Sweden for 15 years before he is once again eligible to apply for citizenship.

Talking to Swedish friends and family about the situation, James said that they have been “very supportive and understanding,” and have found the whole situation unbelievable, reassuring him det löser sig, ‘it will all work out’.

“I’ve been stressed, frustrated and angry and now it just feels like a joke that it’s gotten this far,” he said. “All the emotions basically.”

Lack of communication

James was also surprised at the lack of communication between different government agencies in a country with a personal number system.

He was baffled that he had to provide information on his marriage and his wage history to the Migration Agency, for example, despite other Swedish authorities already having a record of this information.

“It’s as if I’ve never been in the country,” James said.I’ve had to send all my background and give them proof that I’m married, even though we did it in Sweden, and my history of wages, even though I’ve been here for over 10 years.”

“It feels like it could have been so resolved so simply by entering in my personal number and talking to Skatteverket (the tax agency). They could have seen I’ve been here 11 years and have two children and things like that.”

‘It was hard to accept that I couldn’t go to my grandmother’s funeral’

James said that, like many of our readers waiting for work or residence permits to be approved, one of the hardest things was being unable to travel home.

“All I wanted to do was be around my family and have a cup of tea and just air it off, just talk about it, and I couldn’t do that,” he said.

His residency issue also meant he was unable to visit his grandmother, who he described as “the hub of the family” when she became sick, and couldn’t attend her funeral when she sadly passed away.

“That is what I wanted to do more than anything. And I didn’t get to see her when she was sick. And then she passed and I couldn’t go to the funeral. That was hard to accept, really.”

