For members
MOVING TO SWEDEN
READER QUESTION: How can I move to Sweden as a self-employed person?
Are you self-employed and thinking about moving to Sweden? Not sure what to do, or what rules apply to you? Here's our guide.
Published: 28 February 2023 14:23 CET
Considering moving to Sweden to work as a self-employed person? Here's what you should know. Photo: Isabell Höjman/TT
RESIDENCY PERMITS
‘A shock’: Brit finds out he’s living in Sweden illegally after nine months
After 11 years in Sweden, James, a British citizen working in the building industry, found out he no longer had residency in Sweden after calling the Migration Agency to ask about a rejected application for parental leave.
Published: 27 February 2023 11:06 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments