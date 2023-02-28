Read news from:
Recession looms as Sweden’s economy shrinks more than expected

The Swedish economy shrank more than initially estimated in the last quarter of 2022, new statistics showed on Tuesday, with a recession looking increasingly inevitable.

Published: 28 February 2023 11:01 CET
Household consumption fell in Sweden in the final quarter of last year. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish GDP fell by 0.9 percent, more than the 0.6 percent published in preliminary estimates in early February, according to national number-crunchers Statistics Sweden.

“The decline is being felt in many parts of the economy, with broad declines in business investment and household consumption,” said Jessica Engdahl, head of section at Statistics Sweden’s National Accounts Department, in a statement.

The Swedish economy grew by 2.4 percent in the full year of 2022.

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarterly declines in GDP, which Sweden has not yet had. But with experts predicting a gloomy outlook for the economy, it would be surprising if Sweden did not enter a recession at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Banking giant SEB predicts that GDP this quarter will fall 0.7 percent and that the downturn will continue in the second and third quarter.

More than 15,000 people have been warned of layoffs in February, which compares to 1,400 the same month last year. Swedish employment law means most employers have to notify employees their jobs could be at risk before they are actually let go, so not all of those people will necessarily lose their jobs.

But experts generally seem to believe that although Sweden is heading for a downturn, it will be able to climb back reasonably fast.

The Statistics Sweden data also showed that the total number of employed people increased by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter. And the overall economic trend in the rest of Europe is better than feared, which should also protect Sweden from as massive layoffs and bankruptcies as it might otherwise see.

Neighbouring Finland entered a recession in the final quarter of 2022 with a 0.6 percent GDP dip, reported the AFP news agency on Tuesday. Its economy has, like Sweden, suffered from accelerating inflation as well as the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine.

For members

ECONOMY

How much will alcohol prices go up in Sweden in March?

Despite inflation at over 10 percent in Sweden, prices of beer, wine and spirits at the country's Systembolaget alcohol monopoly are only going up an average of less than 3 percent next month. Here are the pricing details for your daily tipple.

Published: 28 February 2023 05:56 CET
How much will alcohol prices go up in Sweden in March?

The state-run chain raises its prices twice a year, in September and March, and price increases are entirely dependent entirely on suppliers’ price changes, as the monopoly itself does not seek to earn a profit, with any margins it takes spent only on running its stores and paying its staff. 

“It could be a lag effect, but the way I see it, suppliers have done everything they could to keep prices down,” Ann Carlsson Meyer, Systembolaget’s CEO, told the TT newswire. 

Dan-Magnus Svensson, founder of Brygghus 19, a microbrewery in Karlshamn, said that drinks producers like him were willing to see their margins shrink if that meant keep sales steady. 

“We don’t dare to raise them,” he said of the prices at which he sells to the monopoly. “We raised them a bit in September but not in March, we don’t dare to make any changes. We will shrink our margins instead, the alternative would have been to lose sales, which would have been worse.” 

Here are the price increases for each type of drink, not including tax:

Wine: up 2.6 percent

Spirits: up 1.7 percent

Beer: up 3.1 percent

Cider/mixed drinks: up 3.0 percent

Alcohol free: up 1.7 percent

Total: up 2.6 percent

Here are the prices increases for some of the wines of offer: 

Cuvée Sir Winston Churchill champagne: up 389 kronor to 2,299 kronor.

Tre Apor white wine box: up 16 kronor to 189 kronor

Leva Chardonnay white wine box: up 5 kronor to 219 kronor.

Rocca di Montemassi red wine box: up 25 kronor to 299 kronor

Quercia al Poggio red wine bottle: up 38 kronor to 189 kronor

Stranger Zins Zinfandel: up 8 kronor to 99 kronor 

Viña Maipo Chardonnay: up 4 kronor to 65 kronor

Timbach Riesling: up 18 kronor to 179 kronor.

Source: Vinsmart/DN

For reference, inflation stood at around 12 percent at the beginning of the year.

