Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New figures shed light on gender equality in Swedish parliament

Forty-six percent of members of parliament after Sweden’s September election are women, according to new figures from number-crunchers Statistics Sweden.

The two parties furthest to the right in the Swedish parliament – the Sweden Democrats and the Christian Democrats – have the highest proportion of men among their elected representatives: 74 percent and 68 percent, respectively.

On the other end of the political spectrum, the gender gap tilts in the other direction in the Left Party and the Green Party, whose MPs are made up of 71 percent and 67 percent women.

Swedish vocabulary: women – kvinnor

More than 20,000 warned of layoffs in early 2023

Just over 1,500 people were warned last week their jobs could be at risk, according to the latest statistics from Sweden’s Public Employment Agency. The figure stands at 15,344 over all of February, so far, which compares to 1,400 the same month last year. A total of 5,300 notices were handed out in January.

But this doesn’t mean that more than 20,000 people have been or will be let go this year.

According to Swedish employment law, most employers must warn employees they could face layoffs before they are actually let go. After that there’s often a period of negotiations, among others with trade unions, and the final figure is usually lower.

It’s called a varsel, so you will see headlines that read for example Över 1 500 varslades förra veckan, which means that 1,500 such layoff warnings were given last week.

Swedish vocabulary: an employee – en anställd

Swedish food prices rise almost 20 percent in one year

Food prices in Sweden on average rose almost 20 percent between January 2022 and January 2023, according to Statistics Sweden’s inflation figures, reported by the TT news agency.

In Norway food prices only rose 12 percent and in Finland and Denmark around 15 percent, and the average for the Eurozone was 14 percent. The weak Swedish krona and relatively little competition in the country’s consumers goods industry are the main factors behind Sweden’s higher price increases, according to several experts.

Swedish vocabulary: consumer goods industry – dagligvaruhandel

Record-breaking wolf killed in Sweden

A wolf that weighed 57.5 kilos and had the largest chest girth ever measured in Sweden was killed at Åre a few weeks ago, reports local newspaper Östersunds-Posten. Authorities shot the wolf from a helicopter after it killed reindeer in the area.

It is also the heaviest wolf shot in Sweden in 46 years. Half a kilo of reindeer was found in its stomach during the autopsy.

Swedish vocabulary: autopsy – obduktion

How much will alcohol prices go up in Sweden in March?

Despite inflation at over 10 percent in Sweden, prices of beer, wine and spirits at the country’s Systembolaget alcohol monopoly are only going up an average of less than 3 percent next month.

The state-run chain raises its prices twice a year, in September and March, and price increases are entirely dependent entirely on suppliers’ price changes, as the chain itself does not seek to earn a profit, with any margins it takes spent only on running its stores and paying its staff.

Here’s The Local’s list of the pricing details that are about to change.

Swedish vocabulary: alcohol – alkohol