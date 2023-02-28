For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
How gender equal is Sweden's parliament, more than 20,000 warned of layoffs in 2023, food (and alcohol) prices go up up up, and a record-breaking wolf was just killed in Sweden. Here's the latest news.
Published: 28 February 2023 06:40 CET
The Swedish parliament. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Why horse manure will heat an iconic Gothenburg arena, a new political poll has bad news for one party leader, and the season a lot of people have been dreading is here. This is Sweden's latest news.
Published: 27 February 2023 06:36 CET
