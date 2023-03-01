For members
TAXES
KEY DATES: The deadlines you need to know for Swedish tax season
It's time to start thinking about your Swedish tax returns. When and how you file your taxes impacts when you get any rebate, so here are a few key deadlines to keep in mind.
Published: 1 March 2023 14:21 CET
If you miss Sweden's first tax deadline, you may not get your rebate until summer. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
MOVING TO SWEDEN
READER QUESTION: How can I move to Sweden as a self-employed person?
Are you self-employed and thinking about moving to Sweden? Not sure what to do, or what rules apply to you? Here's our guide.
Published: 28 February 2023 14:23 CET
