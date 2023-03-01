Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden rolls out new Covid vaccine recommendations, pays out energy cash subsidy and thousands of people sign a petition against a controversial court verdict. Here's the latest news.

Published: 1 March 2023 07:14 CET
There are new Covid vaccine recommendations in Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

New Covid vaccine recommendations in Sweden

New recommendations about who should get the Covid vaccine come into effect in Sweden today and are currently set to apply until at least February 29th next year.

They state that healthy people aged 18-49 are no longer officially recommended to get three doses of the Covid vaccine, although they still have the option to get vaccinated.

People aged 50-79, as well as younger people in a risk group, are recommended to get a booster dose ahead of the autumn and winter season (regardless of how many times they’ve been vaccinated before), and people older than 80 should get two booster doses during the period of March 1st 2023 and February 29th 2024.

Swedish vocabulary: a booster dose – en påfyllnadsdos

Energy cash boost for home owners in Sweden

More than 98 percent of electricity customers should have received their energy subsidy to their bank account by Tuesday next week, according to the Social Insurance Agency.

Home owners were supposed to register their bank account with Swedbank to get the energy subsidy by the end of February. If you didn’t, but have previously given your banking details to the Social Insurance Agency, the money will be sent to that account.

That leaves around 84,000 people, who will instead receive a redeemable voucher.

Here’s how the energy subsidy works for, for example, people without a personal Swedish identity number or people who own a home in Sweden but live abroad.

Swedish vocabulary: a voucher – en utbetalningsavi

Thousands of people sign protest against snippa verdict

More than 90,000 people have signed a petition after a Swedish appeals court cleared a man of raping a 10-year-old girl.

The girl had told the police that the man had put his finger in her snippa – a children’s word for the female genitalia. The judges believed the girl’s story, but they were unsure of the specific meaning of the word snippa.

Criminologist Nina Rung has now launched a petition to demand that people working for the justice system – such as police staff, prosecutors and court judges – are given mandatory education about sexual crimes against children. The petition also wants the government to investigate whether special courts for children should be introduced.

Swedish vocabulary: appeals court – hovrätt

The Local’s readers share their best Northern Lights snaps

The Northern Lights have been out in full force this week and The Local’s readers sent us their pictures of the dazzling phenomenon, from Kiruna in the north to Kullaberg in the south. Check out their best Northern Lights pictures here.

Northern Lights are a natural phenomenon and are caused when solar winds clash with the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a green-tinged appearance in the sky. They typically appear in the colder months of the year, when the nights are dark.

They are common in northern Sweden but very rare in southern Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: Northern Lights – norrsken

Recession looms as Sweden’s economy shrinks more than expected

The Swedish economy shrank more than initially estimated in the last quarter of 2022, new statistics show, with a recession looking increasingly inevitable.

Swedish GDP fell by 0.9 percent, more than the 0.6 percent published in preliminary estimates in early February, according to national number-crunchers Statistics Sweden.

“The decline is being felt in many parts of the economy, with broad declines in business investment and household consumption,” said Jessica Engdahl, head of section at Statistics Sweden’s National Accounts Department, in a statement.

The Swedish economy grew by 2.4 percent in the full year of 2022.

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarterly declines in GDP, which Sweden has not yet had. But with experts predicting a gloomy outlook for the economy, it would be surprising if Sweden did not enter a recession at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Read The Local’s full article here.

Swedish vocabulary: inevitable – oundviklig

What changes in Sweden in March?

It’s March 1st and that means it’s time for The Local’s monthly roundup of things that are changing in Sweden. This month, we know among other things that alcohol is set to get more expensive and tax declaration season gets under way.

Here’s the full roundup, in case you missed it.

Swedish vocabulary: things that change – saker som förändras

