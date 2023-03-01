For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Sweden rolls out new Covid vaccine recommendations, pays out energy cash subsidy and thousands of people sign a petition against a controversial court verdict. Here's the latest news.
Published: 1 March 2023 07:14 CET
There are new Covid vaccine recommendations in Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
How gender equal is Sweden's parliament, more than 20,000 warned of layoffs in 2023, food (and alcohol) prices go up up up, and a record-breaking wolf was just killed in Sweden. Here's the latest news.
Published: 28 February 2023 06:40 CET
