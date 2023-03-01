For members
DISCRIMINATION
What a new report tells us about far-right extremism in Sweden
Sweden's 'racial ideology' movement carried out more activities last year than in 2021, and viewed the Sweden Democrats as a party representing its interests to a greater degree, according to a new report from the Expo Foundation.
Published: 1 March 2023 13:24 CET
Members of the extreme-right Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) at a demonstration on May 1st, 2022. Photo: Mikael Fritzon/TT
DISCRIMINATION
The conversations with Swedes about race that broke my brain
Since arriving in what she thought was liberal Sweden, Shandana Mufti has been surprised to find conversations she has had with Swedes about race often reveal a surprising ignorance.
Published: 23 December 2022 16:46 CET
