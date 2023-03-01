Read news from:
What a new report tells us about far-right extremism in Sweden

Sweden's 'racial ideology' movement carried out more activities last year than in 2021, and viewed the Sweden Democrats as a party representing its interests to a greater degree, according to a new report from the Expo Foundation.

Published: 1 March 2023 13:24 CET
Members of the extreme-right Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) at a demonstration on May 1st, 2022. Photo: Mikael Fritzon/TT

Increase in activities between 2021 and 2022

Last year, racial ideology groups in Sweden carried out 1,791 activities, compared to 1,487 the year before. Expo believes this increase is due to right-wing extreme groups carrying out campaigns in multiple parts of the country in the run-up to the September 2022 election.

“This means new challenges for authorities and municipalities which work to prevent violent extremism,” said Jonathan Leman, researcher at the Expo Foundation and one of the writers behind the report.

This is the first time the number of activities carried out by these groups has risen year-on-year since 2018, which was also an election year. Last year, activities were at their lowest since 2011.

The figure for 2022, although still an increase on 2021, remains lower than the figures for each year between 2012 and 2020.

The graph below, from Expo’s report, shows the number of activities carried out by groups within the racial ideology movement between 2008 and 2022.

 

These activities include the following: 

  • Activities to prepare for fighting, such as organised forms of physical or fight training under the premise that it is necessary to use violence as part of the political fight
  • Manifestations, demonstrations and marches
  • Indoctrination, which it describes as lectures, study circles, viewings of propaganda films and similar, aimed at influencing the ideology of those attending
  • Social activities aimed at building or strengthening the extreme-right community
  • Spreading of propaganda, such as organised meetings to spread posters, stickers or similar in public areas
  • Concerts with racial ideology themes and content
  • Occasions where groups following racial ideology are active in church politics or municipal politics

A full list of all activities, as well as the group they were carried out by and the area of the country they were carried out in, is available in the report’s appendix.

Positive relationship with the Sweden Democrats

Although election attempts by the racial ideology movement to win seats in the 2022 election failed, the movement responded positively to the election result, regarding the Sweden Democrats’ positive election result as a “step in the right direction”, the report states.

The parties on the extreme right blame this on difficulties convincing Sweden Democrat voters to vote “for a more radical alternative” in what seemed to be a very close election, as well as extreme-right voters voting tactically for the Sweden Democrats to ensure a change of power occurred.

However, the report states, “the door to the Sweden Democrats is ajar” for the extreme-right parties, who, it claims, see the Sweden Democrats’ election success as “a move forward for the entire racial ideology movement”.

The report also outlines a number of ways in which the Sweden Democrats have reportedly opened the door to members of the extreme-right movement, as well as an increase in “extreme-right rhetoric from [Sweden Democrat] party leadership” with a tweet shared by high-up Sweden Democrat party members Richard Jomshof and Björn Söder of “a racist cartoon of Islam as a trojan horse” in April 2022 as one example.

Morgan Finnsiö, also a researcher at Expo, who co-authored the report, warns that there could be an increase in political violence from individuals in the extreme right movement if they are disappointed by the Sweden Democrats.

“Last year, we were brutally reminded of political violence motivated by extreme-right views, not least through the murder of Ing-Marie Wieselgren during Almedalen Week in Visby, where the perpetrator was clearly influenced by the ideas of the extreme-right movement,” he said.

“If the racial ideology movement experiences disappointment over the fact that the Sweden Democrats’ influence [on the government] has not led to great enough changes, there could be a risk that certain individuals in the movement will want to resort to political violence.”

Future of the racial ideology movement

The report also makes a prognosis of how the racial ideology movement is expected to develop throughout 2023. It expects that the number of activities carried out by the movement will drop, but warns that this does not necessarily mean that the movement will become less influential. 

It predicts that the spreading of pro-Russian disinformation by the extreme-right and groups spreading conspiracy theories will continue throughout 2023, and that the extreme right will try to influence the Sweden Democrats.

At the same time, it predicts that media linked to the the racial ideology movement will claim that the Sweden Democrats are being undermined by the “deep state”, which it describes as “a conspiracy theory that Swedish civil service is has been infiltrated by political opponents which will do everything to sabotage things for the Sweden Democrats”.

Finally, it predicts that transphobia will be “one of the extreme right’s themes” in 2023.

Difficulties attracting young people to traditional groups

The report states that the movement is finding it difficult to recruit young people to traditional membership and activist groups, with the extreme right trying to “ride the wave” of “misogynist, hypercapitalist influencers” such as Andrew Tate who offer self-help to young boys and men and try to influence them with their views.

This is not proving successful for the extreme right, the report states, writing that these groups have found it difficult to “attract the new generation of anti-feminist boys and men”.

It warns that extreme-right fighting clubs like Gym XIV in Värmland offer these individuals a “more convenient way to participate in the racial ideology community”.

It also warns that activists from groups peddling conspiracy theories, including some individuals who have previously been active in the now-disbanded Frihetsrörelsen anti-vaccine group, share conspiracy theories on social media under the guise of alternative health or self-help, often aimed towards young people.

It adds that the transnational community of the extreme right and the racial ideology movement also offers young people the opportunity to pick and choose between different ideas and individual issues, as well as working digitally. This requires less loyalty and engagement than with traditional groups, which, the report states, the young generation appears not to find as appealing.

The conversations with Swedes about race that broke my brain

Since arriving in what she thought was liberal Sweden, Shandana Mufti has been surprised to find conversations she has had with Swedes about race often reveal a surprising ignorance.

Published: 23 December 2022 16:46 CET
Sweden is strange.

On the one hand, it has been a fairly easy country to move to, especially for higher education. It took in thousands of Syrian refugees during the height of the refugee crisis – several times more than fellow Scandinavian countries Norway and Denmark. (Of course, Sweden’s immigration policies are expected to change significantly under the new government.)

But on the other hand, conversations in Sweden about race – race as an undeniable reality that shapes peoples’ experiences in a fairly homogenous society – are at worst unbelievably ignorant.

Take, for example, a slave auction held by Hallands Nation, a student society, at Lund University in 2011. Three people in black face, ropes tied around their necks, were led into a party by a white “slave trader”. Over the course of the evening’s event, the “slaves” were auctioned off. 

READ ALSO: 

I learned about this slave auction at an exhibition about hate crimes at Malmö Museer, which I attended as part of my coursework for a class on Media and Diversity at Lund University. As I was staring aghast at a board about this slave auction, which took place a mere decade ago, a classmate nudged me. He gestured toward a police officer’s cap in a glass case. This cap was positioned not far from portraits of men and women who had been victims of hate crimes, based on their racial, religious, or gender identities. In this exhibition, organised in partnership with the police, the police positioned themselves as victims of hate crimes as well. 

I completed my undergraduate studies as an international student in the United States, which perhaps means I’m more attuned to the horrors of chattel slavery than the average Swede. But this slave auction happened in 2011, at a point in the internet era when it would have been easy enough to Google “slave auction good idea?”

This museum trip came on the heels of my first brush with discourse on race in Sweden. Picture this: my first date since moving to Sweden a month earlier, with a Swedish guy who seemed nice enough, and who was aware that I am not a blonde-haired, blue-eyed Swede. We met for fika at a cosy café in Lund. After the usual hellos and how-are-yous, he pulled out the topic that had clearly been on his mind for a while: “When is it okay for non-black people to say the n-word?” He would hate this article for the way I’ve written out the n-word here, because he insisted that it’s important it be spelled out in full, so he can know whether the author’s intent was for it to end in -er or -ah. Why? I’m not sure, his explanation went over my head.

He argued passionately for the rights of the elderly to use the n-word, including in reference to their caretakers. What about the rights of those caretakers to a safe, non-hostile workplace? Again, his explanation for why racist slurs uttered by old people should never be corrected went over my head – something about them being old and set in their ways, and their racism being essentially harmless.

He laughed at Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, and argued that black Americans should just arm themselves if they don’t feel safe in their streets. Then he moved on from contemporary events and to historical ones. While born and raised in Sweden, he has one Belgian parent. And so, this guy cracked jokes about King Leopold “mowing his lawn” as he enacted the unimaginable atrocities that resulted in millions of deaths in the Congo when it was a Belgian colony. I could not get away from this date fast enough.

Anyway, I didn’t get any better at filtering out people after this experience. Another guy I went out with several times let his nationalism fly on our last date, when he told me confidently, “Sweden is the best country in the world.” This was the theme of a two-hour lecture he delivered as I sipped my beer and tried to think of the best way to end the ordeal. Don’t get me wrong – I do love living in Sweden. But the best country in the world theme grew old fast. He explained that although Sweden’s zero tolerance drug policy is not a successful model, Sweden is still trying – which makes it the best country in the world. He told me that although the Systembolaget system is irritating and inconvenient, it shows how Sweden tried to curb rampant alcoholism – which makes it the best country in the world. Fair enough.

And then it got really interesting, when he decided to argue that Swedish racism is real – but that because it is subtle, it is also the best racism in the world. This is the moment that my brain truly broke, because how do you argue with that?

It’s not all bad though. As I mentioned earlier, I did my bachelors in the United States, where the topic of Palestine and Israel is an extremely fraught one, including on university campuses. I plan to write my master’s thesis on a topic that incorporates the subject of Palestine’s occupation, something that I would never have dreamed of broaching if I were still in the United States. And so, in many ways, while conversations around race and identity seem to be lagging decades behind in Sweden, in others, I am surprised by the opportunities to explore topics that are taboo elsewhere.

That said, come on. Racism, no matter how “subtle,” is never benign.

Last month, David Crouch wrote for The Local about the failures of Sweden’s race-blind approach to collecting data about its population. Under a system of race blindness, racism as a form of systemic and structural oppression can never be dismantled because it is never acknowledged. And consequently, you, too, might find yourself at a party that turns into a slave auction.

I hope you won’t.   

