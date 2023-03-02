BREAKING: Girl stabbed in central Gothenburg

Police were called to the scene at Brunnsparken in the western Swedish city shortly after 12.30pm, reports local newspaper Göteborgs-Posten.
The girl, who was reportedly bleeding from her stomach, was taken to hospital by ambulance. At 2pm her condition was described as “serious but stable”.
Her age was not immediately known, but she was described by police as “a young girl” and witnesses described her as around ten.
A man in his mid-30s was seized by police immediately after the incident. There were no other suspects.
Details were scarce early on Thursday afternoon, but police had cordoned off the site and were questioning witnesses.
A woman who was with the girl at the time was also injured, but police said her injuries were not serious.
Police said there were no apparent connections between the girl and the man, who was not previously known to police.
This article will be updated when more information is available.
