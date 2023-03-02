For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Foreign drivers could get simpler way to swap their licence for a Swedish one, the Sweden Democrats want to fire care home staff who don't speak Swedish, wind power reached a new milestone and should parliament ban Tiktok? Here's the latest news.
Published: 2 March 2023 07:03 CET
The EU wants to make it easier for some foreigners to swap their driving licence for a Swedish one. Photo: Erik Simander/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Sweden rolls out new Covid vaccine recommendations, pays out energy cash subsidy and thousands of people sign a petition against a controversial court verdict. Here's the latest news.
Published: 1 March 2023 07:14 CET
