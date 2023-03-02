Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden Democrats: ‘Learn Swedish or lose your job’

The far-right Sweden Democrats want staff working in the elderly care sector to be dismissed if they don’t speak Swedish, although they should get a year to learn Swedish during non-work hours and if they can pass a test after that they may keep their job.

That’s what they’re going to put to the government when it meets the three coalition parties to discuss an inquiry that will look into language requirements for care home staff, a Sweden Democrat spokesperson told Swedish news agency TT.

The parties will need to agree on the details, so any final proposal as a result of the inquiry will not necessarily go as far as retroactively applying a language requirement.

Swedish vocabulary: a language requirement – ett språkkrav

Should Tiktok be banned in the Swedish parliament?

The Centre Party wants the Swedish parliament to forbid members of parliament and other parliamentary staff to use Chinese-owned app Tiktok, at least on their work devices, following criticism that the app may collect sensitive data from users.

The government offices in November urged its staff to delete the app. The EU parliament, the US, Denmark and Canada have all also introduced restrictions.

Swedish vocabulary: sensitive data – känslig data

New milestone for Swedish wind power

Twenty-seven percent of Sweden’s total electricity production in the month of February was made up of wind power-produced electricity, according to tech site Ny Teknik. That’s the first time wind power is on par with nuclear power in a single month.

It’s worth noting that the Ringhals 4 nuclear reactor has been out of operation since August last year, and Forsmark 2 operated at reduced effect on the night of February 18th. But wind power production has increased seven percent in the past year.

Hydro power represented 40 percent of Sweden’s electricity production in February.

Swedish vocabulary: wind power – vindkraft

Foreign drivers could get simpler way to exchange licence under EU proposal

The EU Commission has presented proposals for new EU driving licence rules which could make it easier for people from non-EU countries to swap their licences.

One of the changes included in the proposal would allow drivers from non-EU countries with road safety standards considered “comparable” to the EU to more easily exchange their existing licence for an EU one.

Under existing rules across the EU, holders of driving licences issued in non-EU countries often need to re-take driving tests to be granted an EU driving licence after moving to the EU.

Swedish vocabulary: a driving licence – ett körkort