Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BUSINESS

Ericsson to pay $200m fine for breaching US deal over Iraq graft

Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has said it will pay a $207 million fine for breaching a deal with US authorities by not disclosing an investigation relating to suspected bribes to the Islamic State group in Iraq.

Published: 3 March 2023 14:34 CET
Ericsson to pay $200m fine for breaching US deal over Iraq graft
Ericsson's HQ in Kista. Photo: Lars Schröder/TT

Swedish prosecutors have also opened an inquiry into the alleged IS payments, a case that has forced the company to vow an overhaul of its compliance oversight after the claims emerged last year.

US prosecutors had already imposed $1 billion in penalties in 2019 to close corruption cases in Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait, after Ericsson agreed to a so-called deferred prosecution agreement (DPA).

But last year, an investigation coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed that an internal inquiry at Ericsson had also found suspected payments to IS jihadists in Iraq between 2011 and 2019 — a period covered by US prosecution deal.

In a statement late Thursday, Ericsson said it had entered “a guilty plea regarding previously deferred charges relating to conduct prior to 2017,” for not disclosing its inquiry to the US authorities.

“The entry of the plea agreement will bring the 2019 DPA to an end,” it said.

The company had warned of the likely fine in January, setting aside 2.3 billion kronor ($220 million) in its fourth-quarter accounts to cover the cost.

Ericsson noted Thursday that since its deal with the US Department of Justice (DOJ), prosecutors had “not alleged or charged” the company with any new criminal conduct, saying the new fine related only to a failure to disclose documents to the DOJ in a timely manner.

‘Broken promises’

“This resolution is a stark reminder of the historical misconduct that led to the DPA,” Ericsson’s chief executive Börje Ekholm said in the statement. “We have learned from that and we are on an important journey to transform our culture.”

In a separate statement, the DOJ said Ericsson had “breached the DPA by violating the agreement’s cooperation and disclosure provisions.”

“Ericsson repeatedly failed to fully cooperate and failed to disclose evidence and allegations of misconduct in breach of the agreement,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr, was quoted as saying. “As a result of these broken promises, Ericsson must plead guilty to two criminal offences and pay an additional fine.”

The resolution of the issue was nonetheless received positively by investors, with Ericsson shares rising more than 3 percent in early trading on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The telecom giant, which is locked in a battle with Finland’s Nokia and China’s Huawei to supply 5G network equipment, had already posted a 17 percent drop in net profit to 19.1 billion kronor ($1.8 billion) for 2022.

The disappointing earnings came as operators slow spending on rolling out the latest 5G networks due to the global economic slowdown and rising inflation.

Ericsson, which had a total of 105,000 employees at the end of 2022, also announced last week that it would slash 8,500 jobs worldwide as part of a cost-cutting programme.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SAS

‘Weak numbers’: Scandinavian airline SAS files loss in latest result 

Economic headwinds are continuing for Scandinavian airline SAS, which has posted a loss of 2.7 billion Swedish kronor for the first quarter of this year.

Published: 24 February 2023 11:51 CET
‘Weak numbers’: Scandinavian airline SAS files loss in latest result 

Scandinavian airline SAS has posted a loss of 2.7 billion Swedish kronor (1.8 billion Danish kroner) for the last three months ending in January.

The loss is around 300 million kronor more than the one registered in the same period last year, Danish news wire Ritzau reports.

The result covers the period from November to January.

Although revenue increased by 2.3 billion kronor compared with 12 months earlier, profit did not keep pace due to higher costs.

SAS has been in a restructuring process since summer 2022 as part of its SAS Forward plan, and has applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

CEO Anko van der Werff cited an increase in passenger numbers by 48 percent compared to last year as a positive element of the result.

“We are happy that so many passengers are returning to SAS,” he said in the statement.

Around 4.5 million passengers flew with SAS in the last quarter. A year prior, travel was still largely restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But SAS’ failure to raise its profit amid the increase in passengers is disappointing for the airline according to stock market analyst Jacob Pedersen of Sydbank.

“You would think that SAS would earn more money when their passenger numbers go up by almost 50 percent but they didn’t,” Pedersen told Danish news wire Ritzau.

“In that sense these are really weak numbers,” he said.

But the company is showing self-confidence by raising its economic forecast for this year, he also said.

“Especially when you consider that there’s an outlook for in recession in Europe later this year,” he said.

“Things don’t usually go well for airlines during periods of recession,” he said.

SAS expects its revenues next year to approach the level seen prior to the pandemic.

In 2025 the company expects to earn “more than 49 billion Swedish kronor” according to its latest financial report. That is an adjustment upwards from previous expectations.

SHOW COMMENTS