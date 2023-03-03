For members
IMMIGRATION
New research finds migrants in Sweden feel ‘profound sense of loneliness’
Many immigrants coming to Sweden struggle to make meaningful social ties, a new study from Malmö University has found, with interviews and focus groups "painting a grim picture" of their experiences.
Published: 3 March 2023 12:33 CET
Many foreigners living in Sweden end up feeling isolated. Photo: Isabell Höjman/TT
DISCRIMINATION
What a new report tells us about far-right extremism in Sweden
Sweden's 'racial ideology' movement carried out more activities last year than in 2021, and viewed the Sweden Democrats as a party representing its interests to a greater degree, according to a new report from the Expo Foundation.
Published: 1 March 2023 13:24 CET
