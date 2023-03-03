Read news from:
New research finds migrants in Sweden feel ‘profound sense of loneliness’

Many immigrants coming to Sweden struggle to make meaningful social ties, a new study from Malmö University has found, with interviews and focus groups "painting a grim picture" of their experiences.

Published: 3 March 2023 12:33 CET
Many foreigners living in Sweden end up feeling isolated. Photo: Isabell Höjman/TT

“What is striking is the strong sense of isolation that many people feel,” researcher Måns Lundstedt, who wrote the report, said in a press release. “That is where Sweden seems to stand out compared to many other countries.”

In the report, Lundstedt identified three arenas as situations where migrants are able to create and maintain meaningful social ties: school, civil society associations and the workplace. He discovered that these ties often link to positive integration experiences and provide opportunities for migrants to improve their language skills, gain a network for further employment and feel a sense of belonging.

However, it can be difficult for migrants who aren’t able to create these social ties, for example the unemployed, adults, and those without the time or ability to become active in civil society due to family commitments or trauma, for example.

“It is very unusual for friends and acquaintances to be made, for example, on the bus. It is not primarily racism, but rather indifference they say they encountered when they came to Sweden,” Lundstedt said.

“Informal and spontaneous interactions were hardly ever mentioned as a means to create social ties,” the report reads. “In the interviews, migrants’ failed attempts to strike up conversations with their neighbours were used to illustrate long-term residents’ indifference and lack of commitment to creating social relations.”

“Particularly among those that had failed to find proper employment or meaningful civil society engagements, many migrants expressed a profound sense of loneliness, failing to create and sustain relations with their neighbours, classmates, and colleagues.”

‘Very grim picture’

Lundstedt said that, despite some success stories in the interviews, it is overall a “very grim picture that is painted.”

“A feeling of great loneliness is experienced, and it is difficult to enter society. They have the worst jobs or rely on benefits. That, together with a lack of social contacts, contributes to social marginalisation and deteriorating mental health,” he added.

Those who are able to create these meaningful social ties also experienced barriers, such as solitary work, time-limited contracts or even de facto segregation.

“Integration in school mostly applies to migrants who came to Sweden at a young age; those who arrived as teenagers state that they are met with the same indifference as in the surrounding society, and few manage to make friends among the native-born youth,” the report states.

Joining an association does not guarantee long-term contacts either, as it requires time, commitment, and shared interests from both parts.

Indifference ‘protects’ migrants

Many of those interviewed for the report felt however that the indifference from Swedes “protects” them from more direct racism or hostility.

“The best thing about Sweden is that even though you hate us, you don’t say anything. You just go on your way,” said one respondent, who fled Syria in 2015.

This indifference from native Swedes meant that many of the participants rarely encountered direct racism, the report states.

“Even in locations with a large presence of neo-Nazi activists, the odd encounters with direct racism primarily involved individual strangers (screaming abuse, spitting at them) or individual co-workers and classmates, rather than collective anti-migrant mobilisation.”

It also adds that, with some exceptions, those who had experienced direct hostilities felt in general that they had received support from their workplace, school, or others in their surroundings.

‘Inherent racism in Swedish migration and integration policy’

Many of those interviewed for the report also felt that the difference in how Sweden welcomed Ukrainian refugees in 2022 compared to previous waves of Muslim, middle-eastern or non-white refugees showed an “inherent racism” in Swedish migration and integration policy.

“While most believed that the Swedish government’s response to the Ukrainian refugees was just, and while many had participated actively in receiving and supporting this group, the stark difference in public discourse and in government practices served to underline what they perceived to be an inherent racism in Swedish migration and integration policy,” the report states.

“As such, the difference between the ways that Sweden received Ukrainians, and the way that Sweden had previously received other migrant groups, fractured the participants’ perceptions of, and trust in, the Swedish authorities and in Swedish society as a whole.”

Larger EU project

In the report, which was part of a larger EU project on integration following the refugee crisis in 2015, Lundstedt conducted focus groups and interviews with migrants in Sweden between April and August 2022 to investigate the social aspect of moving here.

The aim of the EU project, titled Whole-Comm, is to find proposals for solutions that involve the whole community in the integration process through analysing how small and medium-sized communities in Sweden met the challenges that arose in the wake of increased immigration across Europe.

These solutions could potentially be used in different countries.

The full report is available here.

For members

DISCRIMINATION

What a new report tells us about far-right extremism in Sweden

Sweden's 'racial ideology' movement carried out more activities last year than in 2021, and viewed the Sweden Democrats as a party representing its interests to a greater degree, according to a new report from the Expo Foundation.

Published: 1 March 2023 13:24 CET
What a new report tells us about far-right extremism in Sweden

Increase in activities between 2021 and 2022

Last year, racial ideology groups in Sweden carried out 1,791 activities, compared to 1,487 the year before. Expo believes this increase is due to right-wing extreme groups carrying out campaigns in multiple parts of the country in the run-up to the September 2022 election.

“This means new challenges for authorities and municipalities which work to prevent violent extremism,” said Jonathan Leman, researcher at the Expo Foundation and one of the writers behind the report.

This is the first time the number of activities carried out by these groups has risen year-on-year since 2018, which was also an election year. Last year, activities were at their lowest since 2011.

The figure for 2022, although still an increase on 2021, remains lower than the figures for each year between 2012 and 2020.

The graph below, from Expo’s report, shows the number of activities carried out by groups within the racial ideology movement between 2008 and 2022.

 

These activities include the following: 

  • Activities to prepare for fighting, such as organised forms of physical or fight training under the premise that it is necessary to use violence as part of the political fight
  • Manifestations, demonstrations and marches
  • Indoctrination, which it describes as lectures, study circles, viewings of propaganda films and similar, aimed at influencing the ideology of those attending
  • Social activities aimed at building or strengthening the extreme-right community
  • Spreading of propaganda, such as organised meetings to spread posters, stickers or similar in public areas
  • Concerts with racial ideology themes and content
  • Occasions where groups following racial ideology are active in church politics or municipal politics

A full list of all activities, as well as the group they were carried out by and the area of the country they were carried out in, is available in the report’s appendix.

Positive relationship with the Sweden Democrats

Although election attempts by the racial ideology movement to win seats in the 2022 election failed, the movement responded positively to the election result, regarding the Sweden Democrats’ positive election result as a “step in the right direction”, the report states.

The parties on the extreme right blame this on difficulties convincing Sweden Democrat voters to vote “for a more radical alternative” in what seemed to be a very close election, as well as extreme-right voters voting tactically for the Sweden Democrats to ensure a change of power occurred.

However, the report states, “the door to the Sweden Democrats is ajar” for the extreme-right parties, who, it claims, see the Sweden Democrats’ election success as “a move forward for the entire racial ideology movement”.

The report also outlines a number of ways in which the Sweden Democrats have reportedly opened the door to members of the extreme-right movement, as well as an increase in “extreme-right rhetoric from [Sweden Democrat] party leadership” with a tweet shared by high-up Sweden Democrat party members Richard Jomshof and Björn Söder of “a racist cartoon of Islam as a trojan horse” in April 2022 as one example.

Morgan Finnsiö, also a researcher at Expo, who co-authored the report, warns that there could be an increase in political violence from individuals in the extreme right movement if they are disappointed by the Sweden Democrats.

“Last year, we were brutally reminded of political violence motivated by extreme-right views, not least through the murder of Ing-Marie Wieselgren during Almedalen Week in Visby, where the perpetrator was clearly influenced by the ideas of the extreme-right movement,” he said.

“If the racial ideology movement experiences disappointment over the fact that the Sweden Democrats’ influence [on the government] has not led to great enough changes, there could be a risk that certain individuals in the movement will want to resort to political violence.”

Future of the racial ideology movement

The report also makes a prognosis of how the racial ideology movement is expected to develop throughout 2023. It expects that the number of activities carried out by the movement will drop, but warns that this does not necessarily mean that the movement will become less influential. 

It predicts that the spreading of pro-Russian disinformation by the extreme-right and groups spreading conspiracy theories will continue throughout 2023, and that the extreme right will try to influence the Sweden Democrats.

At the same time, it predicts that media linked to the the racial ideology movement will claim that the Sweden Democrats are being undermined by the “deep state”, which it describes as “a conspiracy theory that Swedish civil service is has been infiltrated by political opponents which will do everything to sabotage things for the Sweden Democrats”.

Finally, it predicts that transphobia will be “one of the extreme right’s themes” in 2023.

Difficulties attracting young people to traditional groups

The report states that the movement is finding it difficult to recruit young people to traditional membership and activist groups, with the extreme right trying to “ride the wave” of “misogynist, hypercapitalist influencers” such as Andrew Tate who offer self-help to young boys and men and try to influence them with their views.

This is not proving successful for the extreme right, the report states, writing that these groups have found it difficult to “attract the new generation of anti-feminist boys and men”.

It warns that extreme-right fighting clubs like Gym XIV in Värmland offer these individuals a “more convenient way to participate in the racial ideology community”.

It also warns that activists from groups peddling conspiracy theories, including some individuals who have previously been active in the now-disbanded Frihetsrörelsen anti-vaccine group, share conspiracy theories on social media under the guise of alternative health or self-help, often aimed towards young people.

It adds that the transnational community of the extreme right and the racial ideology movement also offers young people the opportunity to pick and choose between different ideas and individual issues, as well as working digitally. This requires less loyalty and engagement than with traditional groups, which, the report states, the young generation appears not to find as appealing.

