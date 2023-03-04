LISTEN: How important is it to learn Swedish?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard Orange, Emma Löfgren and James Savage.
This week we have a brief chat about the Northern Lights, which were visible all over Sweden last weekend.
We then talk about Turkey resuming Nato talks with Sweden and whether Hungary might put a spanner in the works.
- Finland to join Nato without Sweden if Turkey gives go ahead
- Hungary’s president Orbán says MPs ‘unenthusiastic’ about Sweden Nato bid
We discuss the fallout from the tragic story of the Stockholm chief of police, who was found dead in his home last week.
We look into why Sweden is still importing gas from Russia more than a year after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In the latest of our series of interviews with ambassadors, we get the lowdown on Australian-Swedish relations from Australia’s Ambassador Bernard Philip.
Etiquette expert Sofia Larsson explains how she answers readers who complain that there’s too much English spoken in Sweden, and our panelists discuss how important they think it is to learn Swedish.
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
