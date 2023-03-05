Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ESSENTIAL SWEDEN

Newspapers and healthcare queues: Essential articles for life in Sweden

From the ins and outs of income tax and what to do if you're stuck in the healthcare queue to how Swedish newspapers work, here are six must-reads from The Local about life in Sweden.

Published: 5 March 2023 08:11 CET
Newspapers and healthcare queues: Essential articles for life in Sweden
What's the difference between a morgontidning and a kvällstidning? Photo: Helena Landstedt/TT

Having trouble understanding Sweden and Swedes? These unwritten rules – some of which are more important than those on paper – may help.

Tax season is coming up, and you may find yourself paying a much higher or lower rate than other people you know working in Sweden. Here’s why.

A digital mailbox is a way to receive important information from the Swedish public sector, as well as from private businesses. How can you get one, and how does it work?

Are you self-employed and thinking about moving to Sweden? Not sure what to do, or what rules apply to you? Here’s our guide.

Sweden theoretically has a “healthcare guarantee” limiting your wait to see a GP to three days, and to see a consultant to three months. The reality is somewhat different. Here’s what you can do if you face a long wait.

Finally, you may be wondering what a Swedish morgontidning is, whether it’s worth subscribing to a local newspaper, or whether Swedish newspapers are political. Here’s a run-through of the different types of newspaper in Sweden.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ESSENTIAL SWEDEN

Sámi words and red cottages: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Sámi words, bad jokes about Swedish things, where Sweden's immigrants are from, why red stugor are red, bomb shelters and studying for free... here are six essential articles for life in Sweden.

Published: 26 February 2023 08:48 CET
Sámi words and red cottages: Essential articles for life in Sweden

There are about ten Sámi languages alive today, spoken across the northern parts of Scandinavia and eastern Russia. But they are among the many Indigenous languages around the world that are at risk of disappearing. Here are ten Sámi words you might not have heard before:

Artificial Intelligence programmes such as ChatGPT have made headlines worldwide for writing scarily accurate essays, poems, and even newspaper articles. Last month, we decided to ask ChatGPT to tell us some jokes about Swedish things, and here’s what happened.

More than 100,000 people became Swedish residents in 2022. Here’s an article running through where they all came from.

Have you ever wondered why Sweden has so many red wooden stugor or cottages in the countryside? Find out why they’re that colour in this article.

Obviously, we hope you never need this information, but Sweden has over 65,000 shelters to be used in the event of war. Find out how to find your nearest shelter here, and how you’ll know when to use it.

Whether you want to do a full degree, a shorter academic or vocational course, or learn the Swedish language, there are lots of tuition-free programmes available to different groups in Sweden.

SHOW COMMENTS