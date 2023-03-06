Read news from:
POLITICS IN SWEDEN

Politics in Sweden: Nato, a new poll and why a Swedish town is recounting its votes

Here's the roundup of the week in Swedish politics, in the latest edition of The Local's Politics in Sweden column.

Published: 6 March 2023 11:54 CET
Hungarian parliamentarian Zsolt Németh (wearing glasses) on a visit to the Swedish parliament last week. He is set to visit again this week. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Hungary’s Nato delegation in Sweden

A Hungarian delegation is in Stockholm this week to discuss Hungary’s outstanding approval of Sweden’s Nato application.

Turkey has been kicking up a storm for so long with their will-they-or-won’t-they ratification that we all seemed to forget for a while that there is one more country that has yet to accept Sweden as a member of Nato.

The delegation includes Zsolt Németh, chair of the Hungarian parliament’s foreign policy committee, deputy speaker Csaba Hende and two EU parliamentarians – all from Hungary’s ruling party Fidesz.

On Monday they were set to meet Swedish parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén as well as Peter Hultqvist, chair of the defence committee, Aron Emilsson, chair of the foreign policy committee, and deputy speaker Kenneth G Forslund.

Hungary says it wants Sweden to join Nato and expects to ratify its application in a couple of weeks, but it’s clearly taking this opportunity to raise some issues they have with Sweden. Let’s just say the two countries have not had the warmest of relationships in recent years.

Németh said he wanted Sweden to show “more respect” towards Hungary when asked by Swedish news agency TT what he wanted to get out of this week’s talks. But he also added that he intended to vote yes to both Sweden’s and Finland’s Nato memberships.

We spoke about Hungary and Nato on the latest episode of The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast – click here to listen.

New poll shows dwindling support for Sweden’s small parties

The Centre Party is polling at its lowest level in almost ten years, in a new summary of several recent opinion polls by Kantar Sifo on behalf of public radio broadcaster Ekot.

The party – whose new leader I wrote about last week – gets only 4.6 percent, but they’re not the worst off. The Liberals get 3.4 percent which means they would lose all their seats in parliament if an election were held today. The Christian Democrats get 4.0 percent, which puts them exactly at the threshold for getting into parliament.

The Social Democrats climb to 36.9 percent, followed by the Moderates at 19.7 percent and the Sweden Democrats at 18.2 percent. The centre-left opposition parties are polling at 53 percent altogether, while 45.3 percent still prefer the government and its coalition.

Swedish council to recount September votes

Laxå, a municipality of some 5,500 people in central Sweden, is recounting votes cast for its local authority in Sweden’s September election, after it turned out that a vote for a Green Party member had not been registered properly.

The vote would have given the candidate a substitute seat on the council, so the Election Authority ordered a recount.

The votes will be recounted at 9am on Tuesday at the County Administrative Board’s office in the city of Örebro. The count is, as all election vote counts are, open to the public.

Sweden Democrats: ‘Learn Swedish or lose your job’

As The Local reported last week, the far-right Sweden Democrats want staff working in the elderly care sector to be dismissed if they don’t speak Swedish, although they should get a year to learn Swedish during non-work hours and if they can pass a test after that they may keep their job.

That’s what they’re going to put to the government when it meets the three coalition parties to discuss an inquiry that will look into language requirements for care home staff, a Sweden Democrat spokesperson told TT.

The parties will need to agree on the details, so any final proposal as a result of the inquiry will not necessarily go as far as retroactively applying a language requirement.

Should TikTok be banned in the Swedish parliament?

The Centre Party wants the Swedish parliament to forbid members of parliament and other parliamentary staff to use Chinese-owned app TikTok, at least on their work devices, following criticism that the app may collect sensitive data from users.

The government offices in November urged its staff to delete the app. The EU parliament, the US, Denmark and Canada have all also introduced restrictions.

Politics in Sweden is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues in Swedish politics. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive an email alert when the column is published. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

POLITICS IN SWEDEN

Politics in Sweden: Popularity poll spells bad news for new party leader

In the latest edition of our Politics in Sweden column, The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the week in politics, and a new poll sheds light on which party leaders Swedish voters prefer.

Published: 27 February 2023 11:51 CET
Politics in Sweden: Popularity poll spells bad news for new party leader

There’s one small piece of good news for Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok in Novus’ latest party leader poll: at least two out of three Swedes know who he is.

But voters being aware of your existence is the bare minimum of what any party leader can hope for, and there’s also bad news: only three percent have confidence in him.

That’s the lowest percentage scored by any party leader since Novus started their party leader polls some ten years ago, and will come as a concern for the struggling party.

“Perhaps not totally unexpected when the media coverage has not only covered his assault convictions, but that he didn’t tell the election committee about them,” read Novus’ report about Demirok’s two convictions of assault in his teens and 20s when he got into fights with fellow students at school and university. Demirok revealed the incidents of his own accord, but didn’t disclose them during his early candidacy.

I would add that it may also have something to do with Demirok having pretty big shoes to fill. He steps into the role after Annie Lööf, who led the party for 11 years and whose popularity and ownership of the liberal right’s anti-racism agenda meant that voters had a firm idea of what she represented. They’re not so sure about Demirok yet.

There’s a split within the Centre Party between those who want the party to move further right and abandon their recent friendship with the centre-left Social Democrats, and those who want to maintain a strict front against any collaboration with the current government as long as it is formally supported by the far-right Sweden Democrats.

It’s not yet clear which way Demirok is going to go, but in his first speech he criticised the government for “bending over backwards” for the Sweden Democrats in “some kind of competition in who can be the toughest against people with foreign backgrounds”.

But he also said he wanted to show people “a different path than meddling socialism”.

The party leader who’s enjoying the highest confidence ratings is still – by far – Social Democrat leader and former prime minister Magdalena Andersson. Fifty-three percent say they have high confidence in her, with actual prime minister Ulf Kristersson, leader of the conservative Moderates, trailing far behind at 32 percent in second place.

Loukas Christodoulou earlier this month wrote an article for us about how the only politician who is broadly popular is someone who is not in power. But Andersson’s popularity has failed to translate into a significant leap forward for the Social Democrats, even though they increased their support somewhat in the last election.

In other news

The Swedish parliament last week held a ceremony to mark one year since Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. “This day will for ever be associated with the bravery and strength of the Ukrainian people,” said parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén. Don’t miss The Local’s interview with Ukraine’s ambassador to Sweden.

The Left Party wants those approximately 40,000 Ukrainians who’ve fled to Sweden under the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive to be able to get a personnummer – the Swedish identity number that unlocks a range of public services, including easier access to healthcare, Swedish for Immigrants classes and digital identification such as BankID.

The government is going ahead with plans to build offshore wind farms at Öland and Gothenburg. The former includes up to 100 wind turbines located 100 kilometres from the mainland, and the latter 61-94 turbines 40 kilometres north-west of Gothenburg.

The security service last week presented its analysis of threats against Sweden. It called Russia the biggest threat to security, but also said that violent islamists see Sweden as a “priority” target – a warning upgraded from a “legitimate” target following a far-right burning of the Koran and a disinformation campaign about the social services.

Twelve Sweden Democrat politicians in the town of Klippan in southern Sweden were expelled from the party after it emerged that they had elected two former Nazis – who had previously been expelled from the party – to senior official roles.

The politicians now refuse to surrender their council seats just because they’ve been expelled, and will instead keep working as independents – or “political savages” (politiska vildar), the Swedish words for elected representatives not linked to a party.

