Swedish word of the day: födelsedag

In honour of her daughter's third birthday, Becky Waterton looks at the Swedish word for birthday: födelsedag, and how Swedes celebrate another year around the sun.

Published: 6 March 2023 15:41 CET
Swedish word of the day: födelsedag
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Today’s word of the day, födelsedag, is, like the English word ‘birthday’, a compound word consisting of the word födelse (birth) and dag (day). So far, so simple.

In Sweden, the person whose birthday it is (födelsedagsbarnet or ‘birthday child’ if it’s a child), will be woken up by the rest of the family, who will sing them a birthday song, after which they will be given their presents, as well as breakfast in bed.

Swedes have a number of different birthday songs, including ja må du levavi gratulerar, and the English song Happy Birthday.

Ja må du leva and vi gratulerar are sung to the same tune, and the lyrics are as follows.

Ja må du leva

(Note: swap ‘du’ with the correct pronoun for the whoever you’re singing to)

Ja, må du leva!
Ja, må du leva!
Ja, må du leva uti hundrade år!
Javisst ska du leva!
Javisst ska du leva!
Javisst ska du leva uti hundrade år!

English translation:

Yes, may he live!
Yes, may he live!
Yes, may he live for a hundred years!
Of course he will live!
Of course he will live!
Of course he will live for a hundred years!

You’ll often hear just the first verse sung, but there are a few other verses which you might hear, especially at children’s birthday parties. Here’s one of them:

Och när han har levat!
Och när han har levat!
Och när han har levat uti hundrade år!
Ja, då ska han skjutas!
Ja, då ska han skjutas!
Ja, då ska han skjutas på en skottkärra fram!

English translation:

And when he has lived
And when he has lived
And when he has lived for a hundred years!
Yes, then he will be wheeled
Yes, then he will be wheeled
Yes, then he will be wheeled away in a wheelbarrow!

The joke in Swedish is that ‘skjutas’ can mean either ‘pushed’ as in pushing a wheelbarrow or ‘shot’ as in, well, being shot. So until you get to the context in the third line, it sounds like you want to kill off the birthday child. Charming!

If this wasn’t weird enough, there are even versions where the the birthday boy or girl is hung upside-down and drowned in champagne, which doesn’t feel like a particularly fun way to celebrate your birthday.

The next birthday song, vi gratulerar, is a slightly more generic version of ja må du leva, which you’re more likely to hear sung for adults or in more professional environments. 

Vi gratulerar

Vi gratulerar!
Vi gratulerar!
Vi gratulerar på din födelsedag!
Med blommor och blader!
Vi firar denna dagen
Vi gratulerar på din födelsedag!

And in English:

We congratulate!
We congratulate!
We congratulate you on your birthday!
With flowers and leaves
We celebrate this day
We congratulate you on your birthday!

Birthdays haven’t always been celebrated in Sweden, with name days more popular for much of Swedish history. This is partly due to the fact that many people in rural agricultural societies – particularly pre-1600s – didn’t necessarily know exactly which day they were born on, and partly due to the fact that celebrating a birthday was seen as pagan or heathen in Catholic Sweden, before Lutheranism became more popular.

In the 1600s, churches started keeping records of births, deaths, marriages and christenings in their parishes, although it only became common for normal Swedes to celebrate their birthdays around the end of the 1800s. In some rural areas, children’s birthdays weren’t regularly celebrated until after the second world war.

Nowadays, it’s very unusual for a Swede not to celebrate their birthday, although some religious groups, such as Jehovas witnesses, don’t celebrate birthdays.

Young children will often celebrate at school or at preschool, with their parents organising a födelsedagskalas or födelsedagsfest (birthday party), usually the weekend before or after their birthday.

Celebrating a round number birthday, such as your 30th, 40th or 50th birthday, is sometimes referred to as fylla jämt (literally: ‘fill evenly’, but essentially ‘turning a round number’), with a slightly bigger celebration more common. Similarly, turning 18, 25 or reaching pension age is often celebrated with a bigger party.

You’re also likely to see young just-turned-20-year-olds in Sweden’s alcohol monopoly Systembolaget on their birthdays, as the minimum age for buying alcohol in a Systembolaget is 20 (you can buy alcohol in bars and low-alcohol beer in supermarkets at 18).

Those who are lucky enough to actually leva uti hundrade år (live a hundred years) receive a telegram from the King wishing them a happy birthday.

Finally, if you want to wish someone a happy birthday, you can say grattis på födelsedagen!

Example sentences:

Min dotter har födelsedag i dag. Hon fyller tre.

It’s my daughter’s birthday today. She’s turning three.

Vad önskar du dig i födelsedagspresent?

What do you want for your birthday?

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

Swedish word of the day: prinsesstårta

You've no doubt seen these domed, bright green cream cakes at your local bakery, but what's the story behind Sweden's princess cakes (and what's the difference between a paj, a tårta and a kaka, anyway)?

Published: 2 March 2023 12:14 CET
Swedish word of the day: prinsesstårta

Prinsesstårta, as you’ve probably already figured out, means “princess cake”.

They are a classic Swedish cake which almost every bakery in Sweden will have some variant of, and they consist of a thin layer of sponge topped with jam, cream and pastry cream, covered in marzipan (usually green), and topped with icing sugar. They will often have some kind of decoration on top, such as a small pink marzipan rose or crown, depending on the occasion.

Let’s start with tårta, the Swedish word for cake. Tårta comes originally from the French tarte, (English: tart), which usually consists of some sort of sweet filling in a pastry case.

In many languages, there is some overlap between the words pie and tart, but as a general rule, a Swedish tårta can only be sweet. A savoury tart, such as a quiche, would usually be referred to as a paj or matpaj (“pie” or “food pie”). There is no distinction between a British-style savoury pie with pastry on top of a filling and a French-style quiche which only has a pastry base, these would both be referred to in Swedish as a paj.

A paj can also be sweet, such as a smulpaj or blåbärspaj (crumble pie or blueberry pie), similar to an apple crumble.

tårta in Swedish is sponge-based rather than pastry-based, and is usually used for a more fancy kind of cake with multiple layers, like a gräddtårta (cream cake) or, indeed, a prinsesstårta. 

You might see a smaller portion-sized version of a gräddtårta referred to as a bakelse instead.

The word kaka is usually used for less complex cakes, such as kladdkaka (chocolate mud cake) or mandelkaka (almond cake). A biscuit or cookie is referred to as a småkaka (small cake), and, confusingly, a bar of chocolate and a chocolate cake can both referred to as chokladkaka.

The word tarte can also be seen in Italian crostata (usually a sweet fruit-filled pie), as well as Swedish tartelette (originally a French word meaning “small tart”), which, unlike tårta, can be sweet or savoury.

Tarte, in turn, originally comes from the Latin torta, which means “round”. Simple enough.

The prinsess part of prinsesstårta goes back almost a hundred years.

The story starts when it appeared in a cookbook for the first time in 1930. This cookbook was titled Prinsessornas kokbok or The Princesses’ cookbook, and it was written by Jenny Åkerström.

Åkerström was a teacher to upper-class girls in the exclusive Östermalm neighbourhood of Stockholm, counting princesses Margaretha, Märtha and Astrid – the daughters of Prince Carl of Sweden and Norway and Princess Ingeborg of Denmark – among her students.

However, in the cookbook, the prinsesstårta was referred to as the somewhat less exciting grön tårta or “green cake”. There are a couple of possible theories as to eventual name change.

The first theory is that princesses Margaretha, Märtha and Astrid were particular fans of the cake, which ended up being named after them. The second theory is that it was named after the prinsessmandel or “princess almond”, which was marketed as the best and most delicious type of almond in the mid-1800s to mid-1900s.

Although you’re obviously welcome to eat prinsesstårta at any time of the year, there are two dates you should add into your calendar if you want an extra excuse to eat prinsesstårta.

The first is the last weekend of September, known as prinsesstårtans vecka or “Princess cake week”, and the second is the first Thursday in March or fössta tossdan i mass, Småland’s unofficial national holiday.

Example sentences:

Det är fössta tossdan i mass i dag! Ska vi köpa prinsesstårta?

It’s the first Thursday in March today! Should we buy princess cake?

Jag gillar inte prinsesstårta, det är för mycket grädde för min smak.

I don’t like princess cake, it’s too much cream for my taste.

